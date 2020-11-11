The goal of this article is to help clear the shroud of "mystery" that surrounds Palantir Technologies (PLTR). I have attempted to describe aspects of its business model and underlying durable advantages that cannot be easily replicated.

Media in general has created a perception of Palantir Technologies that paints the company as a secretive, spy software company. The company is often described as a data-mining or data analytics and sometimes even as a technology consulting company (e.g. McKinsey for Tech).

In my view, none of these labels paints the right picture of what this company is really about. If I must summarize Palantir succinctly, I would define it as a software products company that at its fundamental level provides a data integration platform with a sophisticated and curated analytics overlay designed to solve tangible problems. But in reality, this company has a lot of facets and cannot be neatly fitted into any one standard box that defines most of the currently existing technology companies. This is what makes this company interesting.

First… A Little History

The story goes back to Peter Thiel’s PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) early days, where they were trying to solve the problem of avoiding getting fleeced by fraudsters in online payments. There were quite a few well-funded competitors in the online payments industry space back then (namely Citibank, Western Union, eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY)) and they all faced the same fraud issue. Due to the nature of the problem that involved analyzing huge scale of data, almost all of them, except for PayPal, took the approach of automating fraud detection solely based on algorithms. PayPal, however, took the approach of increasing the effectiveness of each human analyst by empowering them with better computing power that could help the analyst to find the anomalies faster and easier. PayPal’s approach ended up proving to be the most effective way of solving the problem and the rest is history. This approach of Humans + Technology later formed the core of Palantir’s approach to solving problems.

After eBay bought PayPal, Thiel figured, in the wake of the attacks on September 11th, that the fraud detection software system developed at PayPal could be configured to help government with counter-terrorism. Palantir was thus formed in 2003 and Alex Karp was brought in by Thiel to be the CEO. CIA’s non-for-profit venture capital arm became one of the company's earliest investors.

What Palantir Software Does

Today Palantir provides two software platforms: Gotham and Foundry.

Gotham is its first platform, released in 2008 after working very closely for several years with the government agencies to understand how exactly they used data. Gotham can be defined as a software platform that allows users to hunt for needles in not one but in thousands of haystacks. It can take in raw data (structured or unstructured), access various existing databases seamlessly, enabling users to identify patterns hidden deep within the datasets. Gotham can be used to identify counter-terrorism activities such as possible attack sites or money laundering activities. Gotham’s use has now extended beyond intelligence analysis into defense operations and mission planning.

While Gotham is designed to help you find exactly what you are looking for in your data, Foundry is the flipside of that proposition. It is designed to make sense of all the data you have (in its various formats). Palantir defines it as a central operating system for your data. This is the company’s software platform for the commercial sector. Similar to Gotham, Palantir spent many years developing this platform that makes the task of integrating new datasets routine, so users can integrate and analyze the data they need in one place. Palantir’s goal is to make Foundry not only the central operating system for individual organizations but for entire industries.

At the core both Gotham and Foundry enable organizations to transform massive amounts of information into an integrated data asset that reflect their operations by taking an ontological approach to the user interface. Users can build on top of this asset to make data accessible and actionable even if they have never written a line of code. Palantir is constantly building applications on top of these platforms to provide further utility.

The company provides these platforms under a subscription contract which ranges from one-year to five-year in length.

Some examples of Palantir’s work:

Airbus Gets A Step Closer To The Holy Grail Of Big Data And Plane Connectivity

Palantir, the tech spooks who found bin Laden, are helping BP find oil

Palantir and WFP partner to help transform global humanitarian delivery

What Palantir Is Not

Palantir's platforms are designed to sit on top of the existing data infrastructure of the organization, and not to replace it. Palantir’s business model is not about storing clients’ data; i.e. data warehousing or mining it or selling it.

It is not a consulting company, even though they have positions called “Forward Deployed Engineers” (FDEs) that work extensively with an organization (especially if it is in a new industry) to understand how the users actually use the data to make decisions. Palantir, unlike consultants, does not provide 100% custom software that only works for a particular client.

And it is not just a data analytics company with useful visualization tools that satisfy a narrow focused objective in a silo environment within a vast organization. Palantir’s software is designed to be the critical infrastructure to integrate the organization’s data and operations.

What Makes Palantir Unique, Understanding Its Hidden Moats

Competition

There are not any direct comparable products currently in the market for Palantir’s software, which speaks to the uniqueness of its product. The company states its main competition is in fact the client’s own IT department and the inertia to shift away from trying to develop a custom in-house application. These in-house software projects have a tendency to end up either not functioning as intended or over budget or takes years to finish, and any further addition of new functionality usually causes additional pains. Palantir’s software, on the other hand, can be up and running in days. Average time for Palantir’s customer to start working on the platform decreased from 70 days in Q2 2019 to just 14 days in Q2 2020.

Human + Technology Approach

Palantir’s software is designed to bring the power of computing to enhance the ability of the workforce of the organization in a practical operational way. In Palantir’s view, it is the partnership of right technology and human effectiveness that generates the differentiated value or alpha for the client. This approach is in contrast to the 100% Machine Learning or AI focused approach that most current technology companies are focused on.

Forward Deployed Engineers

Palantir deploys what it calls forward deployed engineers (FDEs) who are software engineers that spend most of their time in the field alongside their client to better understand their needs, i.e. how and why they make decisions and how they calculate trade-offs. The FDEs basically help take the “out of the box” Palantir software reach the last 20% of the individual client’s needs, making the software that much usable for each new client in that industry. FDEs are effectively an arm of the company’s research and development efforts.

This model of deploying FDEs is also a unique approach and not easily replicable by most existing tech companies due to the difference in business models, which usually is based on providing standardized software that is generic to all users.

Lead Time Advantage

Palantir has been working on its platforms now for over 15+ years, and it had the luxury of not facing any real direct competitive threat so far. Its platforms are a product of years of dedicated research and development, as well as the systematic incorporation of improvements by its Forward Deployed Engineers.

Beyond SaaS

The company has developed proprietary technology for continuous delivery system for its software, which is powered by its product infrastructure platform called Apollo. This apparently allows Palantir to deploy to air-gapped or on-premises networks at effectively the same rate as in the cloud, and at scale. The result is that Palantir’s software works in a drone, in submarines, on offshore oil rigs or on disconnected laptops in the back of a Humvee. It is environmental-agnostic.

I Would Be Remiss If I Don't Speak To Some Numbers

Revenue/Mix/Growth

Palantir did $742.6M in revenue in 2019, 53% from commercial segment and 47% from government segment. Geographically 40% came from the US and the rest from abroad.

The company is guiding 2020 revenue at $1.05B (41% growth) and 30%+ growth for 2021.

Profitability

Palantir has not produced a positive net income so far. The nature of its business model requires heavy R&D investments upfront and new acquired customers are not profitable in the first year or so until they reach a level of scale, where the customer is increasingly adding other internal departments and/or use-cases to Palantir's software. The company believes that eventually all its customers will move in the scale phase which will drive significant margin.

In 2019, the net loss was -$579.6M (-$337.6M excluding stock-based compensation). In H1 2020, company’s net loss was -$164.7M (+$17.2M excluding stock-based compensation). Its long-term target is Gross Margin of 85%+ and Operating Income of 35%+ (both excluding stock-based compensation)

Scalability

Palantir has typically been able to scale its business by mainly expanding within its existing customers, horizontally to include additional departments and vertically by adding additional users. But scalability also comes within the sector, where once a company in an industry uses Palantir's software, the FDEs tweaked user-facing applications become that much usable to other companies in the same industry. There are also economies of scale where capabilities developed for one industry is adaptable to another industry. Overall, the business model is not as scalable as is typically the case with most other tech companies that provide standardized products.

Contribution Margin

Palantir defines contribution margin as revenue less cost of revenue and sales & marketing expense, excluding stock-based compensation, as a measure of its efficiency in selling and delivering its software to customers. Contribution margin has improved from 14% in 2018 to 21% in 2019 to 48% in H1 2020. Showcasing its ability to expand deeper within its clients as well as the improving efficiency of its operations.

Source: Palantir S1 filing

Concentration and stickiness

In H1 2020 Palantir had 125 customers, spread globally (including foreign governments) and across 36 different industries. Average revenue/customer was $5.6M in 2019 with the Top 20 customers on average providing $24.8M in revenue. The average duration of the Top 20 customers was 6.6 years at the end of 2019 which speaks to the stickiness of its business model.

To Invest or Not To Invest, Considerations To Account For

This article is not intended to suggest a Buy or Sell on Palantir, purpose is to assist you in your own investment analysis. Below are few additional thoughts to consider before investing in Palantir:

This is a B2B company, with initial focus on larger enterprises. The adaption of its software and hence revenue will be a lumpy process.

The product once accepted by the customer tends to be very sticky.

Palantir identifies its total addressable market (TAM) size today to be ~$119B ($56B in the commercial sector and $63B in the government sector). Future value of the company is really driven by its potential market share and how long will it take the company to get there.

Palantir had never used a direct sales team to acquire customers, but it changed that stance late 2018. This change can be a catalyst for future growth. Growth in H1 2020 of 49% over same period last year likely provides some evidence of this approach.

Most of its revenue today is concentrated in its top 25 customers.

Company has a multi-class structure, designed to keep the control of the company with the founders via Class F shares. Media coverage on this topic has caused additional aversion to the stock.

Palantir did a direct listing in September 2020 vs. a traditional IPO, which meant no roadshow, no raising of additional proceeds and hence no incentive for Wall Street firms to promote the company to the public.

Election overhang. Peter Thiel is a well-known Trump supporter. However, CEO Alex Karp is not. The political opinions and viewpoints also cloud the objective assessment of the company for most investors.

Takeaway

Data analysis can only be as good as the data one can access. Palantir has created products that provide large enterprises a much easier and quicker way to make sense of all their data and use it in a way that creates immediate value. The technology and approach that made this happen were anything but easy and quick, which ultimately gives Palantir its durable advantage.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PLTR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is not intended to be a financial advise. Please do your own research.