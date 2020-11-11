The stock has surged over 20% in the past month on earnings news and is up over 300% this year.

Investment Thesis

Quidel Corporation’s (QDEL) recent surge in growth is linked to the company’s role in the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and it shows no signs of slowing up anytime soon. The pandemic's unfortunate and continued global prevalence, aligned with Quidel’s two diagnostic products, provides the catalyst for continued growth and revenue beats, which will support the stock price through 2021 and beyond.

The Opportunity

When researching hyper-growth stock ideas, there’s normally no better place to start than trying to outline the total addressable market ("TAM"). The TAM in this case is pretty extraordinary. The COVID-19 pandemic has touched all corners of the globe, and the response to the virus will require a similar global effort of testing, tracing and, potentially, vaccinating. With vaccine efforts still a work in progress, for now the road map is clear for populations trying to live some kind of normality - test, test, test.

Data from the Johns Hopkins University shows the scale of current testing in the US. With over 1.4 million tests per day, a figure that is continually rising per the graph below. It is important to note that this just captures a portion of the picture, as this figure only represents RT-PCR testing, excluding the rapid antigen tests. Assuming antigen testing is even 50% as widespread as PCR usage, we can easily estimate a total market in the region of 60 million tests per month (2 million per day).

The extent of the TAM for Quidel and competitors will vary depending on your view of the post-COVID-19 world. At one end of the spectrum, a fix-all vaccine will be globally distributed at some time in 2021-2022, versus the alternative scenario of repeatable and rapid quick-fire testing on an almost daily basis in workplaces, restaurants and supermarkets for the foreseeable future. Either way, testing is here for the near term and in a big way, and that’s good news for Quidel shareholders.

Recent Growth

Quidel is already making swift progress in the market. The company's recent Q3 2020 filing shows revenue growth of 276% year on year, fuelled by two new products developed for COVID-19 testing: the rapid-testing Sofia Antigen test (Rapid Immunoassay) and the Lyra RT-PCR Test (Molecular diagnostic solutions).

With licenses to distribute in the USA, Europe and the UK, the company has an exceptional window for near term growth if it can continue to execute and capture market share.

(Source: SEC Form 10-Q)

Products

The key to Quidel's growth is the approval of the usage of its two new products, highlighted above for COVID-19 testing. For those not familiar with the diagnostics world and the testing response to COVID-19, this article from the Centre for Evidence-Based Medicine at Oxford University breaks them down in great detail.

The key takeaways are that RT-PCR tests are “accepted by scientists and medical staff as a robust and well documented technique,” but per the table below, they can take 3-4 hours to provide a test result.

The lateral flow antigen tests, on the other hand, can return results in just 15 minutes, but with the caveat that “evidence for its accuracy in coronavirus diagnosis is still being evaluated.”

(Source: Centre for Evidence-Based Medicine)

The catalyst for Quidel’s sensational annual growth has come from the latter type of product, the Sofia Lateral Flow rapid antigen test, which is FDA-approved and provides a result in just 15 minutes.

Critically, this product is shown to have a 96.7% sensitivity rating, meaning it is almost as reliable as the RT-PCR variety of testing.

This type of diagnostic presents businesses with the ability to provide an accurate diagnosis within a short time frame. Think rapid testing of customers, members of staff or contractors to ensure your workplace is free from infection, allowing the business to return to some form of normality. It’s not difficult to see the business case here, and Quidel is reporting “exceptional demand” for its products.

Given the current development of the pandemic, with winter looming and nationwide lockdowns being considered once more across the globe, it’s a trend that can be expected to continue. Even if the magic bullet vaccination can be sourced, it will take some time to distribute, and it’s unclear whether herd immunity will be easily achieved. It seems prudent, therefore, to expect a consistent, repeated requirement for global testing - which makes Quidel’s ongoing growth highly likely.

The numbers

There’s no doubt the TAM and top line revenue growth is stunning, as are the often-quoted revenue-related metrics. Quidel is showing gross profit margin of 73%, EBITDA margin of 53.5% and EPS growth of 375% (Source: SEC 10-K Filing September 2020). However, it often pays to take a deeper dive into the entity’s financials. Key to the continued growth story will be the ability to execute and continue to grow the business at scale.

One generally accepted principle of high-growth stocks is the ability to turn equity into profit. From our analysis, Quidel has an exceptional Return on Equity metric at 53.6%, growing steadily quarter on quarter (16.6% in Q1 2020 and 27.6% in Q2 2020), suggesting that the company is deploying shareholder capital efficiently in profit generation. As a useful comparison, Abbott Laboratories’ (ABT) ROE is just 11% in Q3 2020.

One additional interesting factor to note is the expansion of shareholders’ equity, up $1.25 billion in Q3 2020 from $900 million at the beginning of 2020. This is expected under the backdrop of increasing profits and revenues, but reassuring all the same. This equity will provide the basis for the company's continued R&D costs and ability to maintain its market position, even if the COVID-19 pandemic does not play out as currently expected.

Risk Factors

It’s easy to see the attraction for investors to joining the Quidel growth story, but it's important nonetheless to consider relevant risk factors. The stock price has been volatile, even against the progressive growth this year, with a 50% drawdown apparent in August as some parts of the globe started to re-open and expectations for post-COVID-19 life became more positive. This type of drawdown makes it a speculative play of sorts. It’s not a holding we would expect would form the backbone of a portfolio, but as the stock again approaches all-time highs, it presents an interesting growth opportunity.

Valuation

One factor that investors will have to wrestle with before investing is the current valuation at 22 times Enterprise Value-to-EBITDA (EBITDA trailing 12M) and the year-to-date appreciation in stock price (300%). Some might consider this richly valued, however, it would be wise to consider some of the excellent points outlined in this contribution on Seeking Alpha.

Companies with high growth potential are often highly valued, and there are many investors who’ve made the mistake of considering the growth story has been “missed.” Given the backdrop of the global pandemic, this one seems to be a risk worth taking; especially when utilizing forward estimates of revenue growth, the price-to-earnings ratio drops to a much more appealing 4.5 (EV/EBITDA forward 12M).

Competitors

The key risk factor in this story appears to be presence of a wide array of competitors. At a $12 billion market cap, Quidel is somewhat of a smaller entity in the space. According to the FDA current approved list, there are 58 products approved in this space, with the list containing the heavyweights of Abbott Laboratories, Roche (RHHBY) and Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) having market caps of $200 billion, $300 billion and $209 billion respectively.

Whilst the presence of these entities may sway some investors against initiating a position, it’s important to consider the scale of the pie that is being sliced up here. Whilst the healthcare giants will be focused on the large-scale government contracts, there is an endless number of businesses, local government and private healthcare providers that require access to this kind of testing capability.

Conclusion

The analysis paints a clear picture for Quidel’s future fortunes. This is a company that is performing exceptionally well on any revenue- and profit-related metric, displaying exceptional growth over recent months and well-placed to take advantage of COVID-19 testing trends.

Investors should envisage their perception of the world in 2021 and onwards to the post-COVID-19 society. If it involves mass rapid-fire testing at scale, then Quidel would be a great place to be invested.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.