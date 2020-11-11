The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX) Management Presents at Bank of America Future of Financials Virtual Conference 2020 (Transcript)

The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Bank of America Future of Financials Virtual Conference 2020 November 10, 2020 12:30 PM ET

Jon Gray - President and COO

Michael Carrier - Bank of America

Michael Carrier

Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome back to the BofA Securities Future Financials Virtual Conference. I'm Mike Carrier. I'm the research analyst at BofA that covers the brokers, asset managers and exchanges. And I hope everyone is doing well.

For our keynote lunch session, it's my pleasure today to introduce Jonathan Gray, President and COO of Blackstone. Prior to Jon's current role, Jon was the Global Head of Real Estate, which he helped build into the largest real estate platform in the world. Given Jon's perspective across the firm and Blackstone's investment platform across different asset classes, geographies and economies, should be very insightful, and I'm looking forward to the conversation.

Jon, thanks for being with us today.

Jon Gray

It's great to be here, Mike. Thanks for having me.

Michael Carrier

And just before we begin, just a reminder to the audience that through the portal, you can submit questions. And towards the end of our conversation, I'll take some of the audience questions as well.

So Jon, just to kick it off, given your unique perspective across different markets and economies, I wanted to start with one big kind of bigger picture question. We're seeing quite a bit of divergence between what's going on in the public markets versus the private markets and with valuations, and particularly when you contrast that to the real economy, even as we near vaccines. I just wanted to get your perspective on, does it make sense? Are there areas for concern given that divergence?

Jon Gray

I think it mostly makes sense, Mike. There are some areas for concern. But overall, I think there are a variety of factors driving this. The first one is, as you know, the stock market doesn't reflect exactly the composition of the GDP of an economy. So restaurants and retail and hotels represent close to 30% of private sector employment. But in the S&P, they're 7% or 8%. So that's one of the reasons you see this divergence.

The second thing is there are some sectors of the economy that have really benefited from COVID. Obviously, the virtual world, Amazon, Zoom, Netflix. And so that's part of the reason those sectors have done quite well. Consumer finance has done well.

Housing, in particular, with the decline in rates, increased savings levels. And then necessity-based businesses have done well. So that's part of the reason you've seen strength in the market. And then I think it's really important to remember that taking interest rates to 0 means the present value of cash flows is greater, particularly for growth companies, and that's what you're seeing. So those are the combination of factors driving the market.

I would say that there are some accesses. Businesses that tend to trade on sales as opposed to earnings are more vulnerable. Some of them will turn out well. Others may not turn out so well. So there are pockets of some access. But overall, I would describe the valuation construct is full, but not necessarily access it.

Michael Carrier

Okay, great. And then just looking at the progress that we've made in terms of some of the vaccines and some of the progress around COVID. It seems like on one hand, it's very positive, it makes you feel a little bit better about the outlook. On the other hand, it feels like this has been dragging on longer than I think a lot of people probably expected, if we go back to last March. And so how has that been impacting some of the private companies? Is it - and is that starting to create more investment opportunities?

A - Jon Gray

Well, we really do have this tale of 2 cities, right? The virtual world I talked about has benefited in the physical world, travel, hotels, entertainment, energy, retail, all those areas have been badly impacted.

And if you own companies, and we have some businesses in those areas, fortunately, it's not a huge percentage. You're holding on to get to the other side. The news on the vaccine yesterday was encouraging, although, of course, it'll take time for that to roll out. But we know that we'll get to the other side. Even back in 1918, we got through a pretty tough pandemic. Now with our modern medicine, it should be faster.

So the real question is what's the endpoint? What's the pace? Yesterday's news was encouraging. In terms of investment opportunities, what I'd say is the stuff in the assets in the most impacted areas comes out more slowly. If you're an owner of a hotel or an aerospace company, you're not necessarily enthused about transacting today. Your focus is more on raising capital to get to the other side.

And so we bought some public stocks in REITs and MLPs. We've done some rescue financings around entertainment assets, but there hasn't been a huge volume of sales in the most impacted areas, which is consistent with what we saw in '08, '09. It will come, but it takes a bit of time.

Where the deal activity has been has actually been in those stronger sectors. And there, we've been doing a lot thematically, and in fact, announced at the end of the third quarter that we had our biggest pipeline of deals ever. We had $19 billion of equity committed in things like Ancestry.com and the recapitalization of BioMed, our life science office company. So I'd say deal activity has picked up, but the most impacted areas are still a bit slower.

Michael Carrier

Okay, great. And then you guys have invested in various backdrops if you look over the history of Blackstone. And just curious, when you see the amount of like fiscal and monetary stimulus try to combat COVID and how that kind of shifts the outlook for whether it's interest rates, inflation, like taxes, how do you think that outlook, whether it impacts how Blackstone invests, or with your LPs, their decisions on how they're allocating capital?

Jon Gray

Yes. Well, I think the megatrend here is really important to keep in mind, and it is this very low interest rate environment. And I think it's analogous to what we've seen in technology, right? We were seeing the growth of e-commerce. And then - for 10 years. And then we've seen the step function up as we got this event, and we were all sheltering in place.

I think there are some similarities with interest rates. We've seen this push down in rates, and now this last step function here in the last 6 months. And if you're an institution and you need to deliver 7% to your beneficiaries, it makes it very hard. And so we're seeing more and more capital push into alternatives. We raised $90 billion over the last 12 months, even though for the most part, we weren't in anyone's offices. It speaks to the desire, and the performance of alternatives speaks to our firm.

And when we talk to these CIOs, which I do on a daily basis, they say what you'd expect, which is a 60-40 model, with 40% of fixed income and a bunch of that in government bonds, all you're getting is return of capital and not return on capital. And they need to generate returns. And so this trend, and we're really thinking thematically as a firm as we deploy capital, alternatives are a powerful thing. And we are the primary beneficiary as the largest player. So that's one area.

I would say on rates, I think it's likely based on what the European, Japanese and U.S. central banks have said that rates will stay longer and that central banks will focus more on employment levels than they will on necessarily inflation.

They've said they'll tolerate negative real rates. So that makes - that gives you the strong impression rates will stay low, at least for the next few years. At some point, we may see a higher - long rates, but I don't think that's in the near term, it doesn't feel like.

As it relates to taxes, specifically, I think given the political environment, I don't think in the U.S., we'll see anything that dramatic. But you could see at the state local level some increases in taxes because they're less likely to get big stimulus from the federal government, and that could put some pressure in those areas.

But overall, I think for us, as investors, thinking about these low rates, it has a powerful impact, and I think it's something we're all digesting. And clearly, the alternative firms are benefiting from it.

Michael Carrier

Right. That makes sense. And then maybe just one more, like, on the big picture front. We recently went through an election, and I know it's extremely early. But when you look at some of the policies that Biden has out there, whether it's tax, regulatory, anything that you think on the positive or the negative side for Blackstone or the sector?

Jon Gray

There's often a lot of focus on our firm and other alternative firms around government outcomes. What we say is we've been at this for 35 years. We've been in all red environments, all blue environments, divided government. And the one thing that's been a constant is we've delivered good returns for our investors, which is the essence of what we do, and we've grown our business. And I don't expect the next 2 or 4 years to be any different than the past for us.

Specifically, it looks as if we're likely to have something that's divided. It's not certain yet. There's a Georgia runoff still to come. I do think, though, you will see maybe some increased regulatory focus in certain areas. And then you also could see some areas that benefit, like infrastructure, like renewables, both areas where we have a large footprint.

So I don't expect dramatic changes overall just given the split nature of government. But regardless of what comes, we feel good that we'll be able to navigate that.

Michael Carrier

Okay. And then just shifting over to more specific to Blackstone. I think one of the things that has been interesting watching Blackstone over a period of time is just the level of innovation. When I think about you've got your big businesses, but whether it's core, insurance, infrastructure, life sciences, growth impact, you name it, I mean, you guys have been extremely innovative.

So when I think about those platforms, where do those sit today from like a maturity standpoint, say, relative to private equity or real estate, and how much growth potential is there?

Jon Gray

So I'd start with the idea that growing is sort of built into our DNA, hardwired into our DNA. And it really starts with Steve Schwarzman who always has this idea that there's more we can do to serve our clients and that there are different verticals, adjacencies, different geographies. And that we'll be better as a firm because if we grow, then our young people will have new opportunities.

Many of our businesses are run by folks who are at different parts of the firm and evolved. If we grow, we'll serve our customers in more ways, and they'll appreciate that. And if we grow, we'll have more intellectual capital that makes us better at our jobs.

And I just use this as an example. Life sciences is a business that we bought a small firm a couple of years ago. It was managing a $900 million fund. We renamed it. Terrific team of scientists, doctors, investors. Blackstone Life Sciences now the name. We helped them raise a fund within 12 months that was more than 5x larger than their previous fund.

It came here, integrated with the firm in a lot of important ways. And look, as an example, we bought a business - invested in a company called Alnylam, which is a cutting-edge RNA technology, life science company, doing some great things around heart disease, in particular.

We gave the company $2 billion, and we did that through the form of royalties. We did it in the form of a loan from our credit group. We happen to be the real estate owner of this company, life science real estate. We did a partnership with them on some other promising therapies. And that happened because we had this life sciences business, but it helped other parts of the firm as well.

So the short answer is I think we'll continue to grow. New areas that you pointed out like life sciences, like growth equity, infrastructure, insurance, all of those are in early days. And then some of the bigger businesses core+ real estate, we think, even though they've grown a lot, have enormous potential.

We started core+ real estate 5.5, maybe 6 years ago. It's now $55 billion of assets under management. It's growing very quickly. BREIT, our private REITs embedded in there, which started 3 years ago, is now a $20 billion product. And our ability to add incremental products without adding, of course, enormous incremental overhead is a real difference maker, and it helps our business. And of course, the margins and the fee-related earnings change in the business are all showing up.

So I would say the combination of the trend, the power of our brand, which I think people don't fully appreciate in terms of attracting new capital to new strategies, the power of the brand to attract great people, the culture we have, all of that, I think, points us in a good direction. And I would expect from us, we'll continue to innovate and grow the business.

Michael Carrier

Okay. And then one follow-up on that. Yes, I think if we would have gone back, say, 5 years and you look at all the new, like, platform, your strategies that you had, I don't think anyone would have come up with all those different, like, asset classes or opportunities. So when you think about that innovative kind of DNA that's at Blackstone, is there still a lot more potential or - I mean, have you found a lot of areas, and now it's just like scaling those out and building those?

Jon Gray

I think there's still plenty of opportunity. I mean, we did this BioMed transaction, which will likely lead to a new life science, open-ended, long duration fund of scale. We're doing some very interesting things in secondaries around different opportunities as managers look to raise capital to do things in the continuation space. In credit, I think there's a lot we can do.

In the retail channel, serving customers given how difficult it is to get yield out there. In the hedge fund space, we're doing a bunch, bespoke products around equity capital markets, sovereign lending. We sit around - we've been successful in Asia private equity. We'll raise new fund there. Core private equity. I would say that there's not really - we don't think there's a limit. And then a bunch of the existing fact, areas can grow as well.

So we're not sitting around saying there's no more white space. I think the opportunities both in new sectors but then growing existing businesses, infrastructure is a great example, core+ real estate, I think they can grow a lot. So for us, it's really about making sure that whatever we go into, we have great people. We feel like we have a competitive edge, and we can deliver for the customers because the most important thing is maintaining the confidence of our customers by delivering for them.

Michael Carrier

Okay, great. And then just shifting to private equity, specifically. During COVID, I just wanted to get some insight on, one, is how has the portfolio been performing? Both areas that have been seeing some tailwinds, but also some headwinds. And then as we do come out of this, say, you get a vaccine, how do you expect some of those headwind areas to start to perform?

Jon Gray

So we do have some areas that have been negatively impacted. They would be things like theme parks. We have some meetings, businesses, businesses that service the meeting space, some energy exposure. Fortunately, it's not a huge percentage of what we've got. And most of that, we do think will recover. I mean, do I think we'll go back to theme parks, take our children to do that? I think people will do that.

Do I think we'll have meetings again? There'll be a BAML conference, it may be simulcast. But I'm hoping next year, Mike, we could do this in person. I think a lot of those businesses come back over time. And the key is to have the capital. One of the great things about our structure is we can hold assets through a storm and get to the other side. We've got real staying power. So in that regard, we've taken some markdowns in those areas. I'm hopeful and fairly confident they'll come back.

The majority of what we own has been really well positioned, and a lot of that has been the decision we've made the last few years to go longer into some of these strong thematic areas. So if you look at our private equity portfolio, our biggest exposures are in companies like Refinitiv in the data analytics space; Ultimate Kronos, which is a SaaS-based software company that does human capital management; our investment in Bumble, the online dating business.

We had a large investment in a renewables business, Vivint Solar, now Sunrun. So the portfolio has been really well positioned. And you can see that in the results in both Q2 and Q3, we had double-digit appreciation.

So I'd say, overall, we feel very good about the way we position private equity. I would add also Asia for us has been a big area. India, in particular, our results there have been incredibly strong. That's a real growth area for our private equity business and the firm overall. So I feel pretty darn good about where our portfolio is positioned.

And obviously, if we get a vaccine and it's able to be distributed, that'll help some of the most impacted areas. And again, I think the thing that has made private equity work, has made Blackstone work, and you could see it going back to 9/11, '08, '09, is because of the structure, we're not forced to sell. We have reserves in our fund. We ride through a storm. We can come out the other side. This was the classic story with Hilton worldwide where we made $14 billion for our investors. We're set up for environments like this. And fortunately, I think we had a really good position going into this particular storm.

Michael Carrier

Right. That's good color. And one other area within the private equity portfolio, like, technology has impacted a lot of sectors, whether it's public or private markets. So how has Blackstone, like, shifted? Just how they think about investing the current portfolio of companies just given so much change happening in a lot of sectors due to technology?

Jon Gray

Yes. I think as investors, being thematic is the best way to do it. And you tend to be more proactive and you have a clear view. You can build a management team and have real conviction. And today, I think you have more conviction and more thematic opportunities around some of these faster-growing sectors that are benefiting from the enormous transformation that's going on.

So that's the movement of goods, from physical retail to e-commerce, which you can play in digital payments. You can play it in last-mile logistics. It's the content explosion that's happening as we go directly from movies and TV shows and video games and music from the producers directly to our mobile devices. We've done that in a lot of ways.

A good example, we have a video game online advertising business that's been doing quite well. Digital infrastructure, fiber, data centers, towers, another area where we've deployed a lot of capital around the globe, it's got real tailwinds. And the migration to the cloud would be another area. Life sciences, which I mentioned, we've been so active in, it's getting a huge boost.

And then green energy. And it's not just in private equity. I mean, in green energy, for example, we've really pushed in our credit area, doing a bunch of recent deals in the renewable space. So if you can identify some of these big themes, mostly technology-driven, then you can sort of play them directly or also one derivative across. You may not be able to buy a content company in Hollywood, but you can buy their studios.

Some of these themes are not necessarily technology-oriented. So alternatives, which we play through the leveraged loan market, through buying stakes in alternative managers, through our secondaries business, which has a real tailwind, rising middle class in China and India, global travel, one of those that's been interrupted, but we think will come back. But I would just say, overall, as a firm, the push to be thematic, to be forward-leaning is really powerful. And I think it's helped each of our businesses.

Michael Carrier

Great. That's good color. And maybe shifting to real estate. There's been a lot of uncertainty out there on how COVID kind of impacts the outlook. You guys have been vocal on sort of the areas that you've invested in, a lot of those have actually been on the right side of some of the trends. But when you think about coming out of this, in some of the areas that have been harder hit and how those eventually play out, and then some of the areas that have been structurally benefiting, like how do you see that playing out over the next several years?

Jon Gray

So I think a lot of the trends we've been seeing will continue, some will reverse in real estate. So as you mentioned, we've been very large players in logistics. 36% of everything we own in real estate that's approaching $100 billion gross value, including the debt, is in warehouses. We just announced a large deal in China today. It's in pretty much every major country in the world. I think that's going to continue because I think we'll keep seeing goods move online, direct to consumers. And last-mile logistics, in particular, will benefit.

I would say residential housing has been another strong area around the world. Again, coming out of '08, '09, we built a lot less housing than we had done in previous decades. We made a big call on that on rental housing, in garden apartments in the U.S. and also in places like Berlin and Tokyo, which are all doing fine despite the crisis.

What's been impacted there have been urban apartments in places like New York and San Francisco. I think that will reverse itself as people move back. But in the near term, there are obviously headwinds.

In the office space, again, our biggest exposure is life science office. We're a huge owner of IT parks in India, which have held up quite well. Owned a bunch of things in Germany, again, have done well. U.S. traditional office in places like New York and Washington and Chicago have been tougher, smaller piece of what we have. But I think the next couple of years, with higher vacancy companies being a little more hesitant to bring everybody back, at least in the near term, there'll be some pain. But ultimately, I think there'll be a recovery.

The last two categories I'd touch on would be hotels. We have about 7% of our portfolio in hotels. That's obviously been a badly impacted area, although leisure hotels are coming back. I think business transient hotels, individual travelers will come back. Group will take a while. But we think travel comes back. It's a global phenomenon. It's not coming to an end.

I was joking with my wife that for her 50th birthday, we were supposed to go to Italy, we ended up going to Vermont. Vermont is a lovely place. But we would love to be on planes traveling. I know most of the people here would as well. So I think travel comes back.

I think retail faces the most secular headwinds. We don't own any enclosed malls in the U.S. What we do own in retail is mostly in Asia. We own some grocery-anchored convenience retail in the U.S., but there are more challenges in that space. It's about 5% of our total portfolio just because of the switch we've been talking about.

I think the biggest thing, though, to remember about real estate, because I know public market investors are quite negative on the space, is back to that comment on low rates. If rates stay down at these levels, then cap rates for real estate will decline, meaning multiples will expand, particularly for real estate that has strong fundamentals. And we're beginning to see this re-rating process. I think it will continue. And for our firm, with big exposure to real estate, this is quite positive.

Michael Carrier

Great. That was a good overview across the different spaces. Just one follow-up there. Just in terms of deployment activity in real estate, so do you have enough, like, visibility in some of those areas that have been hard hit? And do you feel like if you do have that 3-, 5-year, 10-year time horizon, I mean, if they start to make sense? Or is it still kind of sticking to some of those core thematic areas that you've been successful in?

Jon Gray

So I think it's a combination. I think it's sort of those themes we really like. We stick with those. It's getting harder because they're going to price that in. So for now, we're sticking with those themes, and we continue to employ in those areas, garden apartments in the U.S., logistics around the world.

But I do think, Mike, to your question, some of the hard hit sectors, hotels and office buildings, in particular, will offer some opportunity. The challenge has been what's the recovery curve. I think yesterday's news can give you a little more confidence - or maybe a lot more confidence that we're going to have a functional vaccine.

Now the question is, because of the cold storage delivery, you need of that. In that particular case, you need 2 doses. How quickly can be produced? I think 2021 is still challenging in a number of these businesses in the physical world, but I think you could start to underwrite a recovery. And then the question is, do you have sellers of assets who are prepared to pay - let you pay a price that reflects several years of recovery before you get back to normalcy? I think we'll begin to see that. I think there will be financial pressure.

As I said, it takes time. But yes, we definitely will invest in some of the more dislocated areas. We did it back in March when we bought a bunch of REIT stocks. We bought a bunch more recently during the trade down over the last month or so. And I think it'll come to the private markets, but it just takes a little more time.

Michael Carrier

Right. Okay. Just shifting over to the credit business. There's been strong growth, whether it's at Blackstone and across the industry, and particularly in this interest rate environment. There's also some concern that there's maybe, like, too much kind of growth in parts of the market. But Blackstone, so you guys have been around through many cycles. You've seen a lot. And so when you think about some of those risks versus some of the structural growth that you're seeing, like, how do you see that playing out going forward?

Jon Gray

I still see it as a sector with a lot of opportunity. The reason is, look, we manage $140 billion in our credit division. It's still a tiny drop in the bucket given the overall sort of bond market and bank lending market, which is trillions of dollars. So we're tiny in the scheme of things, I believe.

And I think the ability to be a solution provider in scale is very helpful to deal with complexity. I just think - and the desire of our customers who are willing to trade a bit of liquidity for higher returns, I think that'll continue. So my gut is in as alternatives and the private equity business grows, the real estate business, the infrastructure business growth, I think that'll create more and more opportunity for us.

So I think this will continue to be an area that will move more increasingly to the private market, still small percentage of overall lending market, but it creates more opportunity. I think the spread premiums are real. Now it's possible is - because of yield pressure, that comes down a bit. But as long as your overall expectations for return are reasonable, I think private credit can continue to deliver a meaningful premium over liquid-traded credit. And so I think that creates long-term opportunity.

Michael Carrier

Okay, great. And then an area that we probably spend less time on with Blackstone, but you guys have been very successful over time is, BAAM are the solutions part of the business. And it does seem like when you look at where valuations are in the public markets, it does seem like those types of strategies, it seems like should be in more demand, I mean, like going forward. But just wanted to get your sense on that business, with clients, are you seeing more interest just given that things have been, at least on the public side, so positive?

Jon Gray

Well, the hedge fund space has obviously had some headwinds. Performance of long/short managers has been more challenged. Some of the quant strategies are not producing the same kind of outperformance they did in the past.

Our team has done an excellent job. First, we've done a great job protecting capital. This year, they're basically back to breakeven for our clients despite the volatility in Q1, despite the fact - their hedges really make a difference the way they position the portfolio in a non-correlated way. And they prove the value of this.

I would also say that I think long term, in an environment where you can get very little from fixed income, I think non-correlated, downside protected, liquid exposure in our BAM business has a lot of value. So we're hopeful that, that will attract more and more client assets over time.

And I'd also say that the business has grown revenue despite the challenging environment as we move to some new areas and do things on a more direct basis, and I would expect that trend to continue. So that's been an area that hasn't grown as quickly. We're hopeful we can find some ways to get it growing more like the rest of the firm over time.

Michael Carrier

And then just shifting to the distribution side of the equation. When you look at Blackstone, you guys have relationships with many of the institutions and the LPs. When you think about the growth opportunity going forward, partially given the expanding strategies that you're offering, but then when you look at the low-rate backdrop and allocation trends, where are we in sort of that opportunity for alternatives and for a firm like Blackstone from a growth perspective?

Jon Gray

Well, the size - I think equities give us a good framework. So private equity of the $6 trillion or $6.5 trillion of alternatives, private equity is a little over $2 trillion today, which sounds like a lot until you realize that public equity markets are $100 trillion. So I think the idea that this business can't grow significantly doesn't make a lot of sense to me.

I think if you did the same thing in real estate or infrastructure or any of these areas, you would find that alternatives are still a very small piece of the overall market. And back to the big trends, that's why we're seeing investors who want to engage with us, who want to allocate more capital to us. And as long as we're able to continue to generate a return premium, I think that should continue.

So again, it's funny, the public markets have continued to be skeptical about alternatives. I think over time, they'll realize that this is a real trend, and it has serious momentum.

Michael Carrier

Right. That makes sense. And then just on the distribution side. Blackstone has also been one of the leaders in terms of making some traction and progress in the high net worth, like, the retail channel. How significant is that opportunity for Blackstone going forward? And particularly, this year, we had some of the Department of Labor letter around the 401(k) kind of opportunity. So I just wanted to get an update on your thoughts.

Jon Gray

So we see retail as a long-term strategic opportunity for us. I'm actually doing a call later today with a bunch of advisers - financial advisers around the country and probably around the world. We view it not as just, oh, we're going to sell one product or this but is a long-term distribution channel where we build up relationships with the advisers, where we sell a variety of products and we're trying to deliver. And we treat them just like we do our institutional clients.

And so what it means is we made enormous investments in a large-scale distribution force in the U.S. and around the globe. It means that we will sell our higher-returning episodic products, so private equity, real estate, private equity, secondaries, but that tends to go to the people at the very high end, the most affluent who can afford to tie up capital for a decade.

So to service more broadly retail investors, we've been creating more and more bespoke products, better shelf products that can be out there really on a perpetual basis. And that's what BREIT was about, which was we really reinvented the idea of the private REIT market where people historically were charged very high fees, and the people who invested the capital didn't have a lot of experience and it almost always ended badly.

And we said, what if we have our Blackstone real estate team, the largest real estate investment organization in the world with a great track record. And instead, we charge lower fees, more like we charge institutions, and we created a structure that provided some liquidity, how would individual investors react? And they've reacted really positively.

As I mentioned, $20 billion of capital in 3 years. And what we've done for them is give them sector selection where the vast majority of the assets we own are in the warehouse space, in the garden apartment space. So really well-performing vehicle.

So that's - by the way, we announced on the call a few weeks ago, we're going to do the same thing in the credit space with this new BCRED initiative. Again, reasonable fees, below what people typically charge in the BDC area, accessing our world-class platform and a liquidity structure that works for individual investors and doesn't mandate an IPO. And we think we can do more of this.

And this is part of this transformation. What you're seeing at our firm is we get more and more long duration capital, more perpetual capital. And this is one of the reasons why you see the fee recurring earnings, those earnings continuing to grow - fee-related, sorry.

Q - Michael Carrier

Yes. That makes sense. Maybe just shifting over to the monetization backdrop. So for everyone this year, it's been obviously tougher for obvious reasons. But for Blackstone, we've seen a pickup. You guys had the Cheniere Energy, and you mentioned earlier the BioMed realty. So just - do you view these as one-offs? Or are you starting to see more interest in people transacting out there? And is that more to come?

A - Jon Gray

Yes. Well, it's funny. I'll go back, Mike, to the first quarter when we used the line that we thought realizations would be muted, which, given the dislocation, was a clear - probably an understatement at the time in the sense that how tough the market environment was to sell things.

In the second quarter, we said things are muted, but we're starting to see a pickup in market. So we've restarted sale processes. And then in the third quarter, as you noted, we sold our position in Cheniere. We announced the recapitalization of BioMed. We've sold some public securities. We've done some other recaps. And Michael Chae, our CFO, said that we had $0.54 of realizations that were under contract as of our earnings call that would - that get realized over the next couple of quarters.

What I would say more generally is realizations are a function of, obviously, market conditions. So they are more episodic. But if you look at our firm over 30-plus years, what you see is they happen. We've generated 2.2, 2.3x in private equity and real estate, private equity in good times and bad. Sometimes it takes a little longer. And so this is not nonrecurring. It happens. It's hard to predict the exact timing.

As it relates to the current environment, when markets are strong, it's helpful to realization. That's what happened in Q3, and that's what we said on the call. That can change. It's hard to pinpoint the exact quarter when things will happen. But positive markets are generally positive for realizations, and that's a good sign.

And then as an indicator, of course, a forward indicator, our accrued carry on the balance sheet went up by 60% from the bottom in March. Again, another indicator of what's to come.

Q - Michael Carrier

And then one of the transactions that you mentioned is the BioMed realty. That one's fairly interesting because, one, it was an attractive deal. But on the other front is there's some nuances with this one where, depending on how it does play out, it could become part of your business. So just a little bit of color, if you can expand on that one, and if you see more opportunities like that.

A - Jon Gray

Yes. So BioMed is a pretty unique transaction in some ways given what we did, and I'll talk about that, Mike. In a lot of ways, it's similar to what we've done, what's made Blackstone successful. And I'd point to 2 things. One is we're a high conviction investor. We had a belief that life science office was undervalued when we bought the company for $8.5 billion 4.5 years ago.

We thought life science office was a better business than traditional office, was trading at a discount. We were able to capture that. And then besides that conviction, we did what we often do, buy it, fix it, sell it, and we replaced the management team. We sold off a bunch of noncore real estate in weaker markets, focused in Cambridge, Massachusetts and South San Francisco. And we built a bunch of assets in those markets as well. It really improved the overall quality of the company.

When the market opened up to exit, because of its scale, wasn't an easy business to exit from in some regard. There were also governmental considerations given the sensitivity. And a bunch of our investors came to us and said, we want to be invested here long term.

So what we did was we said, okay, we'll create a process where those of you who want to sell can sell. Those of you who want to roll can roll. Some of you want to take more. At the end of the day, the vast majority of the capital came from existing investors. And we said we're going to create this continuation vehicle, but we also said in order to confirm the price that we would do a market check, which is a process we're in now.

In the event this continuation vehicle is successful, then we will have raised another long duration perpetual capital vehicle added to what we call Blackstone Property Partners, BPP U.S., Europe and Asia and also BREIT. So a fifth open-ended perpetual capital, equity-oriented vehicle, plus Blackstone Mortgage Trust on the debt side.

So I think it was a very - a great transaction for our investors, most importantly. They made $6.5 billion, 3.3x their money. Obviously, a good sign. And then we created a continuing investment opportunity for many who wanted continued exposure to life science offices.

Michael Carrier

All right. Great. I just want to remind the audience that if you have a question, you can submit them into the portal, and then I'll take those in a few minutes.

I wanted to shift over a little bit to a few really corporate-type questions. So you guys shifted to C Corp. That's been clearly positive for Blackstone and for the broader industry. Now other firms have made other steps as well. So I just wanted to get an update on how you think about further corporate structure steps over time, whether it's voting rights as well as ESG initiatives.

Jon Gray

So I would say we're very deliberate about these decisions. It's super important when you make these changes, it's generally onetime. You saw that with the C Corp. We were not the market leader when it happened. We ultimately got there when we felt comfortable that it would maximize value for shareholders. The stock - total returns close to 70% since that time, which I think reflected the illiquidity we had created with our structure.

We're comfortable with the structure we have today, but we're always evaluating better ways to optimize it. So we're open. We look at what others do. But today, we're good with where we sit.

Michael Carrier

Okay, great. And then one of the other areas is payout policies. So Blackstone, you guys kept your payout around 85%. It makes it very attractive for investors. But what are some of the pros and cons, I mean, about having that high a payout? And why did you guys decide on that structure?

Jon Gray

Yes. We think about it that we have a business that utilizes very little capital. We may do something strategic at some point. But to date of our nearly $600 billion of AUM, I think we have less than $2 billion from the firm in our funds, more from individuals. But we have a capital-light business for the most part, and it allows us to pay out. And our policy has really been to pay out 100% of our earnings. We happen to do it with 85% through dividends and 15% through share buybacks.

But - so to me, the question isn't should we continue to deliver capital back to our customers. It's really a mix question. And today, like my earlier answer, we're comfortable with the mix we have regardless of how we do the 85-15, the money has been going back to our shareholders, of which I would point out, Mike, by the way, almost 50% are Blackstone employees.

Michael Carrier

Right. Great. And then another question, just on the corporate side, is I think your stock over the last couple days has gotten a bounce, and maybe there was some uncertainty around election. But just curious, you guys went public a while back, you've had a lot of changes over time, the C Corp conversion. But how do you think about the valuation today?

Jon Gray

It's always a dangerous question, right, to ask an executive about its stock. But I would say this. I think the market is still digesting and understanding who we are, what we do. And we just - we couldn't have more confidence in our business, the sector we're in, our positioning.

And the way I think about it is a lot like back in '18 when we did our Investor Day, we said we spent all our time evaluating companies, and we look for companies that have certain characteristics. Not every company does. We said we want companies that are in a space that has good tailwinds. Obviously, alternatives are a very strong space today, particularly strong for the reasons we talked about in the rate environment.

We want a company that itself is growing. So we went public. I think we had $88 billion of AUM in '07. Today, we have $584 billion, and as I mentioned, raised nearly $90 billion the last year despite the pandemic. We want to own businesses that are market leaders. We see ourselves as that given our scale and reach.

We want to own businesses that have sticky customers. Our customers have been with us, in many cases, decades. The contracts they sign with us, 85% of them are 10-plus years or more, which we think is very powerful. We want businesses that don't utilize a lot of capital. We talked about that.

We want businesses that have high margins. We have, as of today, 55% pretax margins, businesses that have a recurring revenue stream. As you know, going back, we used to be 20%, 30% from fee-related earnings and the balance from realizations. That has reversed itself as our fee-related earnings have continued to grow over time. So we have a really steady base, and you saw that this year through the crisis.

And so I look at this business - and I love branded businesses because they're able to grow, they're able to attract capital. They're able to attract people. We had 19,000 young people apply for less than 100 starting analyst jobs. And that allows us also to start these new lines of businesses that you continue to see.

And then when I look at valuation, what do I say? I say, wow, that's a really special business. And yet, it's grown its earnings at double the rate of the stock market. But today, it yields double the S&P, and it trades less than the market multiple.

So yes, I think we represent good value, but we're a long-term focused organization. And I think we just have to continue to execute. And I think over time, the market will fully appreciate the strength of what we're doing.

Michael Carrier

Okay, great. And then just on ESG, there's been a lot of focus, whether it's companies or investors. So just wanted to get an update on how you guys are thinking of both from the corporate side and then with all the portfolio of companies.

Jon Gray

Yes. That's a good reminder. I forgot ESG. It's been a huge focus for us. We've made a number of big announcements just in the last 6 weeks. We're focused on ESG because our employees care about it, our portfolio of companies and our customers care about it. And we think we can do business - good business in this regard and help our companies make them stronger. So we announced 6 weeks ago that we're going to cut emissions by 15% at all our control investments, new control investments we make, real estate, private equity infrastructure.

We said a few weeks ago that we're going to set a 33% requirement in terms of diverse representation on our Board, gender, sexual orientation, race. We want to have the most robust Board as possible. We also set up a program for hiring in our portfolio of companies, underserved communities, like we did for Veterans, a program Steve Schwarzman and Michelle Obama set up a number of years ago. We ended up hiring 80,000 veterans.

And so finding ways to give back, be part of the community, recognize that we have to be good corporate citizens and that we have a real multiplier effect in what we do, because we control so much that if we create a program, we can have a much broader impact than most businesses. We think it's a real responsibility of ours, and it's something we've embraced.

Michael Carrier

Right. Great. Just one more on the corporate side. So we've talked about how much Blackstone has grown over time. How do you balance that level of growth with maintaining the culture, maintaining operational excellence?

Jon Gray

That is the key. If you said, what's my day job, that's one of my key day jobs, right, which is to make sure - obviously, investment excellence is right at the top, our brand, but right there, of course, is our people and culture. And I think the way to do that are by constantly working together and trying to communicate and be an integrated 1 firm approach.

So during the pandemic, we set up something we call Blackstone TV. Every Monday, we have 2,500 people on the call. We talk about what we're seeing in macro trends, in politics, business, our portfolio of companies. We have a photo contest, which has individuals who work here and their family members. We're really trying to be connected.

We started coming back to the office, some of us, in July, but we started encouraging our investment professionals after Labor Day in New York on a voluntary basis, not our assistants or tech or finance people, and we have a majority of our investment professionals back because of the awesome responsibility we have but also because of the culture and the training.

And we're testing people every week. We have contact tracing. We obviously benefited from New York's low positivity rate. If that changes at some point, we may have to go back home, but it's because we care about the culture.

And then we're constantly reinforcing with the groups the importance of the culture, operating with integrity, delivering on excellence. I did a call this morning with our global technology team talking about that. In the normal periods, I'd be on planes all the time, seeing our people. But there's a lot of communication between our Management Committee, our Operating Committee, our Corporate Committee, making sure we have the same standards around the globe. And then we benefit from enormous continuity in people, which is so many of us, like myself, have been here since our early 20s, and that provides real glue to the organization.

Q - Michael Carrier

Right. Great. That's good color. We have a few minutes left, so let me take a few of the questions that have come in from the audience. So first one is around Blackstone has been accurate in investing in some of the structural growth themes or trends, but how do you determine if those are becoming like too long in the tooth?

Jon Gray

I think it's a great point. We're always looking at these through the lens of a model, a cash flow, what's the appropriate valuation for something. So even the best businesses in the world can become overvalued. And so what you're trying to do is identify some of these on-theme trends without having to pay too much.

I view Ancestry.com as a good example of what we're trying to do. We're obviously seeing all of us move more and more to the digital world. And yet, in that particular case, that business hadn't grown a ton. So it traded more like a traditional business, not at some super high multiple. And we think we can help grow it faster.

So it's by buying businesses that are in that sort of slip stream, but you don't necessarily have to pay for them or some of these adjacencies. We invested in a company that does cold storage logistics in the life science space. We think that's a very interesting way to play in life sciences. We're looking for ways to do this.

I think you need to have a realistic assessment as to what the prospects are for a business. If I buy something today for $100, and a year from now, it's worth $120, it doesn't necessarily mean it's a bad investment, but you have to look at what kind of cash flows and exit multiple. So we're constantly testing these. And as a result, we have to identify new themes because some of them get overrun. There becomes too much competition. Prices move too high. And so it's the process at the firm of identifying new themes is really important and identifying adjacencies where you can play these themes without having to pay this huge premium.

Michael Carrier

Great. We'll take another one, and this is more on M&A opportunities. So Blackstone has been very successful on generating growth in new strategies organically. But where do, like, high M&A opportunities fit into the mix?

Jon Gray

So for us on M&A, it really has to launch us into a new business and give us talent and people or access to something that we couldn't otherwise find. Most of what we've done have been small acquisitions. Our GSO business, now Blackstone Credit, our secondaries business, the life science business I touched on, they all came in at small sizes, got the benefit of the Blackstone name, connection to the firm, and we grew them a lot. That has generally been our model for M&A.

That being said, if there was something that was really strategic that allowed us to move into a new area at scale, we would look at doing that. But the bar is very high for us to do a big acquisition.

Michael Carrier

Okay. And then we have another question, and this is on the credit side of the business. You mentioned BCRED, and that's a newer product similar to BREIT. How does that differ from what Blackstone and other offers in like a BDC structure?

Jon Gray

Well, I think what we're doing - there are a couple of differences. One, on the fee level we've set up. The second would be on the liquidity. Typical BDCs have been - are off - when I think about the typical BDCs, they have to go public with a fixed date. This has more quarterly liquidity as its approach.

And then the other thing I would add is this is a very broad mandate. So this will include leverage loans. It will include some mezzanine, some Europe, and also some direct lending. Typical BDCs are a little more focused in what they do. So a broader focus, different liquidity and a different fee structure, we think that'll resonate well with individual investors.

Michael Carrier

Okay. And we'll take one more, and this is also in the - kind of in the credit business but more on the insurance side. A lot of the alternative managers and different insurance strategies, how is Blackstone going at it, both from a client standpoint and then as a business?

Jon Gray

Yes. So I think stepping back, the big trend here is that in a very low interest rate environment, it's logical for large fixed income balance sheets, which are insurance companies, to align themselves with an asset manager who can originate credit and can invest in structured credit and put a small piece of the balance sheet in alternatives. So what's happening is logical sort of structurally.

We've been going at it. We have about $60 billion of insurance assets. Our largest client is Fidelity & Guarantee. But we've said publicly that we're focused on the sector, that we'd like to find other ways to do it. It is a key strategic initiative to us. It makes sense for the reasons I articulated. We have nothing specific to say today on this, but it's one of those things I'd stay tuned on.

Michael Carrier

All right. Great. We're about out of time, so we'll wrap it up there. But Jon, I want to thank you for participating today. Really appreciate it. And hopefully, next year, we'll be back in person.

Jon Gray

It was terrific, Mike. Thanks for your time. Thanks for everyone listening.

Michael Carrier

Thanks.