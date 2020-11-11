Approval of either lead candidate would likely trigger upside momentum, and there may be just enough evidence to support a bull case.

Investment Thesis

One of the strategies of biotech investing is to acquire stocks ahead of a significant price catalyst; e.g. an acquisition rumour, new set of earnings results (if the company has commercialised assets), new data from a clinical trial, or, in the case of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (SPPI), an upcoming Prescription Drug User Fee Act ("PDUFA") date, when the FDA announces if it intends to approve a New Drug Application ("NDA") or Biologics License Application ("BLA").

The trouble is, in Spectrum's case, the company has been waiting so long to see if its application for Rolontis - a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor (“G-CSF”) indicated for treatment of chemotherapy-induced neutropenia - will be approved, that investors might be starting to wonder if it will ever happen.

Rolontis' BLA was first submitted by Spectrum in late 2018 - based on the results of 2 Phase 3 clinical trials, ADVANCE and RECOVER, in patients suffering from early-stage breast cancer, which demonstrated non-inferiority in Duration of Severe Neutropenia ("DSN") and a comparable safety profile to Amgen's Neulasta - a ~$4bn per annum selling drug that has a market share of ~73%.

But the company was forced to withdraw its application in March 2019, based on feedback from the FDA as the agency indicated it required more information related to the chemistry, manufacturing and controls ("CMC") process. Rolontis is manufactured in South Korea by Spectrum's development partner Hanmi Pharmaceutical Co. (OTC:HANPF).

In October 2019, the BLA was resubmitted, and a PDUFA date was ultimately agreed for October 24, 2020, but this has now been delayed by the FDA, which says it still needs to complete an on-site inspection of Hanmi's factory in South Korea, which it is unable to do at the present time owing to coronavirus.

There has been no date set for an inspection, but on its Q320 earnings call, management said that Hanmi is "prepared for the investigation," that Spectrum has completed its own inspections using third-party contractors and found no issues, and insisted that

we feel we're ready. We welcome the inspection already, you know, we can't wait!

Despite the potential addressable market for Rolontis, it is Spectrum's other lead candidate, Poziotinib, that is having the greater impact on the company's share price. Back in December 2019, the company's stock fell 60% from a price of $8.8 to $3.5 after it announced that Poziotinib - a novel, oral epidermal growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor ("EGFR TKI") - had failed to meet the primary endpoint in Cohort 1 of a 7 Cohort Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating Poziotinib in previously treated non-small cell lung cancer ("NSCLC") patients with EGFR exon 20 insertion mutations.

The Objective Response Rate ("ORR") was too low, at 14.8%, having declined from an original high of 73%, to pass muster, but there are 6 other Cohorts still ongoing, and in September, positive data from Cohort 2, presented at the European Society for Medical Oncology Virtual Congress, showed an ORR of 27.8%, a median duration of response of 5.1 months, and evidence of tumor reduction in 67 patients, or 74% of the trial population. Spectrum believes the data is good enough to support the filing of a marketing application with the FDA and has requested a meeting to discuss next steps. Like Rolontis, Poziotinib is licensed from Hanmi Pharmaceutical, with Spectrum holding the rights to market the drug outside of Korea and China.

With its shares trading at just $3.5 at the time of writing, the thesis of holding Spectrum stock in anticipation of the dual catalysts of a potential Rolontis approval, and the submission of a marketing application for Poziotinib - which could both occur before the end of Q121 - still theoretically holds, but at the same time, there is a sizeable chance that neither the BLA nor the marketing application is approved.

Investors should not be fooled by the current low share price - they could still lose big if either of those things happened, because a stock that falls from $3.5 to $1.5 is just as bad a scenario as one that falls from $350 to $150 - but there is also certainly an argument that the upside here is substantial.

In advance of the October 24 PDUFA date for Rolontis, Spectrum stock had climbed to $4.5, having traded as low as $1.8 in March. The company raised ~$65m at the end of July, so investors need not fear near-term dilution, and the company is >50% institutionally owned, suggesting the market is still optimistic about the company's 2 lead candidates.

These considerations tip the balance and make me slightly more bullish than bearish on Spectrum, although I would not recommend it as an investment to anybody who is not prepared to embrace substantial amounts of risk. In the rest of this article I will take a deeper look at the company and its assets, history, management team and markets.

Company Overview

In March 2019, Spectrum sold a portfolio of commercialised oncology and hematology assets, which had earned the company revenues of ~$76m in 2018, to Acrotech Biopharma, a subsidiary of Indian Pharma Aurobindo, in exchange for $160m cash plus regulatory and commercial sales milestones worth up to an additional $140m.

The company subsequently reduced its headcount by 90 staff, and focused all of its attention on its remaining 2 oncology assets - Rolontis and Poziotinib, plus a Focused Interferon Therapeutics drug delivery platform - licensed from ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) in April 2019, with 2 early stage candidates targeting Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma and solid and hematological malignancies, in exchange for a $2.8m upfront payment and up to $31m in milestone payments.

Spectrum agreed to a deal with Hanmi Pharmaceutical in 2014 to acquire the worldwide rights (outside of Korea, China and Japan) to Rolontis, which leverages Hanmi's proprietary LAPSCOVERY technology, and to take overall financial responsibility for development of the drug, with Hanmi receiving tiered royalties on all commercial sales, up to $120m annually in sales milestones, plus regulatory milestone payments worth $10m, and ~300k shares of Spectrum stock.

Poziotinib was licensed in a similar deal with Hanmi, with Spectrum agreeing to pay up to $33m in milestone payments, net sales milestones of up to $325 million annually, and sales royalties in the low-to-mid teen digits. In 2018, Spectrum agreed to an exclusive patent and technology agreement for Poziotinib with the University of Texas, paying $0.5m upfront and agreeing to regulatory milestones worth $6m, and sales milestones of up to $24m.

Spectrum is led by CEO Joseph Turgeon, who has 30 years' biotech experience (according to his company bio), including, interestingly, at Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN), marketers of Rolontis' potential future market rival Neulasta. CFO Kurt Gustafson has also spent time at Amgen, whilst Chief Medical Officer Francois Lebel joined the company in 2019 from ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP), where he was executive vice president of R&D.

Chairman of the Board William Ashton is another ex Amgen employee - he served as Vice President of U.S. Sales and in other roles at the company. The rest of the Board has significant biotech and big Pharma experience, encompassing companies like Altimmune (ALT), Marinus Pharmaceuticals (MRNS), Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) and Genentech.

Spectrum's biggest institutional shareholders are BlackRock (NYSE:BLK)(17% stake), Vanguard Group (12%), Armistice Capital (recently caught up in litigation regarding its controversial sale of a holding in COVID vaccine developer Vaxart), and Eastern Capital Ltd. Thanks to the out-licensing of 3 of its former products - EVOMELA, ZEVALIN and MARIQBO, prior to the sale to Acrotech, Spectrum itself owns $9m worth of shares in CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) (my note here) - a company marketing drugs approved in the US to the Chinese market.

Rolontis - Competing On Efficacy, Not Price... If Approved

With Rolontis (generic name eflapegrastim), Spectrum is attempting to become the first drug-developer to have a novel G-CSF approved in nearly 18 years, since Neulasta (pegfilgrastim) in 2002. Neulasta has a dominant share of the Neutropenia treatment market, despite the presence of multiple generic treatments, but having had plenty of time to complete its market research, Spectrum is confident that it can compete against both generics and Neulasta successfully. The company has hired 21 sales people to date in anticipation of a marketing push, but says it has paused hiring of another ~40, whilst it waits for news from the FDA.

Rolontis effect on incidence and duration of Severe Neutropenia. Source: Spectrum investor presentation.

In a recent presentation Spectrum presents data suggesting Rolontis is capable of outperforming Neulasta by reducing both the incidence and duration of Severe Neutropenia ("SN"), helping to protect patients from hospitalisation, since the duration of SN is directly correlated to hospitalization risk. The company is also progressing a clinical trial evaluating dosing of Rolontis on the same day as chemotherapy treatment, with data expected before the end of the year.

Because Rolontis would be approved as a novel drug, it would not be subject to the same pricing structures as its competitors, meaning it would be free from a ~$3-5k weighted average cost ("WAC"), and $3-4k average selling price (ASP) restriction related to the presence of generics in the market. Spectrum points out that even amongst the generics - Fulphila, Udenyca, Ziextenzo and Nyvepria, it is Udencya that claims the largest market share (74%) despite being 5% more expensive on average than rival Fulphila.

The company has been pushing its value proposition and trying to establish formulary coverage from insurance payers, touting a superior financial, reimbursement and overall support package. If the company can get its Rolontis application over the line, analysts have suggested the drug could achieve peak sales of ~$550m per annum, although how broad a label the drug would be awarded is still under discussion with the FDA, and furthermore, Spectrum will pay ~20% of all revenues over to Hanmi as per its licensing deal.

On its Q3 earnings call, management discussed the possibility of the FDA performing a virtual inspection of Hanmi's manufacturing plant, but despite repeated questions from analysts, were unable to provide any kind of timeline (6 weeks before an inspection, 6 months, etc.). It must be a frustrating wait for the company, and its investors, who have no insight into when this potential price catalyst will be triggered - and which way it will go. In the meantime, thoughts turn to Poziotinib.

Poziotinib - Multiple Shots At Goal, But Markets Are Competitive

Spectrum's Zenith20 Study Cohorts from Phase 2 Clinical Trials. Source: investor presentation.

As discussed above, based on the positive data from Spectrum's Cohort 2, Phase 2 trial of Poziotinib in previously treated patients with HER2 exon 20 insertion mutation positive NSCLC, management has called a pre-NDA meeting with the FDA, and there is an opportunity for Poziotinib to become the first drug approved to treat this subset of patients.

Across its other cohorts, the company is experimenting with different doses, including twice daily dosing (8mg BID), and lower single daily dosage (6 or 8mg as opposed to 10mg), since side-effects related to a 16mg dose make a smaller (or twice daily) dose preferable.

Spectrum management plans to push ahead with its NDA based on Cohort 2 results without waiting for results from Cohort 3 - which offers a potential opportunity as a first-line therapy - which ought to be available before the end of the year. When prompted by analysts on the earnings call, management pointed out the FDA was aware of all cohorts, but insisted the company had met all criteria regarding Cohort 2 - as Chief Financial Officer Kurt Gustafson put it:

We had agreed with the FDA as to what we needed to show to make it a meaningful outcome. And we have met that. So that was done at 16 milligram once a day. So, in other words, you have a positive trial at a 16 milligram once a day. So, and that is the – that is the main discussion point for the pre-NDA meeting. In other words we’re saying look, we had an agreement, we’ve met what we needed to do, and now we would like to discuss, you know, what kind of data do you want to see, etcetera?

Spectrum estimated prevalence of Exon 20 in NSCLC and other tumors. Source: investor presentation.

Although NSCLC is one of the most common forms of cancer, with a treatment market estimated to reach ~$11bn by 2021, as we can see above, Poziotinib's addressable market is much smaller owing to its targeting of the Exon 20 mutation in cancers that express the EGFR or HER2 mutation, which represent ~2.1%, and ~1.5% of all diagnosed NSCLC, respectively.

There is also a strong competitor in this market in the form of Takeda Pharmaceutical's (NYSE:TAK) Mobocertinib - data presented by Takeda at ASCO 2019 suggested a 43% ORR, with 7.3-month median duration of response in EGFR exon 20 insertion-mutant NSCLC - superior to Spectrum's Poziotinib data.

In other words, Spectrum would ideally need to see more positive data from its other cohorts in order to make a strong case for both approval and successful commercialisation.

Conclusion

The upshot of all of this is that Spectrum and its investors are really in limbo at this time, and it is very difficult to foresee which way things might go for the company (and its share price) going forward. In 6 months' time the company could have 2 approved drugs on the market and data to support broader labels that ought to see it post triple-digit-million revenues within a 5-year period and perhaps exceed $500m of sales. Or it could have 2 approved drugs with labels that are too narrow to generate really meaningful revenue streams, or just one approved drug, or none.

The company's R&D spend in Q320 rose to $24.5m, up from $17.2m in Q319, whilst SG&A also increased $15.1m from $13.1m in Q319, although $8m of the R&D spend was related to the purchase of manufactured Rolontis which may, or may not, be utilised in future quarters. With a cash burn of $121m in the first 9 months of 2020 (up from $73.6m in 2019), and current assets of $213m, I would argue that the company can afford to wait patiently for the FDA to make decisions on both Rolontis and Poziotinib, whilst progressing its experimental Poziotinib cohorts and same day dosing Rolontis trials.

Of course, the delays create additional problems such as the potential for a competitor to get to market first. I am not aware of any challengers in the SN space other than the generics and Neulasta, and Rolontis' approval as a novel drug ought to provide a satisfactory ROI and give the company a pricing advantage. On the other hand, the threat with Poziotinib is much greater, and this is already a small market. Meanwhile, Spectrum is paying the salaries of 21 sales people who currently have no product to sell.

The market valuation of Poziotinib is suggested by the >$8 share price Spectrum enjoyed prior to the failure of its Cohort 1 trial, and the value of Rolontis by the $4.8 share price shortly before the PDUFA date was deferred, however.

That, plus the additional cohorts and same day dosing trials of Rolontis is just enough to persuade me to back Spectrum stock to gain in value over the next 12 months, but as mentioned in my intro, the upside/downside risk is on a knife edge and could go either way.

There may well be easier ways to realise upside on a biotech investment, but for what it's worth, I would set a 6-12 month price target of $5-6 for Spectrum, much lower than the consensus price target of $11.75 set by 3 analysts covering the stock. Whilst a dual approval and positive data from Poziotinib's Phase 2 Cohorts could theoretically triple the company's share price, I wouldn't bet the mortgage on it.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.