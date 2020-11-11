While the company managed to post strong profits in Q3, its margins are very volatile and thin due to the high-cost, labor-intensive nature of its industry.

As you have likely heard, diversification is key in today's increasingly volatile market environment. Unfortunately, most stocks are highly correlated to the major market averages, giving them little diversification value. However, as we look into small, less-well-known companies, many attractive uncorrelated opportunities arise. One interesting stock that fits the bill is Infrastructure & Energy Alternatives Inc., which trades under the ticker symbol IEA. The stock skyrocketed around 20% on Tuesday after announcing a very strong earnings surprise with an EPS of $0.32 and 24% annual revenue growth.

IEA is one of the few engineering companies on the public markets. The firm is a major civil engineering company with an emphasis on the rapidly growing renewable energy sector. IEA has been in business for over 70 years and has become a major solar and wind engineering firm. Overall, renewables represent 68% of IEA's revenue today. This attribute has caused the stock to skyrocket in recent months as investors look to gain exposure to green energy. Take a look at its performance below compared to that of the Invesco Solar Portfolio ETF (TAN) and the First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (FAN):

As you can see, IEA is generally correlated to those two ETFs but with much higher volatility. Since spring, this has led to incredible outperformance for the stock, which has caused a significant increase in investor attention. However, with any booming small-cap company, it is necessary to do in-depth due diligence to gauge whether or not this trend is likely to continue.

While IEA has many strong repeat customers, the economic slowdown could cause many to reduce capital expenditures, which could cause a reversal in the company's recent revenue gains. Further, like most engineering companies, IEA's margins are quite thin, which could cause issues in the case of a prolonged slowdown. Its strong Q3 profits are a positive signal, but investors should keep in mind a few key risks.

From The Bottom Up

You may note that there are relatively few pure-play civil engineering companies on the market. This is because engineering firms are generally far less capital-intensive than their clients and most companies, and thus, most are able to launch with limited private funding. This is important to note because investors should know what exactly they're buying. In the case of IEA, it is almost entirely future cash flows, as over half of its total assets today are receivables. However, the company has negative book value due to its financial debt.

It is very important for a company like IEA to maintain positive working capital in order to limit the possibility of equity dilutions. IEA has grown its working capital to $71 million, though it has been stuck with negative EPS since it went public. See below:

The improvement in EPS and working capital is a positive signal that the company is successfully fulfilling obligations. It has also grown revenue by a significant level, from $454 million in 2017 to an expected $1.7 billion this year. That said, its total employee count has risen by a similar level, so the bottom line profit margin has not risen dramatically (until Q3). Still, as you can see below, there has been a marked improvement in gross margins and operating margins:

The improvement in gross margins over the past year is a positive sign, as it implies IEA is winning better contracts. However, interest expense charges of $61 million over the past twelve months have eaten away at virtually all of the company's profits. It would probably be wise for IEA to look to reduce its financial debt, as it currently has a low "B-" credit rating from Fitch. This is problematic because it gives the company high borrowing costs, which, as we've seen, have made it unable to turn a profit until the most recent quarter.

Even still, IEA's operating margins are low at 4.6%. This is similar to levels seen in larger engineering companies like AECOM (ACM), however, even that company struggles with thin margins, as witnessed by its decade of flat performance. For IEA to be an attractive investment, it will need to increase those margins to a safer level in order to offset the risk of its volatile revenue.

This ties back into what I see as the core issue with IEA. Engineering companies are extremely labor-intensive (specifically, white-collar labor-intensive) and have low needs for capital. Thus, the fruits of growth will likely go to employees and not to investors. As demand for IEA's services increase, key employee salaries will likely rise and leave little room for increased earnings. Hence, I believe the stock will likely be stuck in stagnation over a long period of time.

The "Green Energy" Growth Opportunity

There are two major reasons why IEA stock has skyrocketed over the past few months. First, there has been a modest growth in the company's financial performance. This also includes its significant $1.9 billion backlog boosted by increased demand for non-carbon energy alternatives. On a similar note, the second reason for its significant share price growth is the intense investor interest in green energy. As we've seen in solar and wind ETFs, investors are pouring money into these growing sectors, often with little regard for profit levels and financial health.

This is witnessed by booming Google Trends search volume for "Green Energy Stocks", as you can see below:

This has driven IEA stock much higher in recent months, and may continue to do so. However, if investor interest wanes, the stock may quickly fall back down. IEA's forward EV/EBITA and price-to-sales valuations are in line with those of its launch date, so it could certainly continue to rise. The recent strong earnings report could catalyze a sustained upward move.

Bottom Line

On the positive side, IEA has managed strong top line growth by positioning itself as a major renewable energy civil engineering firm. It was also finally able to generate a positive EPS of $0.32, which was much higher than the expected $0.16. If IEA can continue to generate this EPS level, it would have a P/E of merely 8X-9X, which is quite low and very attractive for a growing company.

Still, I personally would not buy the stock unless it either dropped considerably or was on a clear path to maintain positive profits. IEA has cut its net debt level in half over the past year, which is a positive sign, but has increased preferred stock, thus it will be difficult for the company to increase profits to common shareholders. Overall, I am neutral on IEA and see a short-term pullback as the next likely move. However, if there is a significant decline in green energy investor interest or a decline in willingness to spend on renewable energy capital expenditures, the stock could see a sustained drop. Conversely, if demand for renewable energy investments continues to grow, IEA could rise much higher, as it is not nearly as expensive as many others in the space.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.