The stock has already had a run for this reason, but is very thinly-traded. Be patient and wait for some profit-taking.

It is so small that a big surge in demand could easily double or triple its operating income, if it can ramp up.

The market is mostly large companies like Thermo Fisher, but there is one public microcap, Standex International, that makes a limited line of these freezers.

The Pfizer vaccine must be stored at -70 degrees Celsius. Anyone who wants to administer it will need an ultra low temp freezer.

Him: What do you think about the vaccine? Me: Freezers, dude. - Conversation from Monday morning

mRNA Is Cold, Literally

mRNA vaccines, the type being developed by Pfizer (PFE) and Moderna (MRNA) for COVID, are the result of a new procedure for making vaccines. I won’t get into the hairy details, but if you Google “spike protein mRNA” you will find out all about it. The advantage is that they can be developed much more quickly than traditional vaccines, as we have seen.

But they also have disadvantages. Typically, they provide less protection than a traditional vaccine, though it looks like the Pfizer vaccine will be an exception to this. The other big issue is handling and care. The vaccine has to stay at -70 degrees Celsius during shipping and storage. Pfizer has developed special packaging for this. It comes in larger bottles than the traditional vaccine single-use vials. Once it is opened, it has to be used quickly.

Normal lab freezers get down to around -20 degrees, so that won’t cut it. Every hospital and largish clinic is going to need an ultra-low temperature freezer, and bigger ones will need many. Any place that is going to distribute the vaccine is going to need at least one, worldwide. If Moderna is also successful, it does not need quite that low temperature, but it is still beyond the range of standard vaccine freezers.

Mostly these are made by large scientific industrials like Thermo Fisher (TMO), including a few European companies. The increased sales of these freezers is unlikely to make a big dent in their consolidated numbers.

But there is also one very small public company I could find, Standex International (SXI) that makes these freezers under two brands. It also charges about 30-40% less than Thermo Fisher for comparable models.

Before you get too excited, before I could even get started on this article, this had already happened:

Data by YCharts

But it is a very small company with an EV under $1 billion even after the price rise. It is very thinly traded, with high spreads and low market depth. It can go half an hour without trading. Only about $7 million worth of shares exchanged hands on Monday.

So if you are patient, you may be able to get in at a more reasonable price. As you can see, it moves quickly when it is trading.

Standex and Horizon Scientific

I had never heard of Standex until Monday morning when I Googled “-70 Celsius freezer lab.” It is a very small diversified industrial products company. Its scientific division, Horizon Scientific, has two brands - American Biotech Supply and NorLake that make these freezers, and they seem to be the same models under different branding. Unlike Thermo Fisher, the company only has a narrow range of sizes, from 17-25 cubic feet capacity.

Comparing price is a bit difficult, as the list price is not what’s paid at retail. A 10-15% discount seems to be the norm, at least right now. But in any event, I checked 7 retail sites, and in comparing the Horizon models with the comparably-sized models from the least expensive line from Thermo Fisher, I found the Horizon models to be uniformly less expensive, by a lot. For example, the smallest Horizon model, the 17 cubic foot capacity, is around $11,000, and the least expensive new Thermo Fisher I could find at that size was $17,000. The models also go up to $28,000 at that size, with more features. So basically, a clinic would save about 30-40% over a comparable Thermo Fisher.

Now, there is a reason Thermo Fisher gets to charge that much. It has been making great products for generations, long before the two companies merged, and scientists know and trust its products. Facilities that can afford it will go with Fisher or one of the other well-known brands. But budgets are budgets, and saving $6,000 can make a huge difference.

Adding up hospitals, community and rural health care centers, large doctors’ practices, large urgent care, and retail medical, there are like 30,000-40,000 potential customers here in the US. Millions more worldwide. The larger ones are going to need multiple freezers. The retailers I looked at all had very little stock, under 10 units of every model.

So there is going to be a huge rush of demand if the Pfizer and/or Moderna vaccines hit the streets. Anyone who wants to administer the vaccine needs a freezer, and some will need many. These sell in very small numbers normally; Horizon’s total revenue for fiscal 2020, ended in June, was $58 million. The total revenue for all of Standex was only $185 million. This rush of demand will raise prices at retail, and if the company can keep up, it is likely to get a nice slice of the pie, based on its very competitive pricing.

Moreover, the scientific division already has the highest operating margin of Standex’s divisions at 24%, compared to 16% company-wide, before extraordinary charges. So if it can move a few thousands of these in a short period of time, which it may not even be able to ramp up into, there’s a huge opportunity for a giant quarter.

Its consolidated EPS was being dragged down by eliminations, but they are done.

Data by YCharts

So the potential is that even a small amount of extra sales, at higher than normal prices because everyone needs one at the same time, can dramatically add to this:

Data by YCharts

This is a company with only $16 million in quarterly operating profits. It could easily double or triple that if it can keep up with demand.

Recommendations

Like I said, this one happened fast, and I was a little late to the party, not getting in until Monday’s close. But there is still a tremendous opportunity here for a very tiny company to cash in on a flood of orders. Right place, right time.

But this is a very thinly-traded stock with low market depth, and very wide spreads, even on the relatively high volume day of Monday. Be patient and I think you can take advantage of some profit-taking.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SXI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.