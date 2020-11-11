At some point, this will need to stop, but for now, the firm makes for an interesting play for the right kind of investor.

When it comes to playing the cannabis space, many investors tend to prefer going directly to the cannabis firms in general. This is not the only way to buy into the industry though. One way, which serves to ride the market trend higher while avoiding the pitfalls of the space like industry oversupply and periodic poor pricing, is to buy a servicer. A great example here happens to be GrowGeneration (GRWG). As opposed to pure-play cannabis firms, GrowGeneration focuses on buying and opening retail establishments that sell products that cater to the industry. At this moment, shares of the firm look pricey, but the high growth rate being experienced by the business could make it a decent long-term prospect for investors to consider.

A deeper look at GrowGeneration

At its core, GrowGeneration focuses on building, buying, and running retail establishments that sell products that are vital to cannabis growers, both commercially and recreationally. 60% of 2020’s sales, for instance, are estimated to come from consumables. Examples of consumables include nutrients and additives, which alone comprise 27% of the business’ sales, and growing media, which accounts for a further 14%. The other 40% of GrowGeneration’s revenue comes from non-consumables. These include lighting products, which comprise 21% of the company’s sales, and environmental controls, which comprise 14%. What the business is best known for is its hydroponics growing systems and all of the elements that go into setting them up and maintaining them.

Management has been on a growth mission in recent years. Back in 2018, the firm generated revenue of just $29 million. This grew by 175% to $79.73 million in 2019. This was attributable to the addition of 10 new stores to its portfolio, plus full-year sales from 8 stores acquired/opened in 2018 and the launch of the business’ e-commerce operations that same year. In fact, in 2019 alone, GrowGeneration’s online sales totaled $4.76 million. It is worth mentioning that not all of the business’ growth comes just from the opening and acquisition of new stores. It is also benefiting from rising same-store sales. In 2019, same-store sales rose by an impressive 36.4%. In the first quarter this year, quarter-over-quarter same-store sales grew 58.1%, while in the second quarter this year, the figure was 49%.

As revenue has expanded, so too has the company’s bottom line. The business went from generating a net loss of $5.07 million in 2018 to a net profit of $1.88 million last year. EBITDA has seen a similar trend, rising from -$0.82 million to $6.64 million. Operating cash flow was one of the few metrics that worsened from 2018, dropping from -$1.54 million to -$3.34 million. It is worth mentioning, though, that this change for the worse was driven by changes in working capital. Excluding working capital changes, operating cash flow would have improved from -$1.65 million to $6.32 million, roughly matching the improvement in EBITDA.

This year, management continues to invest in growth. As of the end of the company’s second quarter this year, it had 28 locations spread across 6 US states. Through a series of acquisitions, that picture has further changed though. On October 12th, management announced the purchase of Hydroponics Depot, bringing in sales of roughly $5 million annually for its one location and with year-over-year revenue having risen about 50%. On October 20th, the business acquired both stores of the Big Green Tomato brand, bringing in sales of nearly $16 million annually. And on November 2nd, management announced the acquisition of 5 stores owned by the nation’s third-largest hydroponic garden center, The GrowBiz. This alone will bring in annual revenue of around $50 million and increase the company’s physical footprint in California to 10 stores and in Oregon to 2. In all, this should amount to around 36 stores.

Due to these acquisitions, it’s unclear what the outlook should be like for the rest of 2020, but the latest guidance provided by management called for revenue to range between $170 million and $175 million. For 2021, sales should be between $245 million and $260 million, with EBITDA of between $26 million and $28 million. 22 new stores are in the works for next year, which management claims will help bring the company’s store count up to more than 50 locations by the end of that year.

Surprisingly, GrowGeneration has been able to accomplish this while achieving negative net debt as of this writing. The firm’s growth strategy has, instead, focused on issuing new stock in order to afford store acquisitions. For instance, back in 2018, the business ended the year with 27.95 million shares outstanding. This number surged to 36.82 million in 2019, and as of the end of the second quarter this year, stood at 38.62 million. Management is only able to do this because the trading multiple on its shares is high. As of this writing, for instance, the company’s market cap of $947.8 million works out to a forward price/operating cash flow multiple of about 35.1. That’s based on 2021’s projected operating cash flow, assuming that that metric continues to mirror EBITDA after adjusting for working capital changes. That’s pretty pricey, and at some point it will have to stop, but for now, the market seems content with this tradeoff.

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, it seems clear to me that GrowGeneration is an interesting business with a strong recipe for growth. The company’s expansion strategy will only work so long as investors put a lofty multiple on its stock, but until then, it is a sort of self-fulfilling growth prophecy. This kind of growth play is right for investors interested in the cannabis space but who want to avoid the supply/demand issues inherent in the actual production and sale of cannabis. It’s also geared toward investors who don’t mind paying a premium for growth, as opposed to those who would describe themselves as being value investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.