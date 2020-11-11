Improved oil prices as demand recovers should help offset the expectation for lower natural gas prices after 2021.

This should allow for Black Stone Minerals to sustain a distribution of $0.90 per unit.

Production should bottom out soon though, as natural gas prices are favorable for increased 2021 development.

Black Stone Minerals has seen its production decline due to weak commodity prices leading to limited development activity on its acreage.

Black Stone Minerals (BSM) is an oil and gas MLP that generates the majority of its revenue through mineral and royalty interests, while it has a smaller amount (18% of total production in Q3 2020) of working interest assets.

Black Stone Minerals has seen its reported production volumes decline significantly in 2020 due to low oil and gas prices leading to reduced development activity on its acreage. The outlook for natural gas development looks more promising for 2021, with strip prices near $3. Thus, Black Stone Minerals may see its total production rebound a bit next year, although oil production may continue to decline a bit further.

Black Stone Minerals' model doesn't have capital spending requirements, but it is still affected by operators' decisions to reduce their own development activities in response to weak commodity prices.

Production Volumes

The majority (73% in Q2 2020) of Black Stone Minerals' production volume is natural gas, and it has the highest exposure to the Shelby Trough and Louisiana Haynesville natural gas areas.

Source: Black Stone Minerals

Due to the expectations for strong natural gas prices in 2021, I'd expect the production mix to shift a bit more towards natural gas next year. I believe that Black Stone Minerals could average around 38,000 BOEPD in 2021 (compared to expectations for mid-30,000s BOEPD in Q4 2020), with around 75% of that production volume being natural gas.

Natural gas development activity seems to be picking up a bit, with Haynesville-focused Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEMKT:GDP) giving preliminary guidance for 2021 production to average 19% above Q4 2020 levels.

2021 Outlook

At $41 to $42 WTI oil and $2.90 NYMEX natural gas (current strip prices for 2021), it appears that Black Stone Minerals would be able to generate around $324 million in revenue after hedges.

Source: Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals has hedges that are below current strip for 2021 (such as 55% of its oil production hedged at $36.18 per barrel), so its hedges appear to have negative $19 million in value at current strip prices.

Type Barrels/Mcf Realized $ Per Barrel/Mcf Revenue ($ Million) Oil (Barrels) 3,467,500 $41.00 $142 Natural Gas [MCF] 62,415,000 $2.90 $181 Lease Bonus and Other Income $20 Hedge Value -$19 Total $324

After preferred distributions, Black Stone Minerals would end up with $121 million in cash expenditures in this 2021 scenario. This leaves around $203 million for distributable cash flow, or around $0.98 per unit.

$ Million Lease Operating Expense $17 Production Costs And Ad Valorem Taxes $48 Cash G&A $32 Cash Interest $3 Preferred Distributions $21 Total Expenses $121

Notes On Distribution

In a mid-to-high $40s WTI oil (such as $47 WTI oil) and $2.60 NYMEX natural gas scenario, I can see total production volumes remaining relatively flat for Black Stone Minerals going forward. This would result in it being able to generate around $221 million per year ($1.07 per unit) in distributable cash flow after 2021, as it currently doesn't have any hedges in place beyond 2021.

While that oil price is above longer-term strip prices, I believe that is a reasonable price given the favorable outlook for a COVID-19 vaccine and that impact on a demand rebound in 2021.

An annual distribution of $0.90 per unit would look pretty sustainable going forward. That would result in 1.1x coverage for 2021 and 1.2x coverage beyond 2021.

Black Stone Minerals issues a K-1 form, while its distributions appear to be taxed as royalty income.

Valuation

Based on historical valuation multiples, a 9x EV/EBITDAX multiple appears to be appropriate for Black Stone Minerals. At longer-term prices of $47 WTI oil and $2.60 NYMEX natural gas, that would value Black Stone Minerals at approximately $2.205 billion.

Source: Black Stone Minerals

After subtracting debt and the value of its preferred units, that leaves approximately $1.76 billion in value for its common units (or approximately $8.50 per unit). Black Stone Minerals has a fairly low level of debt after closing on asset sales in July 2020 and reducing its distribution earlier in the year.

As another check, that $8.50 per unit valuation would result in a reasonable 10.6% yield based on a sustainable distribution of $0.90 per unit.

Conclusion

Black Stone Minerals looks capable of sustaining a distribution of around $0.90 per unit in the current market environment. This would allow for around 1.1x to 1.2x distribution coverage in future years and assumes a slight rebound in 2021 production (from Q4 2020 levels) and flat production growth after that.

The rebound in 2021 production is supported by the expectation for relatively strong natural gas prices in 2021. Natural gas prices are expected to be a bit lower in 2022, but oil demand should be largely recovered by then due to the promise of wide distribution of an effective vaccine during 2021.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.