RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCPK: OTCPK:RIOCF) is offering an attractive forward dividend yield at the current market price. The REIT's dividend for next year appears quite secure because rent collection is likely to improve as economic activity returns to normal. Further, contractual rent increases are likely to drive rental income next year. However, RIOCF's exposure to some movie theaters and gyms poses risks. In 2021 and beyond, RIOCF's upcoming projects are likely to support dividends. Overall, I'm expecting RIOCF to maintain its monthly dividend at the current level of C$0.12 per unit (US$ 0.09 per unit) through 2021, resulting in a dividend yield of 8.9% from the last closing price. Based on the attractive dividend yield for 2021 and the growth outlook, I'm adopting a bullish rating on RIOCF.

Lockdowns to Pressurize Revenue in the Near Term

I'm expecting some pressure on rental income in the fourth quarter of 2020 because of the second lockdown in parts of Toronto and Ottawa, according to news reports. Toronto is home to around 46% of RIOCF's commercial net leasable area ("NLA") while Ottawa makes up 13% of commercial NLA, according to details given in the third quarter's report to unitholders. The management mentioned in the third quarter's conference call that over 20% of the portfolio is potentially vulnerable to the COVID-19 pandemic and the resultant lockdowns. Out of all the vulnerable tenants, the following are the most high-risk due to the nature of their business and the Ontario government's lockdown policies.

Additional risks stem from retailer restructuring filings, which show that some retailers are facing hardships in the current environment. As mentioned in the report to unitholders, tenants that filed for restructuring due to the pandemic make up 2.8% of annualized total rental revenue. Moreover, I'm expecting the renewal of expiring leases or new lease issuances in place of the expiring leases to be difficult in the current environment; therefore, rental income will face some pressure from the expiring leases in the coming months. As mentioned in the report to unitholders, leases on around 2.3% of NLA will expire in the fourth quarter of 2020, and 10.3% of total NLA will expire in 2021.

Contractual Rent Increases and CERS to Support Revenue

Contractual revenue increases will support RIOCF's rental income next year. As mentioned in the report to unitholders, rent will contractually increase by C$2.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, and C$7.87 million in 2021. Further, the Canada Emergency Rent Subsidy program ("CERS") will likely offer some relief. Under the CERS program, the Canadian government provides partial rent subsidies to businesses whose revenues are hurt by the pandemic.

Considering the near-term pressures on rent collection, contractual rent increases, and the impact of CERS, I'm expecting total cash collected to dip to 92% in the fourth quarter of 2020 from 93.4% in the third quarter, as mentioned in the report to unitholders. Despite the dip, I'm expecting the collection during this quarter to be far better than the 84.5% cash collected in the second quarter. For 2021, I'm expecting the cash collected ratio to increase to around 95%.

Upcoming Residential Projects to Lift Revenues

RIOCF is in the process of diversifying its portfolio into mixed-use residential projects. The REIT's development pipeline is concentrated in the residential rental and inventory segments, which make up 81% of total projects underway. The following table shows details of the development pipeline given in the third quarter's investor presentation.

My outlook on RIOCF's residential projects is positive because low interest rates will likely keep demand elevated in the segment. The Bank of Canada recently signaled that it plans to keep interest rates near zero until 2023, according to news sources. Further, I'm expecting population growth to remain healthy as Canada has announced to increase the number of immigrants from 2021 to 2023 under its Immigration Levels Plan, according to news sources.

On the other hand, I'm not optimistic about RIOCF's upcoming office space projects. As mentioned in the conference call, a mixed-use project, called Pivot, commenced leasing in October. As mentioned in the presentation, this project has 315 thousand square feet of office space, which I believe will be difficult to lease out in the near term because of the lockdown in Toronto. Further, the shift towards a work-from-home culture bodes ill for office spaces.

Considering the upcoming projects and the expected rent collections from the existing portfolio, I'm expecting RIOCF's revenue to decline by 1% quarter over quarter in the fourth quarter of 2020. Further, I'm expecting revenue to increase by 2% year over year in 2021.

Dividends Appear Secure

Considering the expected 2% increase in revenues next year, and assuming that the margin remains stable, I'm expecting RIOCF's funds from operations ("FFO") to increase to C$1.64 per unit (US$1.26 per unit) in 2021, up from expected FFO of C$1.60 per unit (US$ 1.19 per unit) in 2020. The following table shows my estimates.

The FFO estimate suggests a payout ratio of 88% for 2021, assuming RIOCF maintains its monthly dividend at the current level of C$0.12 per unit. This payout ratio is only slightly higher than RIOCF's historical trend, as shown below.

Based on the payout ratio, I believe RIOCF's dividends are secure. According to my estimates, revenues will have to decrease by 10% year over year in 2021 for dividends to come under pressure. Further, RIOCF currently has high liquidity, which will help the REIT ride out the pandemic. As mentioned in the presentation, RIOCF had liquidity of C$803 million at the end of the third quarter, which is almost double the total cash RIOCF will pay out as dividends in a year if it maintains the monthly dividend at C$0.12 per unit.

The dividend estimate of C$0.12 per unit every month leads to an annual dividend estimate of C$1.44 per unit (US$ 1.11 per unit). This estimate suggests a dividend yield of 8.9% using the November 10, 2020, closing price of US$12.45. Due to the high dividend yield, secure dividends, and opportunities for growth in the coming years, I'm bullish on RIOCF.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article is not financial advice. Investors are expected to consider their investment objectives and constraints before investing in the stock(s) mentioned in the article.