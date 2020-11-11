General Motors Company (GM) Presents at Deutsche Bank AutoTech Conference (Transcript)

General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) Deutsche Bank AutoTech Conference Call November 10, 2020 11:00 AM ET

Adam Kwiatkowski - Executive Chief Engineer of Global E-Propulsion Systems

Emmanuel Rosner - Deutsche Bank

Emmanuel Rosner

My name is Emmanuel Rosner, and I'm the Senior U.S. Auto's Analyst at Deutsche Bank. I'm very pleased to host GM's Executive Chief Engineer of Global E-Propulsion Systems, Adam Kwiatkowski; and Director of Investor Relations, Michael Heifler for a discussion with us this morning.

So with that, Adam, thanks a lot for being with us. And let's get right to it.

Adam Kwiatkowski

Starting with what?

Emmanuel Rosner

Maybe starting with your strategy on the e-Propulsion side. What is the motivation behind GM deciding to in-source the battery sales, as well as the drive unit production?

Adam Kwiatkowski

That's a good question. So at GM, we're all in on EVs. And then, things in any propulsion system that are complex, capital intensive or have critical IP inside that differentiate us from our competitors, and that are important to our customers; we're always better off making them ourselves. So we see our LTM batteries, drive units and related technologies, like our industry-first wireless battery systems as crucial differentiators for GM's EV programs.

Starting with batteries; to really move the needle on EV cost, you must focus on breakthroughs and chemistry that increase energy density while reducing material cost, and so that's one of our key strategies. It's important also to note about General Motors, that we have over 25 years of production EV experience from the EV1 to the Volt, to the Spark, to the Bolt; and we also have some of the best, most experienced engineers and largest resources to bring to bear on battery chemistry. Also GM's 100-plus years of experience making engines, transmissions, driveline components, and propulsion systems; it's not only transferable but also advantageous as we transition to electric vehicles. This knowledge is especially beneficial and manufacturing our Ultium Drive units, which are the combined electric motors and single-speed transmissions, they give EVs their power.

Engineering our EVs and propulsion systems simultaneously has also been synergistic; we're able to custom tailor the propulsion system to the vehicle, it goes in, and share components and functionality which reduces complexity and thereby material cost.

Emmanuel Rosner

That makes sense. So you're -- when you made that Ultium Drive announcement, you seem to suggest that you'd be interested in supplying the technology to other OEMs, much like you will do with the batteries; is that correct? And how do you balance out the advantage of scale that this will give you with a downside of providing good technology to competing products and vehicles.

Adam Kwiatkowski

Yes. So first of all, our primary goal in our overarching mission is a world with zero crashes, zero emissions, and zero congestion. Licensing our Ultium platform batteries and driving the technology just gets us there faster. There are many options that we could pursue to grow scale, while also preserving the company's best interest, our merger now with Honda, we have the option of essentially putting a top hat on a GM architecture that leverages the Ultium propulsion platform. Or we could have a model where we share some components like electric motors from the Ultium ecosystem. There are lots of different business models that the Ultium propulsion system affords, and we will continue to investigate all those options.

Emmanuel Rosner

Okay. And then, I guess -- just -- once again on this Ultium drive strategy; I think you announcement mentioned transmission in motors are being developed and made by General Motors. What is the plan for power electronics? Could you make those in-house? And if not, why not? And I'm just more broadly, curious if you have a view on why aren't many automakers choosing to outsourced power electronics rather than in-source now?

Adam Kwiatkowski

Yes. So again, like I mentioned earlier, things that are complex, capital intensive, and also it contains IP that's critical to our customers; we're better off in-sourcing them. And while we have experience vertically integrating power electronics, they are not as capital intensive as the way some of the drive units and battery cells are; so largescale castings, those sorts of things lend themselves really well the vertical integration. We perform make versus buy analysis on all vehicle parts, and it helps us to determine whether we source them from the outside or make our own. It's important to note that we've also significantly reduced the footprint of our power electronics for Ultium-based vehicles through up integration, we've reduced the mass of the power electronic assemblies in the Ultium system by nearly 50%, but while increasing the capacity by 25%. So, the combination of our strong internal power electronics expertise coupled with decades of work with strong partnerships with tier-1s that supply power electronics has allowed us to successfully work together with them during this up integration activity.

Emmanuel Rosner

So just to make sure I understood this because I think it's an important point. So, are you saying power electronics is less capital intensive; so it works better for you as a strategy to be helping with the design than have someone else potentially make it you?

Adam Kwiatkowski

Yes. By and large that is the strategy. We do have experience -- deep experience with power electronics and have made some in-house. But again, we have a make-buy decision in front of us and we really appreciate the partnerships that we have with the companies we work with on power electronic systems.

Emmanuel Rosner

Great. That's very clear. In -- still in the strategy, I guess investors are actively debating every day whether it makes sense to keep the broader Ultium capability in-house at GM or if it could be more successful as a separate standalone business with better ability, maybe to attract top talent and excess capital markets; will you share your perspective on this?

Adam Kwiatkowski

Sure. So as Mary has answered the question a number of times in a number of different forums; I don't think I can answer it any better than she already has. I would just reinforce that. What she said last week about speed-to-market; we're focused on our technology development and bringing excellent products to market profitably.

Emmanuel Rosner

Okay. So stay tuned, is sort of the answer?

Adam Kwiatkowski

Yes, well said.

Emmanuel Rosner

Okay. Let's switch over, maybe to the partnerships. Can you talk about your partnership with Honda; specifically, I guess as it relates to electrification and what each company brings to the table?

Adam Kwiatkowski

Sure. So we've had two announcements with Honda this year. In April, we announced that we would jointly develop two electric vehicles with Honda leveraging the Ultium platform, this is both, a validation of our technology and a step toward delivering scale and an increased capacity utilization. In September, we announced a memorandum of understanding with Honda to explore co-development of a range of vehicles in certain segments, as well as cooperation in purchasing research and development and connected services; that deal isn't finalized but we continue to negotiate and work with Honda in many areas. There is also our ongoing partnership to transform mobility through self-driving vehicle technology with the Cruise Origin purpose-built electric self-driving shared vehicle. We recently announced that it would be one of the EVs built at Factory ZERO, Detroit-Hamtramck. The alliance will allow us to allocate resources efficiently and enables us to prioritize investments in both, EVs and AVs.

Emmanuel Rosner

Okay. And when can we expect to see the first vehicles -- Honda vehicles using your technology?

Adam Kwiatkowski

Sales are expected to begin in the U.S. and Canada in the 2024 model year.

Emmanuel Rosner

I guess, I wrote down same question for Nikola but any of these you can provide us around what is sort of the goal? What were you trying to achieve as part of the partnership or the agreement that was initially announced? Obviously, so being negotiated back; I guess what would be the upside? What would you achieve?

Adam Kwiatkowski

So Emmanuel, as you're aware; we've been in ongoing discussions with Nikola about a commercial transaction, the transaction has not yet closed and we'll provide further updates on the -- at the appropriate time. But I'll add that we are exploring all opportunities to commercialize our Ultium battery system, as well as the Hydrotec hydrogen-fuel cells we have developed with Honda. We have invested heavily in developing and manufacturing fuel cells. Commercialization of our Ultium battery system and hydrogen-fuel cells reflects our commitment to a zero emissions future.

Emmanuel Rosner

Okay. Is there any interest in expanding strategic partnerships to further OEMs to accelerate the scale?

Adam Kwiatkowski

So we think the Ultium propulsion system will be a competitive advantage for GM, and we'll be thoughtful about monetizing it. If other OEMs choose to adopt our Ultium battery and propulsion components for their EVs, and that ultimately helps us to accelerate our vision of an all-electric future. There are many business models that could be advantageous for GM, both in terms of revenue generation for the company, as well as helping us achieve our societal obligations.

Emmanuel Rosner

Can you walk us through your relationship was Lordstown Motors? I guess, what do you supply? How do you work with them? And -- I guess, what is the incentive to support a potential competitor in the pickup space which is GM's -- one of GM's largest profit center?

Adam Kwiatkowski

So we view our relationship with Lordstown Motors as a win-win for all parties; it's an important part of our commitment to the Lordstown community. When we unallocated the Lordstown facility, we endeavor to find a buyer that would bring automotive manufacturing back to the plant along with Ultium Cells LLC, which will mass produce battery cells for GM electric vehicles. Lordstown Motor Company will help position Northeast Ohio and Mahoning Valley as a major hub for technology and electric vehicle manufacturing with a highly capable and experienced workforce. A material portion of GM's $75 million investment in LMC is in kind, with this structure GM shareholders could benefit from incremental upside if LMC is successful. GM also has an opportunity to sell parts to LMC; LMC's planned truck has different engineering execution and applications than GM's planned EV trucks, but we believe the EV market will continue to grow and we plan to compete in many different segments, including the commercial pickup truck market.

Emmanuel Rosner

There is actually a follow-up from an investor on the line about the same question, but maybe a little bit broader than Lordstown thing [ph]. I guess the idea is, GM has such a strong position in full-sized pickups and it's developing an EV version of the same; so it seems odd that GM would enable new competitors in this segment, whether it's Nikola, Lordstown or sort of anyone else. Can you just talk to us through the benefits of scale versus sort of the risk of competition? Is it -- is the idea to say, "Look, these are coming regardless who matters will be involved like on the economics of maintenance." Anything you can explain -- anything you can give us to explain I guess the strategy of enabling pickup competitors?

Adam Kwiatkowski

So at GM we're all in on EVs and we want to make sure that we create electric vehicles in every segment of the market that our customers love and enjoy today. So we plan on creating a full portfolio of vehicles and offering different shapes, and sizes, and formats of vehicles that meet customer needs. So in that breadth there will always be some overlap, but again, at General Motors, we're focused on zero emissions, zero crashes, zero congestion, we're all in on EVs, and we're creating a full line-up in order to meet our customer demands -- what our customers are interested in today and in the future.

Emmanuel Rosner

Okay. GM has this target of 1 million units B2B sales a year by 2025. What portion of this could come from the U.S. versus China, which are you two largest market? And what higher volume vehicles are coming that could drive this?

Adam Kwiatkowski

So we haven't provided yet geographic breakdown of sales by region. I will say however that the Chinese government is taking active measures to accelerate EV adoption; for instance, in many major Chinese cities it can cost as much as $14,000 to secure a license plate for an internal combustion vehicle, and that's assuming that a family is lucky enough to have won a lottery enabling it to own or lease a nice vehicle. That said, we see things moving very quickly in the U.S. We're also going to have a broad EV portfolio across brands, segments and price points.

As I mentioned earlier, it's our goal to transition every segment we're in today to EV, and our Ultium batteries and drive units will give us the energy, power, capability and flexibility to do this. While range anxiety might be a hurdle for some, we think the Ultium platform will deliver enough range for most customer's needs. We also know that customers want to drive vehicles that are similar to what they drive today; similar to my previous comments, we will deliver on that. And we are going to be sharing more soon on specific entry, so again, stay tuned Emmanuel.

Emmanuel Rosner

All right. Well, absolutely do. Can you just still based on what has been publicly disclosed yet; what are some of these vehicles and platforms that you have already said will be coming, can you just remind that for us? Maybe some sort of like near-term timeline of when to expect these vehicles or there -- when will they be unveiled?

Adam Kwiatkowski

So, perhaps my two favorite that have been unveiled this year, the Cadillac LYRIQ we saw in August, the reveal for that vehicle, very capable and luxurious SUV. GMC HUMMER EV, again, a lot of -- sort of teasers over the course of the year, and an absolute smash media success during the World Series. As far as timing, HUMMER will be debuting, the HUMMER EV will be coming a late next calendar year, so late 2021, and LYRIQ will arrive to market sooner after, Emmanuel.

Emmanuel Rosner

And anything specifically for China that you have disclosed or unveiled as part of this platform?

Adam Kwiatkowski

Not yet, but stay tuned.

Emmanuel Rosner

Okay. On the last earnings call, GM indicated the goal to speed up the rollout of the new EV models, and especially high volume affordable ones; how would you go about this?

Adam Kwiatkowski

So, Mary spoke about how fast we've moved on the GMC HUMMER EV, and we can apply that to future processes as well. So speed-to-market is an absolute priority for GM, Mary will provide further color on this in the coming weeks. So again, I apologize, I have to say stay tuned. But what I really want to focus on and showcase today is that GM's Ultium platform gives us the flexibility and energy to build EVs in every segment on the road today, from performance vehicles to work trucks. The Ultium propulsion system is designed to be modular, and is also designed to be flexible, and it can be custom-tailored to various vehicle needs, as well as customer expectations. And as a result of it's flexibility, not only do we get scale, in other words, a lot of common parts shared between the different vehicle application that drive material cost down and capital efficiency up, but also because it's so versatile we don't have to re-engineer specific components every time we bring a new vehicle to market. So it also helps with our speed in alacrity.

Emmanuel Rosner

That makes sense. One question from an investors on the line, what would you say is the most differentiated about your native EV platform versus peers such as Tesla or Volkswagen? I'm sure you're -- you benchmark with the competition, what would you say is most differentiated and exciting?

Adam Kwiatkowski

Yes. So again, while we don't specifically speculate on competitors. We will say that the Ultium propulsion system is incredibly versatile. So as I mentioned earlier, we've designed it to be modular and flexible; so some examples of this. The drive unit family, Ultium Drive consists of five different drive units that contain a family of three different in-house designed motors that allow for front-wheel drive, rear-wheel drive, just all-wheel drive, and ultra-high performance all-wheel drive for -- anything from a small vehicle to a large 1,000-horsepower ultra-performance GMC HUMMER EV. So that flexibility and that interchangeability, again, allows us to operate it's scale, to truly consider vertical integration, putting our manufacturing prowess to work; and it also provides the flexible again to give the customer and the vehicle exactly what it wants.

Another example are the battery packs that are part of the Ultium propulsion system; so we can have a single-stack packs of modules, each module is the basic building block of a pack. These modules are interchangeable, they can be put in various different configurations, they can house either prismatic can cells or pouch cells, you can have various number of modules in a single-stack pack, anywhere from 6 to 12; in a double-stack pack, anywhere from 10 to 24. And so this interchangeability and this modularity is really, again, testament to GM's architectural and design prowess. Inside the module there is one; so this one common cell, we can replicate it at scale, as part of the joint venture that we have with LGC and at LCM LLC. And again, that allows us to truly leverage technology, as well as our manufacturing might to bring products to bear quickly, with really good capital efficiency and very low material cost.

Emmanuel Rosner

Okay, that makes sense.

Adam Kwiatkowski

I'd also like to mention Emmanuel, if I may, sorry to cut you off, there is a little bit of a delay. Our wireless battery management system really differentiates us from the competition. So, traditionally these modules inside the packs that I talked about are connected by wires in order to communicate with each other, in order to control certain functionality. Our wireless batter management system brings that interface to a whole new level; it reduces complexity, it reduces wire count, it reduces part count, assembly and labor costs, and also makes the pack easier to recycle at end of life since they are a bunch of cables either way [ph].

Emmanuel Rosner

No, definitely an industry first, that's quite exciting. Can you talk to us about the company's plans for Factory ZERO, which was recently announced?

Adam Kwiatkowski

Sure. So Factory ZERO is really exciting. As we've said, we're investing $2.2 billion in Factory ZERO in Detroit-Hamtramck for retooling and upgrades that will position the facility to build EVs at-scale; it represents the single largest investment in a plant in GM history, which is very impressive. We've already announced this facility will manufacture the GMC HUMMER EV and the Cruise Origin, and we will build other vehicles in the facility as well. We're also designing the plant with sustainability in mind, we have made significant commitments toward using renewable energy. This facility, for example, will have a 30,000 watt solar carport, and 516-kilowatt of ground mount photovoltaic solar array from DTE. In addition to the investments in Factory ZERO we've also recently announced that we'll be investing $2 billion in our Spring Hill Tennessee assembly plant to produce EVs including the Cadillac LYRIQ. We're also investing $2.3 billion with LG Chem in our Lordstown, Ohio joint venture, Ultium Cells LLC, a new state-of-the-art battery cell manufacturing center that I spoke about earlier.

And some of the stats that I'm most proud of and love to share with people is that it's capable of 30 gigawatt hours of cell production a year, and the floor space is the equivalent of 30 American football fields. It's a big, Emmanuel.

Emmanuel Rosner

A question from investor on this topic of -- I guess, EV manufacturing. Is it reasonable to assume that it takes fewer workers or man hours to assemble an EV versus a combustion engine? And that overtime, whether it's 5 or 10 years, you'd be able to right this curve towards a smaller workforce?

Adam Kwiatkowski

So -- you know, what -- we haven't actually published the details, we can say that the electric propulsion systems are in general, simpler than their internal combustion engine counterparts. They have lower part count and what again is really exciting as I mentioned earlier is that, the flexible and modular design allows for interchangeable parts and reuse which makes everything more efficient, from design to engineering to manufacturing. And again, at GM we have a 100-plus years of propulsion manufacturing experience, over 25 years of EV production experience, and so we're -- this is not really a new game for us, we see definite synergies in our internal competencies, they are easily transferable from IC to EV. We like to say in the engineering community that physics is fungible; the laws of physics apply whether they are an engine or an electric vehicle, so the engineers that we have get excited to work on both.

And you can say the same for manufacturing; so our manufacturing process [ph] of making propulsion systems and vehicles is very easily transferable and scalable from IC to EVs, and it's a really exciting time. And again, we have the resources and the know-how to make the transition in an incredibly efficient manner.

Emmanuel Rosner

Understood. Let's focus a little bit on the battery now. So you have this joint venture with LG Chem, they're going to be manufacturing your own cells. Why them? Why did you choose LG Chem? And do you foresee any impact from their decision to spin-off the battery units out of LG or is it just business as usual?

Adam Kwiatkowski

So we've been collaborating strategically with LG Chem for a long time. And then a good joint venture like Ultium Cells LLC; we have like-minded visions around a zero emissions future. We're leveraging GM's technical expertise, purchasing and manufacturing scale; in combination with LG is chemistry prowess. So the relationship helps both of our companies reduce material cost, which enables us to be profitable and yield dividends on our invested capital. Our internal projections show that we're doing this in a capital-efficient manner and indicate profitability. We are well on the road to reducing battery cost industry leading levels.

Again, about the joint venture working with LG Chem on our Lordstown, Ohio joint venture Ultium Cells LLC; we're essentially combining the best of two companies, LG Chem's deep chemistry experience and GM's manufacturing and purchasing might; in a synergy that's even more potent than the sum of the two companies. So, every day these joint teams are finding innovative solutions in the factory, similarly simulations to improve every station within the facility, our purchasing and sourcing teams are finding value that we're able to turn into profit and efficiency, and our continuous innovation culture is happening in real-time and never stops.

Also, we continue to innovate and make new technological breakthroughs outside the joint venture at our R&D lab on-site at our Warren Michigan-based Global Tech Center.

Emmanuel Rosner

Okay. So you are mentioning this confidence in getting to industry best cost. Let's talk a little bit about the cost curve; where is GM now? Where could you see the cost go and what's going to drive those costs lower? I think a few years back as part of an Investor Day, I think GM published a very exciting cost curve; can you just update us all where we are and where should be going?

Adam Kwiatkowski

Sure. So we've already talked about achieving cost below $100 per kilowatt hour with the Ultium battery system; and really that's just the beginning Emmanuel of where we're headed. We see potential in silicon and lithium-metal anodes, so future chemistries, that will improve vehicle range and affordability even beyond the gains, our customers will see from our initial Ultium-based EVs. our recipe is a lithium-protected anode with a proprietary liquid electrolyte. So in our R&D lab. We have a 6 in [ph] power multi-layer pouch cell, that's already completed, 500 deep charge, discharge cycles offering promise for automotive applications. Beyond that it's too early for us to discuss the specifics of our cost targets, but we will continue to innovate and that's really just the technological piece as. As we talked about in the joint venture scale; one common sale, large format sales in order to have more energy per pack, really clever supply chain relationships; all of these things will continue to bring down and advance the cost curve.

Emmanuel?

Couple of questions from the audience. How should we think about the scale at which GM's electric vehicle will approach profitability versus the combustion engine? Is there like a magic number with the scales there, what does it depend on?

Adam Kwiatkowski

So we said publicly that the Ultium propulsion system in the new round of EV is that debuts and will be profitable from day one. So again, we're focused on all the right elements. We are designing propulsion systems, again that our flexible and modular. We're capitalizing them at very large scale. We are combining synergistically with partnerships that allow us to supply parts in an incredibly efficient manner. And again, all of these things, bring the cost curve down. And there is many, many activities that increase profitability and will allow us to be incredibly competitive going forward.

Emmanuel Rosner

Understood. Another question from an investor on the line, how do you reconcile, I guess, some of the comments that the manufacturing and production skills are transferable from ICE to EV with I would say, relatively modest EV targets from a lot of traditional automakers, so even as a percentage of the fleet, would there be -- what is, I guess, the main impediment to scaling this faster?

Adam Kwiatkowski

Yes. So we already talked about things that drive speed, right. So again, the flexibility of the Ultium propulsion system, the amazing development cycles that we're working with on the GMC HUMMER EV. And as far as the skill transferability, EV propulsion systems do have new technologies inside. But it's important to remember that there are wires, there are connectors, there are castings, there are stampings, there are tubes, there are bolts, there are nuts, other same bits and pieces that we know and love today in ICE propelled vehicles. And so our workforce, whether it would be engineering manufacturing or purchasing are committed to making the world's best vehicles. And transferring knowledge from ICE to EV is actually a really big advantage for us. We know how to make things at scale, we know how to mass produce them with quality, we know what our customers want and we have the resources to make it happen.

One key point or a statistic that, I really like to share when some of these questions come up, General Motors today casts 100,000 tons of propulsion system and chassis components a year. So, not many of those are EV, but in the future we can leverage that might and the installed capacity in order to make EV components, whether they'd be propulsion or vehicle and continue to expand our footprint as we transition from ICE to EV.

Emmanuel Rosner

Okay, that makes sense. Maybe one more question on the battery side, and then I wanted to definitely ask for your view on the fuel cell. But first on the battery, any thoughts you could share with us after the Tesla Battery Day? How are you thinking about the future progression of anode and cathodes, the sales structure, the sell through structure integration, are these things that you view as achievable? Are these things that GM feels you can work on? And are these things needed to get to where we need to be on the cost side?

Adam Kwiatkowski

Sure. So we're confident at GM that we're competitive. So GM is absolutely competitive and has the right strategy and technology to lead the transition to EVs. We already spoke about the work we are doing with silicon anodes and lithium-metal anodes. We agreed that a larger cell format is more efficient. It's an industry trend to pursue bigger, more scalable cells that can be more easily deployed across different vehicles and segments. We saw at Tesla's Battery Day for example, that are moving to larger format cells closer to the capability of hours. The larger the cell, the lower the percentage of the wrapper, the connections, all of the wires and…

