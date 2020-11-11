We're more than two-thirds of the way through the Q3 earnings season for the Gold Miners Index (GDX), and one of the most recent mid-tier producers to release its results is Argonaut Gold (OTCPK:ARNGF). While it has had a disappointing year thus far from an operational standpoint with shutdowns in Q2 weighing significantly on results, this looks like an early-stage turnaround story if the company can execute flawlessly. This is because the recent decision to go ahead with construction at Magino is a big deal and could transform the company by Q2 2023. Based on Argonaut's attractive valuation relative to peers, I believe the story is worth keeping an eye on for investors if we see further weakness.

(Source: Company website)

Argonaut Gold released its Q3 results last week and reported quarterly production of 49,000 gold-equivalent ounces (GEOs), a 9% increase from the same period last year. While production was up 9% year over year, this was a disappointing result given that the company's Florida Canyon acquisition closed in early July, so Argonaut only saw a single-digit production increase despite having mine in its arsenal. However, it's worth noting that the weak Q3 results were at little fault. This is because a government-mandated shutdown at Argonaut's primary operations led to significantly lower mining rates and ore stacked on its leach pads last quarter, which would have been recovered in Q3. Let's take a closer look at the results below:

(Source: Company presentation)

As we can see from the table above, it was a decent quarter at San Agustin with higher gold production, but the La Colorada, El Castillo, and Florida Canyon mines had relatively weak quarters, contributing to only a marginal increase in overall GEO production. Meanwhile, all-in sustaining costs rose sharply in the quarter to their highest levels in several years, coming in at $1,401/oz. This was largely due to Florida Canyon, which is the highest-cost operation of the four, and the fact that Argonaut is chewing through low-grade backfill at the mine until early next year.

(Source: Author's chart)

While the company's newest Florida Canyon Mine had a disappointing first quarter with low grades, Argonaut's El Castillo Complex (El Castillo and San Agustin) had a decent quarter given the circumstances, with quarterly production of ~25,500 GEOs. This was down 13% from the same period last year, but was a satisfactory result given that the company couldn't mine for half of Q2 due to government-mandated shutdowns. Fortunately, mining rates improved considerably in Q3, with 9.50 million tonnes mined and 5.54 million tonnes crushed to the leach pads. This was an improvement over the 4.77 million tonnes crushed to the leach pads in the year-ago period, though grades loaded to the leach pads came in a little lower than Q3 2019 at 0.36 grams per tonne gold vs. 0.39 grams per tonne gold. Argonaut estimates that it'll recover ~32,600 GEOs from the ore stacked on the pads, in line with last year's results despite slightly lower grades.

(Source: Company website)

The reasonable production statistics despite the government shutdown last quarter is because San Agustin has benefited from a 10,000 tonne per day increase to its crushing & stacking circuit, which has made the mine more efficient. If not for this increase, the Q3 results would have looked much worse. For the quarter, cash costs per ounce of gold sold came in at $850/oz, an improvement from the $947/oz last year. The lower costs were driven by El Castillo, which had a lower waste-to-ore ratio of 0.78 vs. 1.21 in Q3 2019.

(Source: Company website)

Moving over to the company's smaller La Colorada Mine, it was a pretty rough quarter, with quarterly production down 24% year over year to ~11,000 GEOs. Like the El Castillo Complex, the weaker results can be attributed to less ore dropped on the leach pads in Q2. Fortunately, the company had a decent Q3 from a mining standpoint, with ~1.24 million tonnes crushed for the leach pads at an average grade of 0.46 grams per tonne gold. This should yield ~14,500 GEOs, a decrease from the previous year's ~22,300 GEOs, but a significant improvement from the ~7,900 GEOs produced in Q2 2020. Given the lower production in Q3, costs jumped to $910/oz from $800/oz in the year-ago period.

(Source: NorthernMiner.com)

Finally, as noted earlier, Florida Canyon only managed to produce 11,300 GEOs in the quarter - the first quarter under Argonaut's ownership. It's important to note that lower production was due to a non-recurring headwind, as the company is having to get through low-grade material that was backfilled in the pit during historical operations. Argonaut should also benefit from finally receiving a permit to allow for solution to the newly constructed leach pad, with the expectation that this will allow for higher gold recoveries. Therefore, while Florida Canyon's quarterly GEO production might look underwhelming for the next two quarters, we should see a significant improvement in Q2 2021. The expectation is that annual production will increase to over 75,000 ounces per year, and costs will drop to below $1,050/oz based on the new mine plan.

(Source: Company News Release)

Given the challenging Q2 and Q3 for Argonaut, the company is currently tracking well below its downward revised guidance of 208,000 GEOs at the mid-point. As shown above, attributable production is sitting at 146,000 GEOs, which means that Argonaut will need 62,000 GEOs just to meet guidance. Given that operations should return to normal and the company is expecting its strongest quarter of the year, meeting guidance is an outside possibility, but it won't be easy. So, why even waste time on a low-grade, high-cost, Tier-2 gold producer? Let's take a look at recent developments below:

(Source: Company presentation)

As pointed out in my recent article on Argonaut Gold, the company has divested its Ana Paula Project in Mexico, and it announced a positive construction decision at its Magino Project in Ontario shortly after. This is a very positive development for the company, as it will shift Argonaut from being primarily a Tier-2 jurisdiction gold producer (Mexican operations) to a mostly Tier-1 gold producer (Ontario/Nevada dominated operations) by Q2 2023. While I am not crazy about the Magino Project, as it is not a cheap mine to build by any means at $370 million, it will dramatically improve Argonaut's annual gold production. Meanwhile, the company finally has most of the capital to finance the mine, and the higher gold price should allow it to fund the remainder from free cash flow.

(Source: Author's chart)

Assuming Magino can perform as expected, the mine is projected to produce 150,000 ounces of gold annually in its first five years of operations at all-in sustaining costs of roughly ~$700/oz. This would nearly double Argonaut's production profile and do so with ultra-low cost ounces. As we can see above, Argonaut's revenue soared to $94.4 million in Q3 with the higher gold price, cash flow soared to $31.1 million despite a weak quarter, and net cash is up to $155.8 million after the divestment of Ana Paula and the company's recent financing.

(Source: Company News Release)

With nearly 40% of the project held in cash and improving free cash flow with higher gold prices, there's a decent possibility that Argonaut can fund Magino with minimal further dilution. This is especially true considering its access to a $125 million revolving credit facility. This has significantly improved the investment thesis, as there's finally a path to low-cost production and a growing production profile. Therefore, it is possible that this could be the early innings of a turnaround for the company.

(Source: Author's Notes)

If Argonaut were expensive, it wouldn't make sense even to consider betting on a turnaround. However, with 13.06 million ounces of gold resources and an enterprise value of just $384 million, the company is trading at just $29.40/oz as a Tier-2 gold producer. Even if we subtract out the cash, as the majority will go towards Magino construction, Argonaut is trading at $41.27/oz. Over the past year, we've seen high-cost gold producers with over 100,000 ounces of annual production acquired for between $25.89/oz and $67.47/oz, and an average of $45.01/oz. Therefore, I would argue that Argonaut is starting to become attractively priced here, but only if the company can execute on its plans. This means building Magino on budget and turning around current operations, and pulling costs below $1,175/oz in the meantime.

(Source: Company website)

Argonaut Gold has had a very challenging year thus far, and it's easy to write the company off as a laggard with no hope of turning around. However, the company's recent move to divest Ana Paula and shift focus on better jurisdictions was wise, and the current net cash position, combined with a higher gold price, has finally made Magino a possibility. Therefore, I believe we could be in the early stages of a turnaround here. Having said that, I continue to see much more attractive opportunities elsewhere in the sector, as many names are currently on sale. For this reason, I am not a buyer at current levels, but I believe Argonaut would begin to get very attractive if the stock dipped below US$1.60, where I believe investors would have a decent margin of safety for a speculative investment.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: Taylor Dart is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. This writing is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Taylor Dart expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.