Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) as an investment option at its current market price. SCHZ has had a fairly solid 2020, returning around 5% since the start of the year. However, I moved to a more neutral stance on the fund back in May, and I reiterate this stance today. While aggregate bond funds offer portfolio diversification and act as an equity hedge, the risks facing funds like SCHZ pose very real challenges for the next few quarters. The positive yield could attract investor interest, but investors must recognize that the total return could easily be negative in 2021 if interest rates rise. This is because aggregate bond funds have a historically high duration level right now, which is a measure of interest rate sensitivity. If we see rates rise in 2021, SCHZ will see its underlying holdings drop in value, which may overcome the 2% yield currently offered. Finally, the options market is beginning to price in more risk in the corporate bond sector, which signals some uncertainty that may foreshadow upcoming volatility.

Background

First, a little about SCHZ. It is an ETF with a primary objective "to track as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the total return of the Bloomberg Barclays US Aggregate Bond Index." Currently, the fund trades at $55.63/share and pays monthly distributions, with a yield of 2.50%. I held a neutral view on SCHZ back in May, primarily due to my belief further upside would be limited. In hindsight, this was a good call, as the fund has registered only a modest positive return, while the broader equity market has rallied:

Source: Seeking Alpha

As we approach 2021, I wanted to take another look at SCHZ to see if I should change my outlook. After review, I believe the neutral rating for the fund is still appropriate, and I will explain why in detail below.

Positive Yielding Debt Will Still Pique Interest

To begin, I want to touch on the two key reasons why SCHZ could offer investors some value at the moment. As I noted at the beginning of the piece, I am lukewarm on SCHZ's total return potential going forward. Yet, I am not bearish on this fund, or bonds in general, because there are valid reasons for still buying now, despite the risks.

One, while SCHZ does not appear to have a very attractive income stream, sitting around the 2% mark, investors may actually find this income valuable in current conditions. To understand why, consider that investors in SCHZ could come from anywhere in the globe, not just the United States. While domestic investors are struggling to find yield, the challenge is even more difficult in other developed markets, such as Japan or in Western Europe. Due to even more aggressive central bank policy in those regions, the supply of negative-yielding debt continues to hit new records:

Source: Yahoo Finance

The point here is that positive distribution yields, even small ones, still have a role to play. With so much negative-yielding debt out there, it is quite clear investors are yield-starved. Funds like SCHZ offer investors a chance to earn a positive income stream, without taking on a lot more risk.

The second core reason why investors may still find SCHZ to be useful has to do with bonds' tendency to perform well when equities decline. In fairness, if investors expect equity markets to keep rallying, then this idea does not have a lot of merit right now. But, with the major indices sitting near record levels, I see the merit as relevant as ever. Markets appear to be a bit euphoric at the moment, given the U.S. presidential election results and positive news on the Covid-19 vaccine development. However, we are priced near perfection in equity markets, and we are still struggling with a pandemic, high unemployment, and some election uncertainty. As a result, bonds, with their negative correlation to equities, could prove useful. To illustrate this relationship, see the graph below:

Source: BlackRock

This graph demonstrates that U.S. treasury bonds have spent most of the last decade with a negative correlation to the S&P 500, with this relationship accelerating in the last few years. This is especially relevant for SCHZ because treasury bonds are actually the largest sector by weighting in the fund:

Source: Charles Schwab

My takeaway here is not to suggest SCHZ is set up to perform extremely well, but rather to offer some cushion if market sentiment declines. The fund's positive income stream sets it apart from trillions in outstanding negative-yielding bonds, and its top sector is negatively correlated with equities. This will allow the fund to smooth out the ride for investors if equity markets face some near- term volatility.

Duration Risk Is Rising

Now that I have discussed some of the merits to owning SCHZ, I want to focus on a few of the risks facing the fund. As my outlook suggests, I think investors would be fortunate to see a 1-2% gain in this fund over the next few months. While this may seem worthwhile to some, we have to consider there is plenty of downside potential as well, which supports my neutral view. A key risk right now, especially given how strong the equity market is rallying, is that interest rate expectations rise in the months ahead. As investors begin to predict a recovery in 2021, there will be greater pressure on the Fed to raise rates back to pre-pandemic levels. As current interest rates rise, the price of bonds fall, which can set investors up for a negative total return.

In fairness, this is always a risk when investing in fixed-income products. However, the point is amplified now because duration risk, which measures interest rate sensitivity, has been rising throughout 2020, and has recently ticked up on the positive macro-news. To illustrate, consider the graph below, which shows that the measure of adjusted duration for aggregate bonds is re-testing its year-to-date high:

Source: Bloomberg

This particular graph is specific to the duration risk of U.S. corporate debt, but this is also very relevant for SCHZ, as corporate bonds are the second-largest sector by weighting in the fund. Further, the story is fairly consistent among other bond products, such as treasuries and mortgage bonds. As a result, SCHZ's current duration is just over 6 years, as shown below:

Source: Charles Schwab

The point here is this fund and most aggregate bond funds are quite sensitive to rate changes at these levels. Of course, there is not an immediate risk of changes in interest rates, but positive vaccine news and rising expectations suggest investors need to keep this risk on their radar screen. If the economy continues its upward trajectory, interest rates will have to push higher at some point, resulting in a substantial headwind for SCHZ going forward.

Risk Premium For Corporate Bonds Is Also Rising

My final point takes a look at the options market, because that can often give investors clues about how the "smart money" expects stocks and bonds to perform. With respect to credit, specifically corporate bonds, options markets are now telling us to be a little bit wary. To understand why, consider that the premium charged to insure against downside risk, in both the high yield and investment grade sectors, has been rising in November, as shown below:

Source: Bloomberg

What this graph is illustrating is an uptick in the CDX indexes, which measures the cost to hedge against bond defaults. While SCHZ does not own high yield corporate bonds, it does own investment grade corporate bonds (those rated BBB or higher), which happen to make up over a quarter of total fund assets. Therefore, the rising risk premium should be something investors monitor, even if they own a diversified fund.

My takeaway here is simply to be cautious. The price to hedge against defaults has increased, but that does not necessarily mean we will see more actual defaults, which is what would hurt SCHZ. By this measure, the possibility of defaults occurring is rising, but investors should not take this as a reason to outright sell their fixed-income hedges. Rather, it should be a sign of caution, and helps support my neutral view of this investment choice.

Bottom line

Fixed-income investors are in a difficult spot right now, so the best thing to do is stay the course but manage expectations. If equities see a correction, then funds like SCHZ will do just fine. Similarly, if macro-headwinds emerge, such as a drawn out contested election, increasing Covid-19 cases, or stubborn jobless numbers, then the Fed might have to hold off on interest rate increases, which will help aggregate bond funds. However, this upside potential is balanced out by the heightened level of interest rate sensitivity across the fixed-income world, including in SCHZ. Further, corporate bonds have been historically high in 2020, and options markets suggest further defaults could be on the way. Therefore, I reiterate my neutral view on SCHZ, and suggest investors approach new positions carefully at this time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.