Honeywell International Inc. (HON) presents at Morgan Stanley Life After COVID Thematic Conference - Earnings Call Transcript

Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Morgan Stanley Life After COVID Thematic Conference Call November 10, 2020 9:45 AM ET

Company Participants

Vimal Kapur - President & Chief Executive Officer, Honeywell Building Technologies

Conference Call Participants

Josh Pokrzywinski - Morgan Stanley

Josh Pokrzywinski

I'm Josh Pokrzywinski, Morgan Stanley's U.S. Electrical Equipment and Multi-Industry Analysts. Thanks for joining us for the life after COVID Thematic Conference. Before we get started here with Honeywell to touch on some of the changes in work from home and the office space on how those evolve.

I do need to read a quick disclaimer. Please note that this webcast is for Morgan Stanley's clients and appropriate Morgan Stanley employees only. This webcast is not for members of the press. If you are a member of the press, please disconnect and reach out separately. For important disclosures, please see the Morgan Stanley research disclosure website at morganstanley.com/search disclosures. If you have any questions please reach out to your Morgan Stanley sales representative. So with that, we'll jump right into it.

With me this morning I have the President and CEO of Honeywell Building Technologies Vimal Kapur, coming live from their Headquarters. So actually back in the office and the segment headquarters in Atlanta. Thanks for joining us. I understand before we dive into some of the fireside discussion, you have some slides you want to run through. So take it away. And we'll jump in after that.

Vimal Kapur

Thanks, Josh. Thanks for the opportunity. Yes, three slides, I think they are uploaded for those who could follow through, I'm not going to share them. I just want to give a little bit of overview of our business. You know, our business, Building Technologies automate buildings; we are a pure play software and controls business. We don't do any equipment; we don't have any other associated stuff. It's purely controls business spread all over the world, 70 plus countries and a very healthy mix of products and solutions. But 55% of our businesses products about 45% is solution, a big part of solution businesses a very rich aftermarket, nearly 25%. And that's certainly helping us this year, and in the times come.

So last year, our revenue was $5.7 billion [ph], income was $20.4 million [ph]; clearly this year, we have been hit like everybody else we are trying to contain it to bare minimum. One of the highlights have been that we are trying to sustain our margin rates to prior year or slightly better. If you see our last three quarters, we have been able to sustain our margin rates here, which makes an important point that we are on paths to do our long term margin commitments, which is 23%. Because even though our top line has shrunk, our margin rate soured. And we continue to stay on the path to what 23% commitment which we made it during our number, Investor Day, which we did last year.

For our business, we really look at our four growth vectors, how we grow our core business going to the market, how we expand using the power of connected, the data monetization. The third one we look at is how we go to new adjacencies. And finally, we'll look at it how we expand our margins. And I would say that playbook has changed little bit, obviously due to COVID.

In the core side, we are focusing on some new verticals, which everybody will kind of appreciate which have become more relevant today, like data centers, in particular, which has become a high demand. We're also looking at healthcare far more rigorously, all over the world, because there's a huge demand for building new hospitals, specifically in high growth regions.

We also are looking in our connected side, much more focused on remote management. As a data point, our remote connections to our buildings, our ability to serve have grown by 300%, 400%, I mean, all of a sudden, everybody's okay to do things remotely, as we are working from home, people have got very comfortable with that. The other thing we have made in our strategy is bringing the whole concept of healthy buildings; we launched that in the month of May, because air quality all of a sudden became very important. And that's become an important factor. And we'll talk more about it that how's that really adjusting ourselves.

So if you go to the next slide, it is little bit of color commentary on how the dynamics are emerging with COVID. And I'm sure we'll talk more about it. We really see the market split into the three broad buckets, the things which are not growing and probably will remain a headwind for near term which is commercial, real estate, hospitality, some bit of education, retail and we have obviously we're playing all of them. So, certainly that's a depressed market from a new construction perspective, less so from a retrofit, or service standpoint. Then the second part of the business is where we see the growth which is healthcare and data center and warehousing. Clearly, we are doing as much as possible to re pivot our offering, reorganize our Salesforce and about that. And the third part of the business we see where the government stimulus driven business generation.

It could be energy contracts in the government or it could be infrastructure specifically in the high growth regions. Governments continue to spend like in metro station or building new airports and stuff like that. So clearly focusing on that all in all, we kind of see that there is a good mix of good news, bad news. And we are really re pivoting our business based upon these market dynamics. And the growth vectors really kind of stay on top of marketable opportunity. And that's really brings me to the last chart which I have on healthy buildings.

Now, this is something which started as I said, in after the COVID. And we always manage the air quality in a building. But we never emphasized it. And I think after the COVID, it really became topical to really think about three things in context of any type of building, be it an office building, school, airport terminal hospital.

First is, how's air quality? Can this be controlled? Can you manage it better? Second was how do you maintain the safety because everybody wants to stay at a distance? People don't want to crowd themselves and stuff like that. How do you manage that? And third is how do you share data of all this? I mean, how do you visualize things so that you know that this is going in, and we launched a new offering. I think the difference is that what we noticed was our customers are getting formed on many points solution that you can buy X, Y, or Z but there's no point solution, this can solve this issue.

It's the comprehensiveness of the whole thing you have to do. And that's what really differentiated us with the market. And you see our statistics there on the right of the chart, our pipeline and healthy building is greater than $500 billion. We booked 480 million of orders since we launched it. Almost 500 projects, so it's not one or it's not like we won three deals and we made this number. It's a lot of small transaction. But lot of this business is retrofits to our existing install base. A lot of new products being launched and its spread over all the verticals, we see healthy building being deployed in schools, educational institutions, commercial building, hospital, manufacturing, governments, its spread across the board.

So we're pretty excited about that new growth factor which has come in. We think that healthier environment is here to stay probably for next several years. And there are headwinds, but this certainly gives us a tailwind here. So with that, I'm going to pass I think I want to make a couple of opening remarks that the contracts and Josh, over to you to give it a go.

Josh Pokrzywinski

Perfect, thanks Vimal. That was a helpful overview. Maybe just before we dive into it, because yours lot of points and some of those opening remarks that I think are interesting and worth diving into. You know, for folks who are on the line who may not be as familiar with some of the specifics in Honeywell obviously know the name. But can you break down the HBT segment a little bit in terms of what kind of the big categories fire and security building controls, some of the ways people can kind of conceptualize the product sets there.

Vimal Kapur

So we are organized into products and solutions. So products means we sell our products in fire, security, building management system through channels, which could be one step channel or two step channels, that's 55% of our business under normal year, this year, maybe a couple of points here and there and then 45% of businesses where we actually do a project directly with a customer using the products which the product businesses make. Project business has no product of their own, they just use internal products. And then we create the install base, and we monetize install base to aftermarket. So that's kind of a broad state of the business about 55% products, 45% solutions. And within the solution, the aftermarket is about 25%. So 25% and out of the 20% on new projects, and 25% is recurring aftermarket services. So that's a broad spread of the business.

The business is very, very global. We are equally strongly present in Europe, China, Middle East, India, ASEAN, Pacific, Mexico. So this is truly global business, not really centricity on one particular geography, which also gives us certain optionality as things go up and down specifically in these times.

Josh Pokrzywinski

Got it, that's helpful. So, just to pick up one of the bigger one of the bigger talking points, I think, in the sector right now, when we discuss the return to the office or just commercial buildings in general is indoor air quality. I think one of your occasionally competitors occasionally partners out there size the market at $10 billion. And I think what has really become apparent out there over the past few months is that this started off is like, hey, everyone needs to go out and buy better filters or something like that or how much UV light can you pour through your system. And, I think we're all growing to appreciate, especially folks who are close to the space. And this is more about, you know, being able to get the fresh air exchange, right, get all the other kind of knock on effects of having something like a tighter filter. So you create a lot of these downstream problems as a function of trying to solve for cleaner air.

How would you contextualize, maybe Honeywell TAM to the extent that you guys have been able to identify it, the pipeline looks very vigorous relative to somewhat, some of the other folks have said. And then I guess, within that, TAM, where your best opportunities? Understanding that, everyone in the building space kind of plays in a different zone.

Vimal Kapur

We have Josh really looked at it as an opportunity to go to our install base, and really position this new offering. And when I say an install base, I always look at an install base for what we created. Or our customers may have some competition system, which are co-located. So probably say majority is Honeywell, and there's little bit of competition ARP. So I would say that, if I have to size the market, I see this layering in on our aftermarket, because if our aftermarket business is 25%, how do I leverage this growth vector to really grow that business much rapidly, because it's much easier to go to my existing customer and talk about optionality they have or the action they have to take. So we have really not size in terms of absolute TAM, but we have size it in form of that how this becomes a growth vector for all the installed base we have.

Not only we created directly with ourselves, but what our channel partners created, because that's an equally big opportunity. And we are from an offering perspective; we are creating new offering to really monetize that opportunity. So we have created new sensors, which we launched very recently, because traditionally, sensors did not do a very good job to measure suspended particles, because the trick here is you want to measure suspended particles in the air because it's a suspended particle which carries anything, right? I mean, that's just imagining the stuff that's going to carry virus or bacteria. And it can reach from here to there. How do you eliminate that that's a problem, like how do you minimize it to a point.

So we created new sensors, we have launched them, we have deployed them, obviously, we talked about we changed the way we do controls ventilation, number of air changes. By the way, there's a dynamic algorithm we are building using machine learning there, because it cannot be static even that has to change. So that's going to differentiate us over the competition. And finally, on the filtration side, we have brought in new technologies by which you use methods by which you do filtration without energy loss, because the challenge is everybody talks about HEPA filters, those are not energy efficient. So you have to solve the problem without impacting other KPI you can't say okay, sorry, we just, spoil your energy efficiency while we solve this problem. So all in all, our content has increased. So think about this business as a retrofit business for us. We go to a customer, we have a very simple audit process that can be done in less than a week, that kind of say that here are the standards, and here are your gaps to the standard. And if you want to fill the gap, here are the things you have to do, which can take six weeks takes weeks. So we give our products or software.

Now the key differentiator we have also brought in is visibility through a dashboard, we have introduced Healthy Building Index HBI. So that you really can dynamically see that if your score should be hundred, based upon the intervention you do where you stand 80, 75. And we dynamically visualize it. Now why that's important is humans want to see what's done. Imagine you come to an office and somebody said, we've taken a lot of actions and you say how do I know? Or how do I believe it, believe you? So the dashboard is a mechanism to visualize it that links to Forge so that's where Forge comes in.

So I think all in all, we have added new content, going after the install base. And as I gave you some statistics, we won almost 500 deals over the last six months. So I think of this as a lot of retrofit, migrations business. I mean, if the market, competition claims is billions of dollars, we'll take it. I think we definitely have an advantage compared to our peer group because at the heart of it, this is a control problem. And it's not, so I feel pretty good about where we are on this growth factor.

Josh Pokrzywinski

Got it, that's helpful. And I guess within that maybe help us to understand some of the other areas that customers are wanting to talk about in addition to indoor air quality, because it's probably comprehensive, right? I mean, I know that the few times I've been in the office since COVID. You do the temperature screening in the lobby, there's an iPad system, kind of set up, presumably some sort of tie into things like fire and security and employee tracking. Yes, there are a lot of systems that get brought in there, they want to get pulled into to Honeywell domain expertise.

What are the other kind of big areas?

Vimal Kapur

So security is a big area, Joshua. As we get slightly. So simplest thing is that we can all imagine that somebody standing outside and taking a temperature probably right thing to do, but most ineffective, because by measuring temperature the question is, if somebody has a temperature, what do you want to do now? That's a bigger question. And you have to develop a policy. So essentially, we have an integrated, we have evolved an Integrated Security System, which ties on these new thermal cameras, we introduce thermal cameras; they tie into access control systems. So simple logic is if Vimal comes to the office and have temperature, my access control card won't work. If you swipe it, it says, sorry, you can't go in. So simple things like that.

We also have put in new software techniques to measure social distancing, so that we could print report people were the crowding. We also have ability to detect measuring, wearing PPE or not. Then other things have introduced this, things like counting people in conference rooms, so that you can alert that if conference rooms supposed to have four people, there are seven people sitting. So our security system has been added, with many functionalities on core what we have and pretty much all the deals we do. It's a combination of both its air quality and security going together. And the third thing we are seeing is customers willingness to adopt remote management of the building, because buildings are closed, you still need to do certain actions to keep them running.

And we have been able to do that remotely, it means we have capillary through our IoT platform, we can perform a lot of basic operation of the building. So I think all those are the fundamental shifts, which have happened over the last six months. A focus on air quality, focus on safety and focus on remote management. All have become a new growth vectors, these are new revenue streams for us. We are hoping now they are scaling at a pace that offset some of the contraction we will see in the new construction for the near term. That's kind of the focus we have right now to balance the two sides.

Josh Pokrzywinski

Got it. And how do you think about the timeframe for implementation here? I mean, obviously with vaccines kind of ready to get going. Maybe it takes some of the pressure off for some folks but not everybody. But does it come in kind of two phases, where people are saying, here's what I need today, just open my building. And here's what I would like to do when I'm settled out. Again, we've heard that a little bit. How is that kind of phasing or timeline discussion go with your color?

Vimal Kapur

Yes, I think the basics everybody has done, which are some foundational changes on I can bring in more fresh air by making some manual changes. Or I can put in somebody to take temperature at the lobby. Those to me are basic 101, which everybody should do, because there's no replacement of the basics. But the kinds of stuff which I talked about, those are permanent engineering controls you put in place. And in our view, most customers have realized that all the employee visitors are going to expect some new measures put in place to drive more better healthy environment. The comparison I draw is to 911. You know, none of us were used to extensive security check and TSA came in. Imagine you go to an airport and TSA security is not there. How will be your reaction, right? I mean, we say wow, where those guys that gone, right? I want them back.

Same parallel here. I guess we all going to expect that what has been done for me to feel secure because this is not the first or last virus or bacteria in the environment what it has made us aware is that they actually can impact our life. This one was really bad. There were earlier other ones which always impacted us but we did not pay much attention to it. So by improving air quality, it's not going to protect us from COVID-19 but every other potential environmental hazard which exists due to all bad things around us. So I think the expectation to have better human centric buildings is here to stay. This is a permanent change in amount of number of customers opportunity we have given thousands now. So when you get that kind of data point, its cross that inflection point, you don't get thousands of customers talking to you, if it's like an event, everybody wants to do something about it. And the extent of that could be limited or extensive.

And we kind of doing everything possible to educate customers, one of the things we did was, we have deployed that in all key Honeywell offices, this whole solution, it's up and running. So we can share a lot of data in our own premises to say, look, here's before and after, and we are practicing our own best practice to and sharing that with our customers. Pretty exciting, overall, I would say this is here to stay, it's not going anywhere.

Josh Pokrzywinski

Got it. And you mentioned Forge; I think a couple times, it's just across the entirety of the Honeywell portfolio for folks that don't know. But I was at the demo last year for Forge buildings, it seems like it was built for kind of a post COVID world. And, in fact, I use it as a reference point when we're talking internally about what is the office of the future look like for us and Morgan Stanley. But can you maybe talk about what the platform does inside of HBT? And what are the some of the different things that customers can realize a benefit from by applying it?

Vimal Kapur

So I think the first point is that Forge is a purpose bit IoT platform, it's not a generic, it's purpose built by Honeywell for the domains and space Honeywell is, which is building industrial, and aerospace. So it's not everything to everybody. In buildings word, conceptually, what easier to understand is that you collect data from a building and do something about it, right? First phase, what we did over the last, I would say 2018, 2019, and this year was to digitize Honeywell service operation using Forge. We have thousands of contracts, in our books. Now, if we could execute those contracts through a traditional way versus connected way. There are two things which happen, our customers get better experience, and we get productivity. And that's how we started using Forge. And we've connected thousands of customers, thousands of buildings now, hundreds of customer. So that was phase one, we proved it, it works, we proved the value.

The current phase in 2020 we are in right now is to bring the same data-ization to our customer to say, look, if it works for us, and we can give you better service, and we can make more gross margin, turn it upside down, you also have services operation, if you're a facility management company, you have service tax, so they're doing work. So clearly, with using this methodology, you can reduce your operating costs, you can have more productivity, and you can have better customer experience. So Forge is currently being pivoted to a lot of our customer to have the same process digitization. And I think that's going to slowly take off this year and next year, and that's the phase we and SC [ph] are in.

And the third thing we are doing simultaneously is launching new offering enabled by Forge. For example, we launched a new offering; we recently announced for our fire business, that we can connect our fire panels to forge; now why does that matter because you have to inspect fire panels every year. So you can do that remotely, you don't have to physically go. You have to do a lot of repetitive commissioning work on fire panels as the buildings get re-architected. So we are doing that through Forge. So new offerings are being launched, in addition to our traditional offering to continue to expand our framework.

So, I really feel excited that how this platform which was kind of a nascent thing two years back, I can't imagine that we have any offering which is not built on the backbone of Forge. It's offering exists, it connects to IoT platform and IoT platform then builds a purpose built application, depending upon the use case scenario. So pretty solid progress over the last two years and where we have brought this business.

Josh Pokrzywinski

And if I just think about Forge kind of role in this whole building stack, as it were, you know, clearly you guys have a strong position in BMS, or some people call it BAS but how does Forge kind of interact with some of the more traditional building control system? Is it a replacement, does it sit on top of it? Because I would imagine that buildings of a certain size are pretty high penetration of BMS, currently. Those seem like good candidates; basically can you put Forge into a building that maybe doesn't have the complexity to necessarily qualify for BMS?

Vimal Kapur

Yes, I think, there are two questions there. First of all, Forge sits on top of BMS system. It doesn't matter whose BMS it is, it could be Honeywell or any of our peer group companies. Its techno stick to that because its job is to collect data and build applications on top of it. So it's not replacing a building management system, which is running the extract systems in the building. That's its job. It's not replacing it's augmenting it with a new set of application. We have developed pretty good simple methodology to collect data from our own system or our competition system. So that's what we have accomplished so far. And then build applications, which monetize their data, as we talked about to do maintenance, easier space planning easier, energy management easier. So that's where the forge creates value. If a building doesn't have a BMS system Forge can still play a role. And for that, we have introduced new types of edge devices, new types of gateways. And that's a new introduction we have where, let's say, you have an office 1000 square feet really small for 10 people, 15 people, but you're still interested, for different reasons to bring in data from that example will be say you have a restaurant now, and you have 10 of them. And but restaurant also have some energy consumption, it has refrigeration of the food, you're consuming energy, and you want to know all about it, and you have 10 of them.

So how do you do that? We brought in new devices by which you plug in at that restaurant wirelessly, it will be able to bring data to forge and then force will be able to provide analytics and the information you need to run your operation. So that's another very exciting space, we are moving in from bigger buildings to smaller buildings. And I think the new technology, this was not possible. I mean, if you ask me two, three years back, there was no technical solution available. That's why we never played in those segments and now we're really moving into that segment, which are expanding our served available market to kind of go into smaller buildings play apart from medium size and bigger building where we all played all the time.

Josh Pokrzywinski

Got it, that's helpful. And then I guess in a similar thought path there. And clearly, energy efficiency is getting kind of a huge topical boost with green new deal in Europe. And I guess we'll see how it all plays out with the US kind of divided government outcome. But some Biden initiatives in the US talking about, I think between the two over the next 10 to 15 years reducing commercial building consumption by 50%. Understanding, there are a lot of folks deploying into that space HVAC lighting controls. How would you characterize the buckets of savings that can be enabled by someone like yourself versus some of those other technology vectors? Because there's a lot of wood to chop to cut consumption in half and you're clearly your part to play and that is pretty large.

Vimal Kapur

I would say Josh; one has to think about energy efficiency into two distinct buckets. You can have equipment which is inherently efficient, so that it consumes less energy. Or you can have a better system design on a systems level so that you have lower energy consumption. So when you think about a lighting system, you can replace traditional lighting with LED lighting, it's an efficient system, inherently, older types of light versus newer type of lights consume lower energy, or older chillers verses newer type of chillers consume lower energy. So I think companies like Signify, or train or carriers have their space because of the equipment play they have in energy.

Now, where does Honeywell come in? I think our play primarily comes in increasingly, around software, and I'll explain it how? We always were big player in building management system. So the first source of energy saving is you run the BMS better, just because you bought it, it doesn't mean it runs good, it has to be, it is a system which has to be run in a very optimal way. So we are becoming increasingly of making new offering to customer to have ability to run these systems remotely, so that we can provide them certain level of performance around the energy performance of that building, but just by doing basics. So first and foremost is run the BMS well.

Second thing we come in is, still a lot of customer do energy performance contracts, which are very popular in North America, but increasingly, energy performance contracts are growing in rest of the world in sophistication, because more and more financing models become available either by government funded or more banks are coming in to bring in the ESPC model which grew in North America to rest of the world. So we are a big player in ESPC. We always said that in the federal government and what's called must segment in North America, but we see that expanding very rapidly, for example, in Middle East both in Saudi Arabia as well as UAE, we see that expanding in Europe.

So when you do an energy performance contract, now you are doing with a customer, changing the equipment if required, changing the controls if required and do it in a more comprehensive manner. So that's the second thing we are doing. The third thing is the software play in energy is becoming increasingly important. If companies have to do sustainability commitment, what every company is making that are going to be carbon neutral, five years, 10 years, 15 years, you really have to think about good measurement systems to start with. How are you going to measure energy, and if you have thousand buildings or 1500 buildings, what's your baseline, we are very good at that, we have very good portfolio on base-lining and benchmarking energy. We have a good portfolio in doing auditing to do audits in a much more quicker way, so that you can understand where are your scope of opportunity.

We also have software capability now in the space of AI based energy optimization, because the building management systems are static system, once you configure it, it just works that way. You know, it's like a machine you program it. But what AI does is you can looking at whether you're looking at occupancy to optimize BMS itself to say today office is half empty. So don't push a lot of energy here or today outside is too cool. So you can bring in more fresh air so that we are bringing more software capability there.

If you look at the optionality, we have relative to core BMS system, energy performance contract more software, I think all in all, we bring a unique offering compared to our competition, which is more equipment centric. So equipment centric versus system and software centric and I think both have a play, I don't think A is better than B, both are required to bring in that higher level of energy efficiency, climate change impact in the system, and I think we all want to benefit from that in the marketplace.

End of Q&A

Josh Pokrzywinski

Terrific. Then I'll appreciate the color, appreciate the time. I see we're at time. So thanks everyone on the line for joining us. Please feel free to follow up with me or with the both Honeywell IR team if you have any additional questions and we'll leave it there. Thanks to you.

Vimal Kapur

Thanks, Josh. Appreciate it. Take care. Bye, bye.

Question-and-Answer Session

End of Q&A