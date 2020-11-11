Add in opportunities with the smart home and Google, and it could see strong growth in the years ahead if all goes well.

ADT Inc. (ADT) is a fairly well-known brand in the US. After all, the company boasts more than 6.5 million customers, many using its flagship security services to keep their homes and businesses safe. Commercials promote this system as an excellent solution for anybody worried about their property and their lives. The company does not just stop there, though. It also operates certain automation and smart home solutions, the latter of which it has identified as a potentially fast-growing opportunity for it. Though some of the company’s financials look disappointing, when you combine the opportunities management is tackling with its cash flow metrics, ADT does appear to be an interesting prospect for long-term investors to consider.

Mixed financials

The past few years have been rather interesting for ADT. According to the company’s latest 10-K, revenue in 2019 totaled $5.13 billion. This represents an increase of 11.9% over the $4.58 billion the firm reported for its 2018 fiscal year. It’s also up 18.8% compared to 2017’s revenue of $4.32 billion. You might think that with sales rising at that kind of clip and with the company owning such an iconic brand, that profits would be faring well, but you would be incorrect.

According to management, the last year in which the firm ended with a net profit was 2017. That year, its profit totaled $342.63 million. In 2018, the company swung to a loss of $609.16 million. Last year, its loss was smaller at $424.15 million, but that’s still a sizable hit to the business. In fact, with losses of this magnitude, most investors would be wise to ask themselves if ADT is worth considering at all. The answer, you’ll see, is still yes.

Moving on from net income, we do have alternative measures of profitability. My personal favorite is operating cash flow. Back in 2017, the company’s operating cash flow totaled $1.59 billion. This grew in 2018 and again in 2019, closing in 2019 at $1.87 billion. As operating cash flow grew, so too did free cash flow. Back in 2017, this figure totaled $225.36 million. Last year, it expanded to nearly double that at $502.28 million. One other important metric that has expanded over time is EBITDA. This has risen more modestly than either operating cash flow or free cash flow on a percentage basis, but a rise is great no matter how you stack it. In 2017, the metric stood at $2.35 billion. By 2019, it had grown to $2.48 billion.

Expect future growth ahead

The past is illustrative of where the company has come from, but it’s not always illustrative of where it’s going. Fortunately for shareholders, management believes that in the case of ADT, it is. At least in the near term. According to management, the current 2020 fiscal year is looking up. The expectation now is for revenue at the firm to range between $5.20 billion and $5.35 billion for a midpoint of $5.275 billion for the year. That’s up from the prior expected range of $5.05 billion and $5.30 billion, with a midpoint of $5.175 billion. It would also represent, at the midpoint, an increase of 2.9% over 2019. That’s not a tremendous amount of growth year over year, but in the era of COVID-19, it’s far better than it could have been.

If expectations are met for the current fiscal year on the top line, then the bottom line should be looking good as well. Management expects free cash flow for 2020 to range between $650 million and $725 million, with a midpoint of $687.5 million. This is favorable compared to the $625 million to $725 million range (with a midpoint of $675 million) previously anticipated by management. The only downside for the year is EBITDA. This should be between $2.15 billion and $2.225 billion, up from the prior expected range of $2.1 billion to $2.2 billion, but it’s still lower than 2019’s $2.48 billion reading.

Near-term growth is important, but management also believes there’s a good opportunity for it in the long run. This is the smart home market. This is a market opportunity management sees growing 20% per annum, rising from $13 billion in 2018 in North America alone to $33 billion by 2023. At present, the firm is working with Google (GOOGL) (GOOG) to launch, by next year, a professional DIFM that will allow integration with leading Google devices, access to Google video analytics, and more. In collaboration with Google, ADT is also building its own next-generation platform that will permit native integration and other valuable features. This next-generation platform, management alleges, will be owned entirely by ADT. It is worth mentioning that ADT could also be a good buyout candidate, with Google as the likely acquirer. In September of this year, the internet search giant invested $450 million into ADT in exchange for 6.6% of ADT's ownership.

For the kind of growth prospects the business is trying to tap into here, its pricing does not appear to be ridiculous. At present, the company is trading at 11 times 2019’s free cash flow and just 8 times forward cash flow for 2020. Its EV/EBITDA multiple, using 2019’s figures, is 6.06, while on a forward basis it’s only marginally pricier at 6.88. Given the cash flow figures projected by the business, these multiples do appear quite attractive in my mind, even if growth becomes nonexistent.

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, it’s clear that ADT is an interesting business. At first glance, its earnings look troublesome, but when you dig down and look at things like cash flow and find out about its smart home shift, it becomes clear that this firm has potential moving forward. In the worst case, so long as it continues to pump out cash, it should be a solid cash cow for investors to buy into, while in the best case it could see a spurt of growth that drastically improves value over the next few years (if not longer).

Crude Value Insights offers you an investing service and community focused on oil and natural gas. We focus on cash flow and the companies that generate it, leading to value and growth prospects with real potential. Subscribers get to use a 50+ stock model account, in-depth cash flow analyses of E&P firms, and live chat discussion of the sector. Sign up today for your two-week free trial and get a new lease on oil & gas!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.