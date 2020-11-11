Investors who trust Motley Fool's abilities to make timely stock-picking decisions might be tempted to own TMFC. Otherwise, simply holding QQQ seems to make more sense.

But don't be fooled: TMFC has outperformed because it is nearly a mirror-image of the Nasdaq, which has been on a tear in the past two years.

Since I published an unenthusiastic review of the Motley Fool 100 Index ETF, the fund has produced about twice the returns of the S&P 500.

In January 2019, I wrote a piece about the Motley Fool 100 Index ETF (TMFC). In it, I expressed my lack of interest in the fund, considering that "I am traditionally very cautious of an overly concentrated investment strategy that puts too much capital at risk from potential deterioration in one narrow sector or group of stocks."

Since that article was published, TMFC has returned a cumulative 70% vs. the S&P 500's (SPY) 37% gains. Clearly, at least in absolute terms, buying the ETF back then instead of a broad market fund would have been a great idea, in hindsight.

So, today, I look at the Motley Fool 100 Index ETF once again, and assess whether I may have overlooked something important about the fund that might make it a buy at current levels.

Fund composition

First, let's take a look at what TMFC is, and how stocks are selected for inclusion in the portfolio. According to the Motley Fool Asset Management website, the ETF:

Aims to be a convenient, cost-effective vehicle for individuals who want exposure to stocks recommended by Motley Fool analysts. The Fund is based on an index of the 100 largest domestic companies within the recommendation universe of our sister company, The Motley Fool, LLC — either in the Fool IQ database or The Motley Fool’s research publications.

As I pointed out a couple of years ago, this ETF is unique: it is only a passive strategy to the extent that the fund does not deviate from the stock-picking benchmark. But because Motley Fool's recommendation list can change over time, the ETF very much resembles an actively-managed strategy.

Below is a telling breakdown of TMFC's holdings, using the most recent data available as of November 10:

As the pie charts above depict, a very large portion of the ETF is allocated to the FAAMG stocks: Facebook (FB), Apple (AAPL), Amazon (AMZN), Microsoft (MSFT) and Alphabet (GOOG). In fact, TMFC looks a lot like the Nasdaq index (QQQ), at least in what pertains to Big Tech exposure.

It is not a surprise, therefore, to see that TMFC has performed very much in lockstep with the Nasdaq (see chart below). Therefore, I would argue that the fund's historical outperformance over the S&P 500 is less impressive than a first glance would suggest, since the ETF has very much tracked the passive Nasdaq benchmark -- orange and purple lines below. In fact, TMFC's and the Nasdaq's performance would have been almost identical, if not for the former's fairly rich management fee of 50 bps per year.

Either trust stock pickers or simply buy QQQ

Sure, TMFC is more heavily invested in cyclical and "old economy" stocks than the Nasdaq. For example, the former has a total of about 10% allocated to Berkshire Hathaway (BRK), Visa (V), Mastercard (MA) and UnitedHealth (UNH), none of which are part of the tech-heavy benchmark. Still, I don't believe the differences to be significant enough, as per the current allocations, to justify a bet on the pricey TMFC compared to simply holding QQQ.

There is one caveat to my statement above. According to the prospectus, TMFC is "reconstituted and rebalanced quarterly". Therefore, due to the quasi-active nature of this fund, the ETF could look less like the Nasdaq over time, depending on how or whether the Motley Fool's stock picks change. For example: were I a decision maker in the index tracked by TMFC, I would have probably shifted exposure away from tech stocks and towards value and small cap stocks in September (click on the links for a deeper dive), effectively making the ETF look less like the Nasdaq in the fourth quarter of 2020.

So, investors who trust Motley Fool's stock-picking abilities might be tempted to own TMFC, believing that the allocations could shift favorably ahead of market movements. However, I am a bit less confident that the approach would generate consistently higher returns over time, at least in excess of the annual management fee of 50 bps.

