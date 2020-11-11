Near-term returns are now more limited but, given EL’s unique quality and long-term growth, we reiterate our Buy rating.

At $246.21, shares have gained 51% since our initial Buy rating in April and now trade at 41.2x CY19 EPS and a 0.9% Dividend Yield.

EL expects to continue to see a sequential improvement in sales, and guides to an EPS for next quarter that is 6% higher than this quarter.

Sales growth during the COVID-19 outbreak has been powered by online, APAC and Skincare, each growing double digits year-on-year.

EL’s Q3 (Q1 FY21) results last week showed a year-on-year sales decline of 9% (excluding FX), better than expected and stabilizing sequentially.

Introduction

We review our investment case on Estée Lauder (EL) after Q3 (the company's Q1 FY21) results last Monday (November 2), and with global markets having risen significantly after the positive news on a COVID-19 vaccine on Monday.

Since our initial Buy rating in early April (PRO subscription required), at the start of COVID lockdowns in the U.S. and Europe, EL shares have gained 51.2% (including dividends), far outperforming the S&P 500 index and also approx. 5% ahead of L'Oréal (OTCPK:LRLCF), on which we also initiated a Buy rating in late March:

EL Share Price vs. L'Oréal & S&P 500 (Since 08-Apr-19) NB. Coty (COTY) shares are down 20% in this period and not shown. Source: Yahoo Finance (11-Nov-20).

Buy Case Recap

The key assumptions in our investment case on EL were as follows:

The Beauty sector has a long period of strong structural growth ahead, as an aspirational category for consumers, helped by growing demand from APAC (especially China) and from premiumization (especially in Skincare).

Both L'Oréal and EL have strong global franchises built on leading brands, high-quality products, scale, innovation and marketing capabilities.

Both L'Oréal and EL can grow sales faster than the market, and grow their earnings faster than sales, thanks to natural operational leverage.

EL Net Sales & EBIT Growth (FY15-19) Source: EL company filings.

EL is smaller, more focused on the Prestige segment, has a higher exposure to Skincare, and tends to grow sales faster (in double-digits).

We knew that EL was more vulnerable to COVID-19 disruption, as Travel Retail was as much as 23% of its sales in FY19, and department stores were as much as 35% (including 13% in North America):

EL Net Sales & EBIT Breakdown (FY19) (Pre-COVID) Source: EL company filings.

The department stores channel was challenged even before COVID. However, with both Travel Retail and physical stores, we believed there would be a degree of normalization eventually and, even if one or both of these channels were to be impaired permanently, we believed EL's competitive advantages would enable it to regain sales in other channels over time.

We reiterated our Buy rating on EL in May and again in August, after reviewing the latest quarterly results, in both cases reaffirming our view that EL would resume its double-digit EPS growth eventually.

Specifically, in our August forecasts, we expected EPS to be flattish (+3.5%) year-on-year in FY21, from an already impacted FY20 (when EPS was down 22.9% from FY19), and to recover to 13.4% above the pre-COVID FY19 level in FY22. Thereafter, we expected EPS growth to be 11.5%.

Q1 FY21 results again confirmed our long-term view, and we now expect a less severe near-term EPS hit, as we will explain below.

Sequential Sales Stabilization in Q1 FY21

EL had a year-on-year sale decline of 9% (excluding currency) in Q1 FY21, or 12% excluding the Have & Be acquisition, better than the expected 14-15% decline, and improving from the 32% decline in the previous quarter:

EL Net Sales Growth Y/Y by Quarter (ex. FX) (Since FY19) NB. FY ends 30 Jun. Source: EL company filings.

This represented a worse performance than the global beauty market (down 6% year-on-year in the same quarter) and than L’Oréal (up 1.6%). However, EL is focused on the Prestige segment of the market and, compared with this segment, it believes it has gained share globally since the outbreak.

Multiple Growth Drivers During COVID-19

EL's sales growth during the COVID-19 outbreak has been powered by online, APAC and Skincare, each growing double digits year-on-year.

EL's sales growth by region each quarter is shown below. Every region improved in Q1 FY21, though Americas and EMEA remained negative; APAC grew 7% year-on-year, with a benefit (size undisclosed) from the Have & Be acquisition completed in December 2019:

EL Net Sales Growth Y/Y by Region (ex. FX) (Since FY19) NB. FY ends 30 Jun. Source: EL company filings.

Online sales growth was strong, at 40% globally even with physical retail re-opening in many markets during the quarter. Online sales on EL brand sites grew even faster, at 60% year-on-year in Q1 FY21.

APAC saw good sales growth in China, Korea and “several smaller markets” during the quarter, with nearly all retail stores in the region open for the entire quarter. Total sales in China grew double-digits, with sales growth in physical stores back to double digits, and online sales growth lower than last quarter but still strong. Sales in Korea was helped by the Have & Be acquisition but, excluding this and Travel Retail, still grew by a high-single-digit.

Americas saw the percentage of re-opened stores rose from 20% at the start of Q1 FY21 to basically 100% by the end, but "traffic continued to be soft." Online sales grew 40% year-on-year, to 35% of the total.

EMEA saw the percentage of re-opened stores rose from 15% at the start of Q1 FY21 to basically 100% by the end. Online sales “nearly doubled” in the region. However, physical retail in EMEA was still “soft,” and tourism was also “significantly lower,” and France, Spain and the U.K. all showed declines.

Travel Retail, reported as part of EMEA, was actually “relatively flat year-over-year” despite the absence of a recovery in international air travel, thanks to the growth of Duty-Free sales in Hainan, China, where the government has tripled the Duty-Free allowance to encourage domestic tourism. Domestic air travel in China has returned to 80% of its historic level. Travel Retail sales also showed improvements in Hong Kong, Macau and Korea.

By category, EL's sales growth was again led by Skincare, which grew 10% (excluding currency) in Q1 FY21 (or 4% excluding the Have & Be acquisition), helped by product launches:

EL Net Sales Growth Y/Y by Category (ex. FX) (Since FY19) NB. FY ends 30 Jun. Source: EL company filings.

EL has been launching more new products in the quarter, and innovations contributed 30% of sales in Q1 FY21, compared to 20-25% in prior quarters.

Skincare sales growth was broad-based, with double-digit growth in mainland China, Travel Retail and the online channel. Haircare sales was down 1% year-on-year, with double-digit growth in online sales and innovations offsetting salon closures. Make-up and Fragrances both suffered from lower demand during the COVID-19 outbreak, but Fragrances sales were up a “strong double-digit” in APAC during the quarter.

Margins Helped by Mix Shift and Cost Control

Excluding currency, with net sales down 9% year-on-year, EBIT was down 11% and EPS was down 14% (all figures are non-GAAP):

EL's gross Margin in Q1 FY21 was slightly higher year-on-year, helped by “favorable category mix and lower costs for in store testers.” EBIT margin decline was limited to a small 60 bps, thanks to cost control, with reported OpEx down 7% year-on-year.

Q2 FY21 Outlook and Beyond

For Q2 FY21, EL guided to a further deceleration in year-on-year sales decline, to -8% to -6% excluding currency and acquisitions. The Have & Be acquisition would add 2% to revenue growth, and currency tailwinds would add 1%.

Q2 FY21 non-GAAP EPS is expected to be $1.45-1.60, down 24-31% year-on-year excluding currency and acquisitions. While this would be a larger year-on-year decline than that in Q1 (down 14%), the implied Q2 EPS would represent (at mid-point) a 6% sequential improvement from the last quarter ($1.44).

EL did not provide guidance for full-year FY21, due to continuing uncertainties around COVID-19. However, management again stated that EL expects “to deliver sequentially improving sales growth each quarter in fiscal 2021.” EL also expects to return to sales growth by Q3 FY21 (March 2021), although the prior-year quarter was already impacted by COVID-19 and saw sales declined 10% year-on-year excluding currency.

As we described in August, during the Q4 FY20 results announcement, EL hinted at an expectation that H2 FY21 adjusted EPS would be similar to that in H2 FY19, and that the EBIT margin would be normalizing to its FY19 level (17.5%) in FY22. Management's view on these appears unchanged.

Similarly, management repeated the same expectation for a resumption of double-digit EPS growth after COVID-19:

"The Company is driving to return to its long-term growth targets of 6% to 8% sales growth, 50 basis points of operating margin expansion and double-digit adjusted diluted earnings per share growth in constant currency after a period of normalization as the impacts of COVID-19 subside." EL results release (Q1 FY21)

(A 6-8% sales growth and a 50 bps EBIT margin uplift imply a 9-11% EBIT growth. EPS growth would be another 0.5% higher from leverage.)

Valuation

At $246.21, on pre-COVID CY19 financials, EL shares are trading at a 41.2x P/E and a 1.7% Free Cash Flow (FCF) Yield:

EL Earnings, Cashflows & Valuation (FY17-20) Source: EL company filings.

The Dividend Yield is 0.8%, after EL announced a 10% increase in the dividend to an annualized $2.12. EL also “expect to reinstate share repurchases as we gain comfort that the recovery is more sustained.”

Illustrative Return Forecasts

We update our illustrative forecasts with new Q1 and Q2 FY21 figures, but leave the rest of our assumptions unchanged:

FY21 EPS of $5.15 (was $4.26), using the mid-point of management outlook for Q2; H2 FY21 is the same as H2 FY19 per EL comments.

FY22 EPS of $6.21 (no change), with H1 being the same as H1 FY20 and H2 being 11.5% higher than H2 FY21

Our new estimates are slightly more conservative than consensus:

Near-Term EL EPS Estimates Source: Librarian Capital estimates.

For the longer term, we assume an EPS CAGR of 11.5%, consisting of 10% from organic EBIT growth, 0.5% from leverage and 1% from buybacks. The 10% organic EBIT growth represents the mid-point implied by management's 6-8% sales growth and 50 bps margin uplift targets.

We also assume dividends to be flat at $0.53 per quarter in FY21, then grow with EPS at a 40% payout ratio.

We assume a P/E of 40x at the June 2024 (FY24 year-end) exit, a de-rating from the current 41.2x, implying an exit share price of $309.05 (no change).

With shares now at $246.21, these imply a total return of 25% (7.4% annualised) in just over 3.5 years:

Illustrative EL Return Forecasts Source: Librarian Capital estimates.

While the 7.4% annualized return figure is lower than the 10% we typically require, we believe that the high quality of EL earnings (both in terms of resilience and long-term growth) means this is still an attractive investment

In addition, the forecasted annualised return is below 10% partly as a result of the relatively short period we evaluate, and will be higher for longer periods. Ultimately, if EL's EPS CAGR were to continue to be above 10%, the long-term annualised return would also trend towards this; it is lower for the period up to FY24 because EPS CAGR there is dragged down by the lower growth during the COVID-impacted FY20-21, and because the effect of the small de-rating is larger over a smaller number of years.

On the same EPS and dividend assumptions, EL shares would achieve a 10% annualised return if the exit P/E were to be 45x.

Conclusion

EL's Q1 FY21 results showed a year-on-year sales decline of 9% (excluding FX), better than expected and stabilizing sequentially.

Sales growth during the COVID-19 outbreak has been powered by online, APAC and Skincare, each growing double digits year-on-year.

EL expects to continue to see a sequential improvement in sales, and guides to an EPS for next quarter that is 6% higher than this quarter.

At $246.21, shares have gained 51% since our initial Buy rating in April and now trade at 41.2x CY19 EPS and a 0.9% Dividend Yield.

Near-term returns are now more limited but, given EL’s unique quality and long-term growth, we reiterate our Buy rating.

Note: A track record of my past recommendations can be found here.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EL, LRLCF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.