The dividend, which offers a 4.4% yield at the current share price, looks safe with a payout ratio (based on FCF) of less than 60%.

It would take a fertilizer bull market for the shares to appreciate meaningfully. There are obviously no guarantees as to the timing of such a bull market.

It's been a frustrating couple of years for Nutrien's (NTR) long-term holders. Price action since the merger of Potash Corp. and Agrium has not lived up to investors' expectations:

There is a sense that, despite management's repeated statements of confidence, there will always be some headwinds to derail the growth story. In 2019, the weather was too wet. This year, it's been too dry. Then, there is the disruption from the trade war, the swine flu in China, the fluctuating USD/BRL exchange rate. There are many moving parts; however, these short-term impacts hide the real reason that has kept the share price down: the absence of a fertilizer bull market.

Only a bull market that would take the price of potash, phosphate and nitrogen significantly higher could lead to meaningful capital gains for Nutrien shareholders. The problem is that there is no supply shortage in these markets, as shown by Nutrien's decision to impair some of its phosphate assets in the third quarter.

Is it worth waiting for this elusive bull market, then? This is where the dividend comes into play: Thanks to its Retail segment, which is now the biggest contributor to Nutrien's performance, the company has grown into a very solid dividend stock. Income investors get a safe 4.4% yield at the current share price, which makes the wait for improved market conditions much easier.

Nutrien's Retail Segment The Main Driver In 2020

As I explained in a previous article, 2020 was going to be the year of the Retail division. The segment has delivered (despite a slightly weaker third quarter due to timing effects), with 2020 set to be a record year for Retail both in terms of revenue and profitability:

Source: Nutrien's Q3 earnings presentation

It's important to note that Nutrien's proprietary digital platform has performed strongly, with sales quadrupling in Q3 '20 from the same period in 2019. This goes a long way toward abating fears that the company could suffer from the disruption of online competition.

Unsurprisingly, Retail will be the main driver of Nutrien's EBITDA this year, as confirmed by the updated guidance:

Source: Nutrien's Q3 earnings presentation

Nutrien's Strong Dividend Safety

The key difference between Retail and the other segments is that its performance is much more predictable. While Potash, Phosphate and Nitrogen can experience wild swings in profitability depending on volumes, global prices, raw materials and energy costs, retail sales to farmers in the U.S. are much more stable. Seeds, crop protection products, mitigate the volatility that affects crop nutrients.

Stability is key to defining a reliable dividend stock. In this respect, Nutrien is asserting itself as a perfectly valid income play. Let's see what the dividend safety looks like in an average year like 2020:

US$, in billion 2020 (low) 2020 (high) 2019 Actuals Retail EBITDA 1.37 1.42 1.2 Potash EBITDA 1.1 1.2 1.6 Nitrogen EBITDA 1.05 1.1 1.2 Phosphate EBITDA 0.2 0.25 0.2 Other EBITDA (0.2) (0.2) (0.2) Total Adjusted EBITDA 3.5 3.8 4.0 Interest (0.6) (0.6) (0.6) Taxes (0.2) (0.2) (0.3) Sustaining Capex (0.9) (1.0) (1.0) Free Cash Flow before changes in WCR 1.8 2.0 2.2 Changes in non-cash Working Capital Requirements - - 0.5 Free Cash Flow incl. changes in WCR 1.8 2.0 2.6 Dividend (@$0.45/sh and per quarter) (1.0) (1.0) (1.0) Payout ratio (Dividend as a % of FCF incl. changes in WCR) 56% 50% 39%

Source: Author's estimates based on company's financials and guidance

Based on free cash flow, and the current quarterly dividend of USD 0.45 per share, the payout ratio would not exceed 56% in the low case. This is less comfortable than in 2019, but still provides a significant margin of safety.

Valuation

Nutrien (left column below) looks fairly valued based on EV/EBITDA ratios. The company does have an edge compared to its peers (right column) when it comes to Price/Cash Flow metrics.

The reason why Nutrien can afford a solid dividend is that most of its investments are behind it, such as the Rocanville potash mine expansion a few years ago. The company is now reaping the rewards of these investments.

Bottom Line: Don't Count Too Much On A Fertilizer Bull Market. Nutrien Is A Dividend Stock.

Management (not for the first time) sees promising market conditions ahead, according to the Q3 earnings release: "Market conditions are improving around the world with higher crop and fertilizer prices, lower expected inventories and strong demand for crop inputs as we finish the year and enter 2021."

I wouldn't base an investment decision on this assumption. There are also plenty of factors that could keep crop nutrient prices in check. And there are no guarantees of a proper bull market anytime soon. Nutrien, in my opinion, is not a stock for traders and hot money.

Instead, it should be viewed first and foremost as an income play, with an embedded call option on higher fertilizer prices at some point in the future. Nutrien's earnings are probably the least volatile in the sector, and this stability is what makes it unique. During the Q3 earnings call, an analyst asked CEO Charles Magro whether "Retail should be separated to increase shareholder value." This would, obviously, run counter to the logic behind the merger of Agrium and Potash Corp., and Charles Magro was quick to defend the integrated model:

What I'd tell you right now, though, is that when we look at the market conditions, the volatility and how our company has performed relative to other players in the crop input space, we would say that the integrated model has shone through. And that if you look at our free cash flow and our earnings, we've been a much more stable investment than many of our peers because of the way the company is structured. Nutrien's CEO Charles Magro, Q3 earnings call

This statement, in my view, sums up the rationale for an investment in this name. To some, Nutrien will look like a boring stock, but it is above all a reliable dividend payer. In addition, it provides diversification from the broader market as it doesn't follow the same cyclicality as the economy as a whole.

