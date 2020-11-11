The stock market is a device for transferring money from the impatient to the patient. – Warren Buffett

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) invests in the United States' fixed income markets. It does this by investing in investment grade, US dollar-denominated bond market debt securities, as well as mortgage-backed and other asset-backed securities rated BBB- and above by Standard & Poor’s. However, the fund does not invest in inflation-protected and tax-exempted bonds. In this, the fund seeks to replicate the Bloomberg Barclays US Aggregate Float Adjusted Index.

The Bloomberg Barclays US Aggregate Float Adjusted Index is a broad base, market capitalization-weighted bond market index used to track intermediate-term bonds being traded in the United States. Investors frequently use it as a stand-in for measuring the performance of the US bond market. As the name of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF implies, this is a "total bond market" fund. And with the index whose performance it seeks to match, the fund has invested in a wide variety of government and corporate bonds. It has over 9,700 bonds in its portfolio.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF saw a steep decline in price as the markets dealt with the coronavirus pandemic's economic shock. The price of the fund's units fell to below $81 in the aftermath. With the panic sell-off in the bond markets leading to liquidity drying up in the market, the fund was trading at one point at a 6% discount from its net asset value (NAV). This was a natural result of the market participants' initial chaos as market participants were no longer clear on how to price risks.

However, subsequently, the ETF showed a strong recovery due to a multitude of factors. Investors now wanted to hedge their bets by rushing towards the safety of government bonds (which are virtually safe from default). They were able to do this in part with the Federal Reserve stepping into the fray to buy up bonds of the federal government and corporate bonds to ensure up their price in the market to restore investor confidence. This in itself provided a considerable boost to investor confidence, and the resulting run on buying was seen not only in bonds but also bond ETFs.

The total return provided by Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF was stable compared to the total return of the S&P 500 (SPY). In this way, it has been very stable as compared to the equities market. Therefore, it can be seen as a useful tool for stabilizing the performance of an investment portfolio. This performance is understandable as we have already seen bonds do not have wild fluctuations in price even with destructive economic events such as the pandemic's shutdowns.

Asset Allocation

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF's asset allocation is overwhelmingly in favor of government and AAA-rated bonds, with 71.22% of the fund's assets under management allocated to these investment-grade bonds. This meant that, with rock-bottom yields in this economic climate, the fund is earning the lowest possible yields on its investments. More significantly, the fund is protected from potential defaults and subsequent write-offs of its assets under management. The lack of default risk is an essential factor to be considered as one of the fund's selling points is the safety it offers its investors, which it cannot do if it invests in riskier assets.

However, as we will see, the fund has not entirely ignored the equation's income side. The yield can be partially explained by the fund allocating some of its assets to higher-yielding, but lower-rated, assets with BBB-rated bonds making up 13.51% of its allocation and 17.86% making up AA rated and A-rated securities.

With the quantitative easing of the Federal Reserve in the government and corporate bond market to provide liquidity to the government and investors and to shore up investor confidence, and with the cutting of interest rates to near-zero levels, bond yields have seen a historical low after the pandemic started.

Historically, the fund has provided a dividend yield of 2.32% to investors through its annual payout of $2.03. Comparing the compounded annual growth rate of 1.92% to the current inflation run rate of 1.4% for the year 2020 tells us that the fund can provide an income stream that at least matches the inflation rate, even if it doesn't beat it by a significant margin. But again, given the nature of the fund, this alone is impressive enough as it is not expected to provide a spectacular yield.

With interest rates so low, the fund's yield provides a higher return than cash kept in a savings account, without investors having to take on too much additional risk. Being a cash alternative is another major attraction of the fund.

Investor Takeaways

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF offers a relatively high potential for investment income, with its price showing relative stability compared to the stock market. The safety play makes the fund appropriate for diversifying the risks of stocks in an investor portfolio.

With more government stimulus packages expected for the economy to be on the way, we can expect more trading activity in the bond market to boost prices, which will help increase the fund's price.

Given the relative safety of the fund's assets and the income it generates compared to the market yields, the fund is providing investors with a broad exposure to US investment-grade bonds. It can act as a component in any long-term investment strategy to provide investors with stability while also providing investors with a reliable and safe income.

