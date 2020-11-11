10 Dividend Growth Stocks For November 2020

This month, I'm presenting the top-ranked stocks yielding at least 4% that trade below my fair value estimates.

To rank stocks, I use DVK Quality Snapshots to get quality scores and sort them in descending order, breaking ties with additional metrics.

In my monthly series of 10 Dividend Growth Stocks, I rank a selection of dividend growth (DG) stocks in Dividend Radar and present the 10 top-ranked stocks for consideration. Dividend Radar is a weekly automatically generated spreadsheet listing stocks with dividend increase streaks of five years or more.

To compile this month's candidates, I screened for discounted stocks yielding at least 4%. To determine if a stock is discounted, I compare the stock's current price to my fair value estimate, which I determine by referencing fair value estimates and price targets from several sources.

As usual, I used DVK Quality Snapshots to assess the quality of candidates. To rank the stocks, I sorted them by descending quality scores and broke ties using additional metrics.

Screening and Ranking

The latest Dividend Radar (dated November 6, 2020) contains 751 stocks. Of these, 154 stocks have discounted valuations and yield at least 4%.

To determine if a stock is discounted, I compare its current price to my fair value (FV) estimate. If the stock price is lower than FV, I consider it a discounted stock.

To estimate fair value, I reference fair value estimates and price targets from several sources, including Morningstar and Finbox. I also estimate fair value using the five-year average dividend yield of each stock using data from Dividend Radar. With several estimates and targets available, I ignore the outliers (the lowest and highest values) and use the average of the median and mean of the remaining values as my fair value estimate.

I ranked the 154 candidates by sorting their quality scores (determined via DVK Quality Snapshots) in descending order. To break ties, I use the following metrics, in turn:

Simply Safe Dividends' Dividend Safety Scores

S&P Credit Ratings

Dividend Yield

Each stock's Rank is shown in the tables that follow.

Top 10 Dividend Growth Stocks for November

Here are this month's top 10 DG stocks in rank order:

Table created by the author based on the ranking in this article.

I own the seven highlighted stocks in my DivGro portfolio.

The following company descriptions are the author's summary of company descriptions sourced from Finviz.

1) Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) - Communication Services

VZ provides communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. Formerly known as Bell Atlantic Corporation, the company changed its name to Verizon Communications Inc. in June 2000. VZ was founded in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.

2) Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN) - Financials

BEN is a global investment management company operating as Franklin Templeton Investments. The company provides investment management and related services to retail, institutional, and high net-worth clients in jurisdictions around the world. BEN was founded in 1947 and is based in San Mateo, California, with an additional office in Hyderabad, India.

3) International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) - Information Technology

Founded in 1910 and headquartered in Armonk, New York, IBM is a global information technology (IT) company that offers consulting and application management services, IT infrastructure services, and infrastructure technologies. IBM's Watson is a cognitive computing platform that interacts in natural language, processes Big Data, and learns from interactions with people and other computing systems.

4) AT&T Inc. (T) - Communication Services

Incorporated in 1983 and based in Dallas, Texas, T is a holding company providing telecommunications services across the world. These services include wireless communications, data/broadband and Internet, video, local exchange, long-distance, managed networking, and wholesale services. Through DirecTV, a subsidiary, T provides pay television in the United States and internationally.

5) Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) - Health Care

GILD is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops, and commercializes innovative medicines. Its primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, liver diseases such as chronic hepatitis C virus infection and chronic hepatitis B virus infection, oncology and inflammation, and serious cardiovascular and respiratory conditions. GILD markets its products through commercial teams and in conjunction with third-party distributors and corporate partners. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.

6) ALLETE, Inc. (ALE) - Utilities

ALE is an energy company, which, together with its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity from coal, hydro, wind, and biomass. It is involved in the retail and wholesale of regulated electric, natural gas, and water services in Minnesota and northern Wisconsin. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Duluth, Minnesota.

7) Chevron Corporation (CVX) - Energy

Founded in 1984 and based in San Ramon, California, CVX is a multinational energy corporation involved in all aspects of the oil and gas industries, including exploration and production; refining, marketing, and transport; chemicals manufacturing and sales; and power generation. CVX is the fifth-largest integrated energy company with operations in about 180 countries.

8) Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) - Consumer Staples

Incorporated in 1987 and based in New York, New York, PM manufactures and sells cigarettes, other tobacco products, and other nicotine-containing products in more than 180 markets outside the United States. PM owns 7 of the world's top 15 international cigarette brands, including Marlboro, the number one cigarette brand worldwide.

9) MetLife, Inc. (MET) - Financials

MET is engaged in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. The company operates through five segments: United States; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. MET was founded in 1863 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

10) Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA) - Consumer Staples

WBA operates a network of drugstores in the United States. The company sells prescription and non-prescription drugs as well as general merchandise products, including household items, convenience, and fresh foods, personal and beauty care products, and photofinishing services. WBA was founded in 1901 and is based in Deerfield, Illinois.

Please note that the top 10 DG stocks are candidates for further analysis, not recommendations.

Key Metrics and Fair Value Estimates

Below, I provide a table with key metrics of interest to DG investors, including the dividend increase streak (Yrs), the dividend Yield for a recent stock Price, and the 5-year dividend growth rate (5-Yr DGR), as well as the CDN.

I also provide the 5 quality indicators used in determining each stock's quality score (Qual), as well as my fair value estimate (Fair Val.) to help identify stocks that trade at favorable valuations. The last column shows the discount (Disc.) or premium (Prem.) of a recent price to my fair value estimate.

Table created by the author; includes data sourced from Dividend Radar

The table includes a column for the so-called Chowder Number (CDN), calculated by summing a stock's current yield and its 5-year dividend growth rate. I color-code the CDN according to the likelihood of generating annualized returns of at least 8%. Green means likely, yellow means less likely, and red means unlikely. Green CDNs are favorable.

Commentary

Here's a comparative analysis of an equal-weighted portfolio of this month's top 10 DG stocks, courtesy of Finbox:

Source: Finbox

From a price-performance perspective, the portfolio would have significantly underperformed the S&P 500 over the last five years.

Even when accounting for dividends, the portfolio's overall performance would have been rather poor. An investment on November 11, 2015, equally divided between the 10 stocks, would have returned only 3.51% with dividends reinvested and 4.70% without dividends reinvested.

The reason for lower returns with dividends reinvested is the poor performance of BEN, GILD, and WBA over the last five years:

Source: Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator

Of the stocks I own, only VZ, CVX, and PM are not full positions (which I consider to be about 1% of total portfolio value). While VZ is the highest-quality stock with a quality score of 22, I don't like that its CDN is so low. In comparison, CVX and PM offer higher CDNs and yields above 6%. To turn my CVX and PM positions into full positions, I would need to add 60 and 56 shares, respectively.

Of the stocks I don't own, ALE looks interesting. Here is a 10-year yield channel chart of ALE, which indicates that the stock is trading close to its undervalue yield of 4.71%:

Source: Portfolio Insight

I'm looking to increase my defensive exposure, so I'll be doing a due diligence pass on ALE to see if the stock warrants an investment.

Concluding Remarks

In this article, I ranked discounted DG stocks in Dividend Radar with yields of 4% or higher. The 10 top-ranked stocks include seven stocks I already own. I'm thinking about increasing my CVX and PM positions, while ALE looks like a good candidate to potentially add to my portfolio.

As a bonus, here are the DG stocks ranked #11 through #20:

Created by the author based on the ranking performed for this article.

I own the two highlighted stocks.

Thanks for reading and take care, everybody!

Disclosure: I am/we are long CVX, GILD, IBM, PM, PSX, T, VZ, WBA, XOM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.