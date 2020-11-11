This may not be all that common a target - so I'll explain it in this article.

The company currently carries a 7% overvaluation to my conservative price target, and does not merit any further investment of capital at this time, compared to alternatives.

Archer-Daniels-Midland has reached what I consider to be a "Full" valuation after months of buying the company at discount valuations.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM) is one of my largest, non-European food processing and commodities trading holdings. I presented my position and stance for ADM over a year ago, and have tried keeping it up to date since.

Like many companies who depend on the pricing of commodities like soybeans, corn, and other oilseeds and products, ADM's year-over-year results depend highly on a fairly volatile market, and the international economy. This is, in particular, true with the higher focus on soybeans that's been growing for the past few years.

In my past articles, it's been easy to invest in ADM. The simple reason for this was the company spent almost a full year - and more, really - trading at multiples that underscored its long-term earnings potential, with a small bounce back at the end of 2019 to anything resembling a full valuation.

However, as of this latest quarter, the company actually trends upward again towards a price where my own estimates and targets tell me that it's reached a point of fair value or even overvaluation. While it's been some time since I set that target, the point of this article is to investigate whether anything has changed and I should update my price target and still consider ADM investable, or call it as it is based on my current estimates.

Let's look things over.

Archer-Daniels-Midland - How has the company been doing?

So, first of all, my last article on the company was during the depth of the coronavirus decline. Since that particular bullish article, my larger impressive position in ADM as well as trends, have caused this particular result.

(Source: Wolf's Corona Discounts: Archer-Daniels-Midland)

Based on these results, the investment into the company has garnered the results I was looking for and has realized some of the valuation potentials I saw around 200 days ago.

Currently and based on recent results, there is a reason for further optimism based on the earnings.

The company delivered:

Impressive, $100M cost reductions through its optimization program.

Impressive, $0.12 YoY EPS growth to the tune of $0.89 3Q20 EPS, with corresponding growth in EBIT, EBITDA, and other positives.

Impressive AS&O performance, which came in positive YoY despite the pandemic, thanks to refined products and Wilmar, the company's Asian strategic partnership.

Carb solutions delivered positive results YoY due to risk management and improved market situation for corn costs.

The Nutrition segment, while the smallest, continues to provide consecutive quarters of growth, this time 20% YoY for the 5th quarter in a row. Both human and animal nutrition sub-segments provided growth.

(Source: ADM 3Q20 Presentation)

Remember, the Nutrition segment is ADM's growth catalyst, and the company sees incredible potential for sales to beverages, protein solutions, pet foods, and dietary supplements. Far from being just a "dull" Agri company, the company has its hands in 3, as I see it, extremely appealing businesses. Some are more traditional and cyclical, others form a more constant trajectory in terms of revenue and growth - at least for the time being. The segment is also one the company invests heavily in, and it shows both in CapEx as well as in results.

(Source: ADM 3Q20 Presentation)

One of the biggest reasons for the poor results over the past 2 years which drove down the company's valuation at times has been the company's interests in some grain origination, older oilseed facilities, and other solutions. The company held ships/transport vessels, and at least seven of them are no longer with the company as of this point and compared to 2017. Since that time, ADM has become leaner, improved its working capital by divesting non-profitable assets, and focusing on what actually delivers results.

The work the company is doing within its own supply chains cannot be underestimated, and the company is about, according to the quarterly call, to unlock a 20% production increase capacity, as well as enhancements in customer service. Again, these improvements have been done without material sort of CapEx. The company is doing "more with less," and hard choices have been made for the past few quarters.

(Source: ADM)

Further investments in the company's nutrition arm are ongoing, and they're not just US-based either. ADM is spreading towards Europe, with a new facility in Spain.

On the finance side of things, ADM has sold part of its Walmart (NYSE:WMT) stocks, though it continues to view the remaining stake of the retailer as strategic, and does not intend to monetize everything here. The company's gearing/debt has also been improved - while not necessarily in terms of total debt, the company has rebalanced towards a higher long-term debt, and retiring higher-interest coupon debt. The net result is a reduction in future interest payments, which of course unlocks further capital.

The company is in a position to make both strategic investments as well as larger, bolt-on acquisitions. Based on quarterly numbers, the NTM net debt/EBITDA currently stands at around 1.95X, down from 2.64X on an LTM basis, with a net debt/capital position of 0.29X. This company is basically the polar opposite of some of the riskier ones I've recently written about.

The fact is, ADM has delivered a consistent quarter of positive growth for the company, and expectations for this are to continue. That the company has done so during COVID-19 is also impressive. I personally view the company's establishment and investment in its nutrition business as one of the more important things to look at going forward, as these are likely to grow impressively over the next few years. The largest portion of the company's earnings in nutrition comes from specialty ingredients, and it's this category that's expected to grow even more in the coming years.

Pet foods are just starting out, and while the share of things has been growing, it's still fairly small on a comparative basis. In 6 years, ADM has built 16 facilities and expanded operations worldwide, and the result has been a $3B increase in revenue, with operating profits more than doubling as a result of this.

ADM's legacy operations are of critical importance to the company - but the margins and the future for the company to leverage its capabilities and income, may at least in part lie in the nutritional side of the business.

Let's look at some valuation trends for the company here.

Archer-Daniels-Midland - What is the valuation?

Evaluating ADM becomes trickier here because we might need to start considering whether to allow the company a higher premium for what seems likely to become an impressive growth engine going forward.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

ADM is and, for the last 20 years, has been a cyclical company in terms of earnings and trends. These trends certainly pre-date the company's nutrition investments, and they will certainly be part of the company's earnings going forward as well. This sort of cyclicality means that the visibility for the company's forward results is extremely poor.

Analysts cannot accurately forecast the company's results within a 10% margin of error, coming in at a 55%+ miss rate on a 1-year basis, which in terms of fairly basic statistics means they should not really be considered indicative in any way.

The way that I handle such a company in terms of investing is through investing at a substantially lower multiple than I believe the company to be capable of. At current trends, the company has climbed from a below-12.5X average weighted P/E-multiple to around 14.52X weighted average, or a 17.43X multiple based on a 3-year historical average valuation, beyond its historical 16.3X premium.

The weighted multiple of 14.5X is in part due to the company's expected 2020, 2021, and earnings beyond, where analysts expect the nutrition segment to deliver further positive results.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

Based on current estimates and a high EPS growth in 2020 of 31%, the company could deliver total returns of ~35% until 2023, or 9.9% per year.

The problem with these expectations is that they assume perhaps a break in the tradition of cyclicality which typically has characterized company results, or that the nutrition business will offset that cyclicality from now on. I don't necessarily agree with these expectations, and I consider the forecast inaccuracies to be problematic - in particular when we're investing in a company that's been known for the past at least 20 years to have very volatile pricing tendencies.

Remember - last time I wrote about ADM, the company yielded almost 4%, traded at a blended P/E of 13.3X, and showed an annual upside of 25% until 2022, based on extremely conservative valuations. That upside has now more or less materialized. Investing at this point would indicate you expect a similar set of upsides to bring the stock up almost as much again. When I wrote about ADM, it was trading at around $37/share. It's more than $11 more per share at this point.

A 20% undervaluation in ADM to a $45/share price target has turned into a 6.77% overvaluation to that same price target. While that's in no way enough to make me consider taking profits in my 0.7% ADM position, you won't see me expanding the position at this valuation.

The core question for me is instead if the company's forays into Nutrition warrant a raising of that long-term price target for the company. My tendencies here say "Yes." While it's impossible to say to what degree future Nutrition results will offset the company's more volatile legacy tendencies, I think the company's work across all parts of its operations and supply chain has resulted in improvements that are independent of the overall market.

The company's flexibility has increased, and its operations are less laden with problematic assets compared to 2-3 years ago. Working capital is down, and all of these improvements and new potentials express themselves in positive expectations for future earnings. To give the company a $45/share PT would indicate a 13.5X 2020 P/E - and this is too low.

It's too low for an A-rated company with 46 years of dividend growth. It's too low for the company ADM is becoming with its new initiatives. S&P analysts have increased their mean target as a result of these earnings. In less than 2 months, the mean target for the company has gone from around $45.55 to around $53/share. (Source: S&P Global). The variety of recommendations, with near-equal numbers of Holds, Outperforms, and Buys show a sort of split or uncertainty in these recommendations, however. It's my view that there is some exuberance to this raising of the price target.

As a result of the positive results, nutrition, and looking at the company results and forecasts, I'm including 2020 and 2021 in a 5-year earnings average with a 16X high target multiple, coming to around $48.99, or $49/share price target. It's my view that the historical volatility is far from over, but that going forward, we may expect things to be offset positively by the nutrition segment. The increase in price target represents that, without losing sight of the fact that it's very possible the company may trend down below $40/share again.

This brings the company's undervaluation to around 1.3% based on current share prices.

Thesis

I don't think you'll find anyone who firmly believes that ADM is a company in dire trouble or one that won't survive the future. The argument instead becomes what we're willing to pay for the company's cash flows. At current improved trends, I view the company as somewhat undervalued at around 1.3% with a $49 PT. However, at current market trends, that isn't enough to make me actually consider the company a true, appealing "Buy." Instead, at just above $48, the company is so close to fully valued that I would consider market alternatives in either the same or other sectors with higher yields to be a more attractive investment here.

You could buy the company here, and technically, even with just a 1.3% undervaluation, it needs to be considered a "Buy" - but given the extremely small margins here, I hesitated back and forth before putting that "bullish" sticker on my article. It indicates to many readers that it's time to buy ADM, and that particular stance is one I'm more uncertain about.

If the company had already proven itself to leave some of its cyclicality and volatility behind it, this would be a different deal. But the fact is, we don't know yet where things will go and accuracy for most analysts here as well as street recommendations, and the potential of what could happen if you invest here, show uncertainty more than anything else.

There are, simply put, easier ways to earn a "safe" amount of money than investing in ADM at ~$48.5. Even if the potential for market outperformance is there, it hinges on factors we at this time have a harder time foreseeing than we'd like.

So while ADM is a "Buy" here based on its slight undervaluation, that comes with a number of caveats I do want readers to consider prior to buying.

Thank you for reading.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ADM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: While this article may sound like financial advice, please observe that the author is not a CFA or in any way licensed to give financial advice. It may be structured as such, but it is not financial advice. Investors are required and expected to do their own due diligence and research prior to any investment.



I own the European/Scandinavian tickers (not the ADRs) of all European/Scandinavian companies listed in my articles.