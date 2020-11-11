I squarely question just how much more upside potential can there be left on this stock.

Despite the digital acceleration continue to take hold, its top line growth rates are pointing towards a steady deceleration.

Investment Thesis

Datadog (DDOG) is an application monitoring company. Even though it continues to fire way impressive results, its revenue growth rates are slowing down, while at the same time the multiple investors are willing to pay for participation continued to expand.

Presently, investors are paying more than 34x its 2021 revenues. Thus, despite reporting strong dollar-based net retention rates of plus 130%, the market appears to be wanting more than just impressive guidance to drive these share ahead: investors want to be positively astonished, and on this front, Datadog didn't deliver, and the stock sold-off.

Even though there's a lot to like about Datadog, from the investment standpoint, I think it would be absurd to expect 2021 to be as rewarding as 2020 was. There are better investment opportunities elsewhere.

Revenue Growth Rates Slowing Down

Source: author's calculations, **high-end company guidance

Datadog reported results that not only beat expectations on the top-line, but its guidance looking ahead is markedly stronger than analysts were expecting:

Source: SA Premium Tools

Hence, on the one hand, Datadog is evidently succeeding and rapidly growing its top-line. It shows that digital transformation and cloud migration are very much real. In fact, in Q3 2020 Datadog was up 61% y/y which is quite impressive for a company of Datadog's size.

Furthermore, looking ahead to Q4 2020, Datagod is guiding for 44%, a number which much higher than analysts expectations of just 37%. Indeed, we can reasonably expect Datadog to be conservative with their guidance to allow for easy sandbagging next quarter.

Accordingly, it would not be unreasonable to estimate that Datadog's Q4 2020 would see 47% y/y growth rates coming out of Q4.

So, Why the Sell-Off?

Ultimately, against the backdrop of the last few days, any tech company reporting is having a hard time. Indeed, other tech companies are reporting beats also, and the market is selling off on good news there as well.

Having said that, I would not be too quick to brush under the carpet what's happening here with Datadog itself.

With Datadog, we were being told throughout the past six months that the digital acceleration was benefiting Datadog and strengthening its position. Hence, we should minimally ask, if the digital acceleration is supposed to be providing Datadog with a strong tailwind, why are its growth rate already decelerating so dramatically as 2020 progresses?

For example, when we look towards the start of 2020, before COVID, revenue growth rates hit 87% y/y. Then, as we look out towards Q4 2020, even on the back of very aggressive estimates, the top-line is only likely to be up 47% y/y.

Also, if we compare with Q4 2019, at that time, Datadog was growing at 84% y/y, while now looking out to next quarter, its revenue growth rates are approximately half the size.

Valuation -- Why this Stock is Over Valued

Investors continue to eye up Datadog's dollar-based net retention rate of 130% as strong vindication that the stock is undervalued. And while that's undoubtedly very strong, just how many times over is that already being priced into its narrative?

Indeed, we know that the reason that Datadog is able to boast of having such high dollar-based net retentions is that its revenues are booked on a usage-based pricing model. If you think of your phone bill, and the more you use it to grow your business, the more you, as the customer, would have to pay your operator, you would not be best-pleased, right?

Thus, I would temper investors' excitement as Datadog notes its high dollar-based net retention. Because if anything, that's going to line-up Datadog for very tough comps in 2021.

What's more, consider this, assuming that Datadog has an impressive 2021 where it delivers an astonishing 40% y/y growth rate, a growth rate that many grounded investors would agree is a very aggressive estimate for its top-line growth rate, nonetheless, this would imply that Datadog's revenue in the best case scenario would reach $826 million.

Consequently, investors are already being asked to pay more than 34x times next year's best-case scenario growth rates. This makes no sense to me. Why would investors be willing to pay more than 30x forward growth rates for a company that is clearly showing such a rapid deceleration to its top-line?

Indeed, it's not like Datadog has no competition, right? New Relic (NEWR) might not be as successful a company, but New Relic's revenues are already at $641 million for its trailing twelve months, which is much more than Datadog is bringing in, yet New Relic's market cap is approximately $3 billion, compared with Datadog's market cap which is roughly 10x bigger despite generating less revenues.

Again, to be perfectly clear, I don't lay claim that Datadog is not very successful, or that winning companies tend to go on winning. What I squarely question is just how much upside potential can there be left on this stock?

The Bottom Line

Investors are no longer willing to pay exuberant multiples for companies with slowing growth rates. Despite reporting strong quarterly numbers, and raising its full-year guidance, the market sold-off Datadog after-hours.

Put simply, the market is saying enough is enough, and investors are no longer willing to pay stretched multiples for companies with meaningful competitors, no matter how alluring a TAM Datadog alludes to (at least $35 billion TAM).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.