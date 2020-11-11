ZoomInfo (NASDAQ:ZI) is one of the hot tech stocks which went public this year, although I must say that the stock has seen less of an uplift from Covid-19 and very strong technology-related momentum, seen across the technology sector this afternoon and fall.

In August, I wondered if this provider of intelligent services provided a safe investment. Shares traded around $38 at the time, which represented a 35 times annualised sales multiple based on the second quarter results which is very high with growth slowing down to 40%. I concluded to have a real interest if shares were to fall to the low $30s given the relative dynamics, factoring in that this actionable intelligence provider is actually (very) profitable.

Some Initial Thoughts

ZoomInfo went public in June as an actionable intelligence play, having a mission to unlock business intelligence for its customers, helping these customers succeed with their mission and ambitions.

The intelligence platform of ZoomInfo helps sales and marketing teams to not only create shorter sales cycles, but to make them more effective as well. This platform is largely based on providing great, relevant, accurate and timely information, as a lack of quality of these characteristics is often a problem with existing data providers, as well as a lack of a real artificial intelligence angle. At the same time, it is not cost-effective for sales teams to obtain this information themselves, nor is it even possible in many cases.

The very nature of these solutions made the company more or less a ''Covid-19'' play as well, at least to some extent. Until quite recently, many sales and marketing teams relied heavily on large gatherings and traditional conferences. While they of course will come back in a big way if Covid-19 is "solved," it seems evident that there is a shift towards more online meetings as well.

While such traditional physical events allow for great interpersonal contact, it is data on more than 14 million organizations which together with savvy search options and artificial intelligence and machine learning, helps in unlocking the right information to users.

Based on this premise, shares went public at $21 this summer as they rose to $34 on their opening day, translating into a $13.7 billion enterprise value. With pro-forma revenues at $335 million in 2019 (doubled over the year), the company traded at 33 times revenues, although the company actually reported hard GAAP operating profits of $36 million that year.

While these were steep multiples, I liked the 90% revenue growth for the first quarter of 2020 with sales already hitting the $102 million mark, as I pegged the annualised revenue number around $600 million at the end of the year (which now looks a bit enthusiastic). This assumed a 22 times sales multiple in relation with 40-50% organic growth looked relatively compelling to other technology names, certainly given the fact that the company was profitable already.

What Happened?

After shares jumped to $34 on their opening day, shares rallied in the weeks which followed as shares briefly hit the $60 mark. Second quarter sales rose 62% to $111 million, albeit that this is in part driven by deal-making, with organic growth pegged at 40% as margins were ''clouded'' by a big stock-based compensation expense in relation to the IPO.

Trading at $38 later this summer, the $15.8 billion enterprise value came down to 35 times sales as the company guided for third quarter revenues of around $117 million, as this implied a slowdown in organic sales to around 34%. Amidst all of this, I was very cautious to jump aboard in the high thirties, although I liked the valuation in the low-thirties, as in fact shares traded around $31 mid-September, when I initiated a tiny position, with an intention to average down.

Not many developments have taken place since the release of the second quarter results. Mid-October, the company announced a minor acquisition with the purchase of Clickagy, and the purchase of EverString early in November.

Third quarter results are quite encouraging with revenue up 56% to $123 million as the company reveals that it is very profitable. Based on GAAP metrics alone, earnings already come in at $18 million after taxes, as adjusted earnings are as high as $58 million. The majority of this difference is explained by a pre-tax $28 million stock-based compensation expense, as adjusted for that I peg realistic earnings around $30-$40 million. This simply reveals immense profitability.

The 403 million shares have now risen to $40, awarding the company a $16.1 billion equity valuation, or $16.5 billion enterprise valuation, making shares valued around 33 times annualised sales. For the fourth quarter sales are seen at a midpoint of $130 million, still translating into a 31 times multiple.

What Now?

Truth be told, a 30% return in a time frame of just around 2 months is perfect of course, albeit that it was based on a very small position, not making a meaningful dent to overall portfolio returns. While the third quarter results were quite decent as they are, they mark a dramatic outperformance vs. the wider tech sector which has been underperforming quite a bit. Hence, I have taken profits on the small position.

Here and now, I remain constructive on the company in comparison to some other names, although the sales/growth valuation gap has closed significantly, with the difference that ZoomInfo is very profitable compared to some other high-fliers in this area. Here and now, I think it is a good move to take some profits, as I continue to look for opportunities in this divergent marketplace.