Prepared by Stephanie, Analyst at BAD BEAT Investing

This week another interesting regional bank has been asked about from a follower after our recent financial sector coverage, and specifically of our coverage of regional banks. We have provided an overview of the key metrics of many undercovered names. Sector-wide, we have seen how low rates have weighed, and pressure on bond yields have kept these stocks down. However, in just the last few days, bond yields are moving, and the outlook for banks has improved. While loan-loss provisions have spiked this year on fears of the potential inability of borrowers to repay their loans, this risk seems to be diminishing, especially on the widespread hopes that we are moving past COVID next year.

We were asked about Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) which is another regional bank that was trading at a nice discount, but the stock is now exploding to the upside and there is more room to run. The bank has recently reported earnings, and in this column, we check in with Western Alliance and review the key metrics you should be looking for in any banking institution.

Revenue strength

On the back of continued loan growth, increased deposits, and decent margins, the bank saw revenues continue to improve. In Q3, the company reported a top line that missed consensus estimates slightly, and rose from Q3 2019. With the present quarter's revenues of $305.3 million, the company registered a 6.8% increase in this metric year-over-year. Many other regional banks have seen flat to down revenues versus last year, while others saw increases.

Overall this was a nice result. The slight $6 million miss was surprising, but as we moved down the lines of performance, the bank is in good shape. Given the difficulty of handicapping where results would land, we think this was pretty strong. This result was a good start to an overall good quarter. Let us take a deeper look into Western Alliance here.

Earnings performance

The increase in revenues year-over-year was tempered by an increase in loan loss provisions from last year (but they were down sizably from last quarter). While an increased provision from last year was baked into estimates, the increase was lower than expected. Net interest margin is solid as well. Western Alliance reported net income of $135.8 million and earnings per share of $1.36, compared to $93.3 million and $0.93. It is important to note that this was much better than expected. Of course, the potential investor needs to decide if there will be an improvement from here or not. The market is pricing the stock as if it believes better days are ahead

Book value suggests the stock is now very expensive here

We like to buy quality banks when they are near or below book value. A few weeks ago, Western Alliance was trading near book value but now the stock is rocketing higher. With this move, it is expensive value-wise. If you are looking to ride momentum this may not matter. That said, it is well above book value.

The bank's stock is $52.60 which is pricey relative to the book value per share at September 30, 2020. It came in then at $31.98. The measure has been impacted by moves in holdings. We have a solid premium-to-book. This premium is justified if we see operational performance improving. We do see it improving, but would love to see shares come back under $50 before you pull the trigger. We think that if you get shares under $50, that is a very attractive price. Tangible book value was up 4% from last quarter and came in at $29.03, while rising 13.4% from last year. Much of the book value move came from movement in loans and deposits, as well as asset quality.

Loans and deposits grow

As you are likely aware, community-oriented banks are traditional lenders. Growth in loans and deposits is key for any bank, small or large, however. There has been mixed progress on loans and deposits. The loan portfolio increased $985 million from Q2, while loans increased $5.9 billion from a year ago, or 29.1%. By loan type, the largest increases from the prior quarter include $892 million in commercial and industrial loans and $103 million in construction and land development loans compared to Q2. Total loans were $26.0 billion at the end of Q3 2020. This is solid growth. Deposits increased $1.3 billion during the quarter but increased $6.4 billion, or 28.5%, from a year ago. The bank is expanding heavily.

Asset quality matters

Loan growth is a strength, but only if they are quality loans. What do we mean? Well, risky loans may offer a higher return but not if the debt cannot be repaid and turns to toxic debts. This quarter saw the loan-loss provision increase from a year ago.

Loan-loss provisions were $14.7 million in Q3, a decrease of $77.3 million from $92.0 million Q2 2020, and an increase of $10.9 million from $3.8 million in Q3 2019. The significant decrease in the provision for credit losses in Q3 was due to improvement in economic forecasts relative to June 30, 2020 and the concentration of loan growth in portfolio segments with lower expected loss rates.

Digging further, the quality of assets had some mixed results on charge-offs and past due loans. Net loan charge-offs were $8.2 million, or 0.13% of average loans (annualized), compared to $5.5 million, or 0.09%, in Q2 2020, and $(0.6) million, or (0.01)%, in Q3 2019. Nonaccrual loans increased $6.8 million to $146.5 million during the quarter and increased $96.1 million from September 30, 2019. Loans past due 90 days and still accruing interest were $28.1 million at September 30, 2020, compared to zero at June 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019. Loans past due 30-89 days and still accruing interest totaled $24.3 million at September 30, 2020, an increase from $9.3 million in Q2 2020.

Bottom line

The flexibility of Western Alliance’s diversified business model drove record third quarter performance. As we have seen with a number of regional banks, this was another mixed quarter, but was one of the strongest we have seen overall for all banks we have been looking at. This justifies in part the massive run in shares we are seeing and this momentum for the sector and Western Alliance is likely to continue. Overall asset quality improved. Book value also improved. The stock would be a better buy under $50 but that is still a solid premium. That premium is justified by industry-leading profitability and growth, with prudent credit risk management.

Follow Quad 7 Capital's work and be the first to be informed by clicking the orange 'follow' button

As you can see, we turn losers into winners Like our thought process on WAL? Then start WINNING. Come join our community traders with a risk-free 14 day trial at BAD BEAT Investing. We're available all day during market hours to answer questions, and help you learn and grow. Learn how to best position yourself to catch rapid-return trades, while finding deep value for the long-term. You get access to a dedicated team, available all day during market hours.

Rapid-return trade ideas each week.

Target entries, profit taking, and stops clearly laid out.

Monthly Deep value situations identified.

Stocks, options, dividends, and one-on-one portfolio reviews.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.