Mall REITs: Too Little, Too Late

Summary

Pushed to the brink by the pandemic, Mall REITs entered 2020 on unstable footing following a tsunami of store closings over the past decade, and the forthcoming vaccines may be too-little-too-late.

Despite improving rent collection and foot traffic, earnings reports revealed that Q3 was another epically-bad quarter with same-store Net Operating Income plunging over 20% and occupancy rates in free fall.

It's the end of the road for some: Troubled mall REITs Pennsylvania REIT and CBL & Associates each filed for bankruptcy this month while Washington Prime likely isn't far behind.

"Black Swan Times Three." Retail real estate legend David Simon provided some grim commentary on the state of the mall sector, commenting that it's "sad to see what's happened to a good solid business."

While the lower-tier of the sector is getting hollowed out, the forthcoming post-pandemic "suburban revival" offers a glimmer of hope for the higher-productivity mall REITs, including Simon Property and Brookfield Property.