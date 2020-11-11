The company's tapped out capital structure adds some risk, but we still recommend investing.

The company is effectively a cash flow holding company in 4 major pipelines, with some growth potential on the side.

Altus Midstream announced boggling earnings, including no significant changes in their financial picture, but a large dividend.

When you ask investors to think about stocks that triple overnight, or stocks that offer unparalleled "news" potential for investors and traders, most think about technology or healthcare. Especially with 2020's wave of news, midstream companies have suffered in the midst. However, as we've stated over and over again, that means these have become some of the most undervalued companies in the market.

This past week, Altus Midstream (ALTM) tripled in a day as management made a strong statement to investors about the company's potential with the plan for a new $6 annualized dividend. At the time, the company was trading at $10, before jumping to $30. As we'll see throughout this article, the company has significant long-term potential.

Altus Midstream Overview

Several years ago, oil company Apache Corporation (APA) made a substantial oil discovery in shale assets. The discovery, that defied conventional wisdom, was originally estimated at 3 billion barrels of crude + 75 trillion feet of natural gas. At current prices, that's worth hundreds of billions of dollars.

Altus Midstream was going to primarily be the midstream company that took advantage of it all. However, a combination of factors, including heavy gas %, a drop in prices, and a lack of infrastructure and productivity movements led Alpine High to call it quits on the project in Feb. 2020. That's even before COVID-19 truly began.

The company's share price collapsed from its IPO price of $200 as the discovery at Alpine High looked less and less possible. However, behind the scenes, Altus Midstream continued to work to build up its business. The company purchased a JV stake in 4 major pipelines, the Gulf Coast Express, PHP, Shin Oak Pipeline, and the EPIC Crude Pipeline.

The company is a pure-play midstream C-Corp and its interests in JV pipelines will provide the company with stable cash flows and long-term contracts. The company has a manageable balance sheet and a strong financial position. The company is still primarily owned by Apache Corporation, incentivizing a strong and affordable dividend.

Altus Midstream has 4 major pipelines that it is focused on fully developing and generating long-term cash flow from. The company's Gulf Coast Express Pipeline started up roughly a year ago. The 2 billion cubic feet/day of natural gas is fully subscribed under long-term binding agreements and continues to generate cash in line with distributions.

Its continued performance through 2019 is a sign of its strength. The PHP is expected to come into service early next year, completing a massive $2 billion pipeline the company has a 27% stake in. The $2 billion project is 97% complete, and its startup in 2021 will bring the company significant additional FCF.

Altus Midstream 2021 Return Program

The end of a massive capital program means that Altus Midstream is planning ahead for significant returns in 2021.

Altus Midstream plans to recommend to the board the initiation of a $1.5/share quarterly dividend payout starting in March 2021. The dividend is expected to come with a 1.8x coverage ratio at the midpoint of 2021 DCF guidance, a comfortable coverage ratio. Despite the massive share price increase, the dividend is expected to come at a 20% yield

In 2021, the company expects $175 million in DCF and a minimal $35 million in growth capital. The company will turn that into $140 million in FCF, showing its financial strength (at its current $450 million market capitalization). The company's dividend will cost it $97 million, leaving it with $43 million which we hope it uses to pay down debt.

The company is looking at growth as a fourth priority, but honestly, as long as the dividend remains at 20+%, we'd like to see the company buy back shares.

Altus Midstream Financial Positioning

Altus Midstream's financial positioning remains strong.

Altus Midstream has ample liquidity for its capital plans and a $800 million revolver capacity maturing in November 2023. Post dividend, the company will have ~$130 million in retained cash flow from now until November 2023. We'd like to see the company authorize a $100 million share buyback at its current valuation.

That'd more than cover the interest and paying back the remaining revolver. The company expects leverage to be well below its covenant and it expects to be FCF positive starting next year. The company has significant strength and is focused on continuing to improve its balance sheet and maintain shareholder value. We expect the company to continue doing this.

Conclusion

Altus Midstream's newly announced dividend policy highlights the company's financial strength and its ability to generate substantial shareholder rewards. Even with the announced policy, the company is providing a 20% dividend yield, indicating the market still doesn't expect it to last. Compared to more secure midstream companies that means it should trade at 2-3x its new price.

The company, at present day, is effectively a midstream holding company for 4 major pipelines, a great move by management. The company is still effectively tapped out on debt, which means for the next decades, investors today can effectively see it as a steady investment. There's nothing wrong with that, but management at these companies normally decides at some point they want to grow, and with a tapped out capital structure that can add risk.

Still, Altus Midstream is a valuable long-term investment, both at the current price, and obviously, when we originally recommended it.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ALTM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.