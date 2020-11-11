My Dividend Growth Portfolio October Review: 32 Holdings, 2 Sales, 10 Buys

Cash remains high in light of all of the upcoming uncertainty over the next few months.

I received $747 in October, which was slightly lower than the July comparable but slightly up year over year.

Welcome to my dividend growth portfolio review for October 2020. As I write this, we are on the eve of the US presidential election. Tensions around this event couldn't be higher, and an incredible amount of uncertainty exists around the entire event. One thing is clear - we won't know the winner for at least several days, which itself is bound to cause a lot of contention. While I don't subscribe to the notion that specific sectors and industries will outperform based on who is in the White House (how are coal or oil and gas performing?), I do believe that positioning one's portfolio is essential. I have focused on my quality individual holdings, dumping the mediocre ones and indexing the rest.

As if the most contentious election wasn't enough, the COVID-19 situation continues to spiral out of control across Europe and the US rapidly. Local shutdowns have started across several countries in Europe, and the US hit an ominous 100k daily case mark with absolutely no signs of slowing. Collectively, we couldn't be positioned more poorly going into the actual cold season. As a father, I must have hope for my kids' sake, but the situation seems dire. The confluence of these events, coupled with a significantly elevated market, was the rationale for taking some money off the table and focusing on quality first.

The S&P finished lower by about 3% for October; I finished down by about 1.5%. Again, though, intra-month values will visit some exciting places. Near the pinnacle of the month, I was up about 5%.

I continued closing and consolidating positions this month as I take my "wait and see" approach. I won't be making any big splashes, but I will dink and dunk, particularly around earnings reports.

To opine on a slightly different topic, Altria (MO) really disappointed me with the whole debacle around the Juul stake. At the time, I thought the company was overpaying for what was not a full acquisition ($13 billion for 35%). It seems that was very ill-timed and at the peak of valuation madness. Altria took yet another write-down as more of the investment went up in smoke.

About Me

For reference, this article series covers my investing journey as a father of two towards my eventual retirement. Any specific stocks or amounts are particular to my self-directed 401(k) plan.

My portfolio aims to generate a perpetually growing income stream for my wife and me during our golden years. The aim is to live off dividends without touching the principal. Dividend growth stocks and ETFs are the chosen vehicles to meet that goal. I'm 35, and I have approximately 24 years before I can touch any of this money (without taxes and penalties).

Another primary goal of writing is to assist other investors. I hope there are facets of my strategy that you find appealing and can implement yourselves.

For anyone interested, I have a trimmed version of a portfolio tracking spreadsheet you can freely take for yourself, found here.

I've received some questions in the past, so you can save off a copy by selecting "File" -> "Make A Copy."

2020 Goals

I originally had an optimistic goal of about $17,000 in projected dividend income when setting goals for 2020. I had to drop my income goal for the year after "everything" about this year. I'm currently hovering around the $14,000 level and working to maintain that level safely. That will suffice for now until some additional clarity comes about. I had goals for this year that were pushed due to COVID-19 outside of investing.

Dividend cuts and suspensions did their fair share of damage part of my portfolio as well. The high yield Global X funds have cut their distribution rates, though they are slowly coming back. Simon Property Group (SPG) suspended and reintroduced a lower dividend. Disney (DIS) has halted its dividend for now. There was a comment stream last month about whether Disney is a dividend growth stock or not. I contend it is; yes, the company will drop off the "CCC" list, but with a little foresight, it's easy to see it returning to a highly profitable nature. Disney has started a reorganization to prioritize streaming, and park revenue will eventually return.

I have control over owning companies that can grow their dividends through good times and bad. My goal for dividend growth holdings is to average a growth rate of at least 7%. Currently, I'm at about 9%.

Portfolio Strategy

Buying Criteria

These are the general guidelines I will review to see if something is worthy of adding to my dividend portfolio or whether I will add to an existing position.

Investing Framework

Here is the first round of questions to review during an initial filtering process of investments.

What is the opportunity here?

Am I excited about this idea, or is it a trade?

What might the expected returns be?

What are the risks and downsides?

How does this fit into my portfolio?

Is the opportunity here better than an existing holding or ETF?

Are we near an all-time high? COVID-19 has shown us how quickly markets can unravel. I may limit how much money I invest when we are near new highs as a result.

Company-Specific Factors

Are earnings and revenue growing?

How long is its dividend growth streak?

Is the dividend safe? 60+ on Simply Safe Dividends

What about the dividend growth rate historically and potentially going forward? Is this a fast grower or slow grower?

Chowder Rule (current yield + 5-year growth rate) > 10%.

I like to see shareholder-friendly management. Total shareholder yield is another useful metric to analyze. The metric aggregates net dividends, buybacks, and debt reduction.

Valuation needs to look right per F.A.S.T. Graphs.

Selling Criteria

Here are my guidelines when I may consider a stock sale. I don't want to sell shares, but I will when circumstances change.

Company degradation - This could be things like deteriorating balance sheets, loss of competitive advantage, and credit rating loss. These factors may come to light before a dividend cut manifests. The pandemic exposed a lot of names in this category.

A dividend cut, suspension or unexpectedly paltry increases. The dividend increase is the more visible outward sign of a company's success.

The thesis is not panning out.

Based on available information, capital is better passively invested or focused on better ideas.

Timing

One tactic I've used is buying shares before the ex-dividend date after the company has announced its yearly increase. The increase provides a glance into how management thinks the company is operating. A hefty increase can be confirmation from management that the business is running well. Sometimes, the reverse can be true, too - being snubbed with a "bad raise" can be a red flag that things are not as they seem, and it's time to research what's up.

Most importantly, this technique is to strategically add to a position that deserves it. Trees don't grow to the sky, and neither do dividend yields. A quality company that has a nice dividend increase should see its stock price rise by a similar amount over the year, readjusting to the new and higher dividend amount. By jumping the gun, you can speed up the compounding process. The technique is also a much more compelling idea when valuations aren't at nosebleed levels like today.

If this sounds interesting to you, you should check out my weekly article to get the full list.

Dividend Reinvestment

One positive trend in the industry this past year has been commission-free trades across most platforms. I am fortunate to now have free trades in my 401(k) account. From that perspective, there is no direct benefit, whether I leave reinvestment on or not. I'll try to leave it on for my core holdings or where I can lower my cost basis.

In any event, I did some simple conditional formatting on my spreadsheet. Cells will be green if I have an opportunity to lower my cost basis.

I can quickly cross-reference this with my upcoming dividend calendar for my dividend alerts. Additionally, I added an extra column on my spreadsheet for whether it's on or off.

I have reinvestment on at the moment for everything I own except for the Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD). PFFD is currently off because the current price is above my basis and frequently above par of $25, so I'll take the cash.

Contributions

I'll max out my 401(k) with my next paycheck; I am so grateful to have remained fully employed with no income loss during this crisis so far. I'm also looking forward to a little bump in my remaining paychecks for the holiday season. I will receive a "true-up" contribution in March for fully funding my plan before the end of the prior year. My understanding is not everyone has this, so check your circumstances if you fully fund a retirement account with an employer match before the end of the calendar year.

The Portfolio

Here's my actual portfolio with a few of my data points highlighted.

Name Ticker % of Portfolio CCC Status Income Apple AAPL 8.36% Challenger $214 AbbVie ABBV 1.57% Challenger $299 Abbott Laboratories ABT 1.71% Challenger $80 BlackRock BLK 1.82% Contender $150 Walt Disney DIS 2.68% None $0 Global X US SuperDividend DIV 1.38% None $569 Cohen&Steers Opportunity CEF FOF 2.84% None $1,004 Corning GLW 3.01% Contender $285 Home Depot HD 3.03% Contender $238 XTrackers High Yield Corp Bond ETF HYLB 2.93% None $645 iShares International Select Dividend ETF IDV 3.34% None $895 JPMorgan Chase JPM 2.34% Challenger $305 MasterCard MA 3.34% Challenger $63 Medtronic MDT 2.20% Champion $184 Global X MLP ETF MLPA 1.09% None $137 Altria MO 2.68% King $900 Microsoft MSFT 1.27% Contender $43 Nike NKE 1.08% Contender $31 Realty Income O 0.67% Champion $121 Global X U.S. Preferred ETF PFFD 1.90% None $388 Prudential Financial PRU 1.98% Contender $509 iShares mREIT ETF REM 1.72% None $919 Starbucks SBUX 2.49% Contender $167 Schwab US Dividend ETF SCHD 7.23% None $717 Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging SDEM 2.05% None $650 Global X SuperDividend® ETF SDIV 2.59% None $1,392 Simon Property Group SPG 1.16% None $530 SPDR S&P High Dividend SPYD 7.20% None $1,612 Global X SuperDividend REIT SRET 0.91% None $519 T. Rowe Price TROW 1.60% Champion $160 Travelers Companies TRV 1.78% Contender $177 Visa V 3.31% Contender $74

I'm still working to bring up some of my smaller positions, especially anything under 1.5%.

Here are the values behind the "CCC Status" category:

Champion/Aristocrat: 25+ years

Contender: 10-24 years

Challenger: 5+ years

King: 50+ years

Dividend Safety

I use the table below to keep tabs on the dividend safety score from Simply Safe Dividends and how that meshes with the S&P credit rating. The table is sorted descending by the safety score for individual companies only.

Name S&P Credit Rating SSD Safety Score BlackRock AA- 98 Prudential Financial A 75 Home Depot A 87 T. Rowe Price - 94 AbbVie BBB+ 50 Medtronic A 99 Visa AA- 99 Apple AA+ 99 Mastercard A+ 99 Corning BBB+ 77 Microsoft AAA 99 Travelers Companies A 78 Altria BBB 55 Nike AA- 99 Starbucks BBB+ 67 Abbott Laboratories A- 71 Realty Income A- 70 JPMorgan Chase A- 60 Simon Property Group A 25 Walt Disney A-

After building this chart, I had a few insights and actionable items:

I try to bundle my riskier companies into ETFs than individual exposure.

I mostly own safe (60+ score) companies.

Out of dividend safety, dividend growth, and current yield, you can pick any two.

Disney has no safety score because of dividend suspension. Simon Property Group is hanging on with a score of 25.

Performance

Here's my updated performance of my holdings versus their benchmark since I've first owned shares. Results are sorted descending against the benchmark. Results may not perfectly line up with my own results due to subsequent purchases. I can see if I'm better off rolling money into a benchmark ETF than holding shares at a high level.

Ticker Owned Since Benchmark Versus Benchmark Versus S&P AAPL 4/13/2015 SCHD 207.52% 197.04% TROW 9/29/2016 SCHD 75.46% 58.83% HD 5/3/2016 SCHD 63.24% 47.32% NKE 5/3/2016 SCHD 54.60% 38.68% GLW 10/14/2015 SCHD 45.47% 34.50% MSFT 11/14/2019 SCHD 42.66% 35.09% BLK 10/16/2019 SCHD 40.56% 32.87% ABT 1/10/2020 SCHD 30.21% 25.74% JPM 7/15/2016 SCHD 26.75% 8.65% MO 10/31/2013 SPYD 25.76% -78.12% MA 7/26/2018 SCHD 22.87% 17.59% V 7/26/2018 SCHD 12.76% 7.48% ABBV 1/28/2019 SCHD 9.20% 0.29% FOF 10/10/2019 SPYD 6.91% -29.97% MDT 11/22/2016 SCHD -0.07% -15.93% PRU 4/7/2016 SPYD -4.04% -75.82% HYLB 1/10/2020 AGG -5.27% -5.86% O 2/21/2020 VNQ -8.55% -30.76% SBUX 12/3/2015 SCHD -9.05% -19.26% TRV 4/28/2014 SCHD -23.81% -44.66% SPG 4/30/2019 VNQ -57.25% -80.12%

The data runs off the API I host over at Custom Stock Alerts (documentation here). This set comes from exposing the stock return calculator as an API call that can be used on the web, MS Excel, or Google Sheets.

The next column allows flexibility to define what my benchmark can be. For example, look at the REITs - I've set their benchmark to be VNQ for an apples-to-apples comparison. A utility could be compared to XLU, for instance. I need to flesh out what high-yield ETF I want to be the benchmark for my high-yielding ETFs. I generally compare everything to either SCHD or SPYD, depending on the yield/growth profile.

Versus S&P: This is a measure of the alpha generated (or not) versus the S&P 500 as a benchmark. I calculate using the stock return calculator here, and it uses the "Owned Since" column as the starting date. The results may not be exact results, as multiple purchases would change the figure. I can also set the benchmark at the individual ticker level. This table is how shares have performed since I first purchased them. I can compare versus both the S&P and another benchmark for each holding. Data is provided by the stock return calculator (there is also API access available for use in spreadsheets) that I built.

Portfolio Yield

Here are high-level aggregate statistics for my portfolio. The portfolio yield has now dropped jumped back over 4% after the massive rally since March. For reference, it peaked over 6% in March. Projected income is still in the same ballpark - around $14,000 - that it has been for most of the year. The only difference this month is that I freed up some capital without dropping much income.

Projected Income $13,974.45 Cash $30,162 Cash Ratio 8.84% Total Value $371,264.07 YOC (Divi Companies) 6.41% Yield (Divi Companies) 4.52% Portfolio Yield 4.10% Yield w/Cash Drag 3.76%

Projected Income - The sum of all known dividends for all holdings

Cash Ratio - Percentage of cash in the portfolio

Total Value - Self-explanatory

For this next batch, the numerator in each calculation is my "Projected Income."

YOC (Divi Companies) = "Projected Income" / ("sum of invested capital" - (cash + cost of all non-dividend-paying companies)). The percent is my yield based on what I put in. The measure is separate from current market valuations.

Yield (Divi Companies) = "Projected Income" / ("Portfolio Value" - (cash + value of all non-dividend-paying companies)). Said another way, this is the yield from all my dividend-paying companies.

Portfolio Yield = "Projected Income" / ("Portfolio Value" - Cash). The percent is the yield based on all my invested money and their respective prices today. This would be the headline figure advertising the portfolio.

Yield w/Cash Drag = "Projected Income" / ("Portfolio Value"). All in, this is the yield, given my expected income divided by the full portfolio value.

Correlation Matrix

I use the correlation matrix from Portfolio Analyzer. It's a table mapping out how one asset trades with another from a relation of -1 to 1. -1 means they move perfectly opposite another. 1 means they move in perfect lockstep.

I've used this information in the past to remove holdings that essentially move in lockstep (correlation > 0.90). It's also a factor when adding in a new position. It doesn't necessarily make sense to add something if another holding closely mirrors it. I've learned first-hand that all of this goes out the window during panics, as everything gets sold off indiscriminately. Bonds and preferred shares offered very little ballast.

Dividend Increases

Starbucks declares $0.45/share quarterly dividend, a 9.8% increase from the prior dividend of $0.41.

Visa declares $0.32/share quarterly dividend, a 6.7% increase from prior dividend of $0.30.

Dividend Cuts

None

Trade Summary

My Sells

AT&T

Ah, AT&T, it was finally time. The quarterly report sealed it, but my shares actually sold before then. The company as a whole hasn't been making great strides; with the DirecTV debacle, cord cutting, revenue declines... this isn't a business firing on all cylinders. The investment thesis for me can't solely revolve around the dividend anymore.

DirecTV brought them a lot of additional revenue at the time but it was the exact wrong time to be buying into satellite TV. For a deal valued at $67 billion with debt in 2015 to only getting at most $15 billion five years later is an immense failure. HBO Max might be a compelling product, but the streaming market is already quite saturated and won't drive enough revenue to cover cord cutting. I opted to finally sell my shares at my cost basis. I had a tranche sell a year ago just under $38 a share. Over the past five years, I probably only made about a 5% return total; my blended cost of buying and selling shares led to no gain, and there were dividends collected along the way driving the return.

PEI.D

This was my first and only foray into an individual preferred share and was recommended here on SA. The bottom proceeded to quickly fall out during the early parts of the pandemic and it remains to be seen whether this will recover or if the dividends will be suspended on this. The common equity is being wiped out as the company goes through Chapter 11. There may be something here, but this is well out of my wheelhouse.

My Buys

One recurring problem that I hear about often is when do you add to your winners? It's a nuanced answer because it is mentally harder paying more for something you paid less for before. I'm guilty of this, as I'm sure most of you are as well. In previous editions, I had started to show a scoring rubric for assisting me when to add to positions. One factor was the date shares were last purchased (and giving a higher score to those companies).

Visa / Mastercard

Visa and Mastercard were companies that have performed very well for me and tick many boxes that I look for in companies.

Huge moats

Tons of cash flow

Growing revenue and earnings by double digits over time

Rapidly growing dividend

It had been over two years since my last purchase of shares of Visa. I bought more of both MA and V on the day that Mastercard reported earnings. The quarter itself wasn't great, with cross-border transactions down for both companies because of COVID-19.

That's a real alert I got from my site Custom Stock Alerts; I've found that moving averages can be a compelling signal for choosing when to add more. The long-term story is still intact here, as travel declines will be temporary and the globe is moving to a cashless society.

SPYD / SDIV / FOF / DIV

The capital I received by selling my remaining shares of T, I rolled it into a blend of SPYD, SDIV, FOF, and DIV. All four are high-yield ETFs (or a CEF in FOF's case). Since I had no expectations from T other than the 7.5% yield, I can achieve that with this setup and not worry about dividend sustainability or position sizing.

PFFD

Since I sold my individual preferred in PEI.D, I rolled that capital into PFFD. This was a similar move like T, taking capital and just passive indexing it. That fund has now been trading a little rich (over $25 typical par price for preferred shares), though I got in under that.

Abbott Laboratories

Dividend Aristocrat Abbott reported before the bell on October 21st. The stock sold off that day some, putting shares below their 50-day moving average. The 50-day is about the lowest price in a given quarter. The top line was up just about 10%, and net income was up a lovely 28%.

Abbott was another stock that I played games with. I first bought shares at the end of 2016 in the upper $30s. I sold out in the middle of 2019 after a big run, only to find myself buying back in at even higher prices. This has been a solid company, and there wasn't really a reason to sell. In any event, I'm finding a cadence where I can keep adding to my winners on pullbacks. With free trading, I'll dink and dunk where I can.

Microsoft

Mr. Softie delivered another sweet treat this quarter. I added more shares in September, but after reviewing the Q1 report, it worth adding some more. Highlights include:

Revenue up 12% Y/Y

Azure revenue up 48% Y/Y

Big beat on earnings

$9.5 billion returned to shareholders between dividends and repurchases

There's so much to like here, and Satya Nadella and team keep getting it done quarter after quarter. This was another one I played games with, selling out after a big pop in 2017. Oops, big mistake. But I've learned and I've been reassembling my position.

Medtronic

Medtronic is another company that I've considered a core holding but I've struggled add to over time. My last buy was over three years ago. I've reinvested the dividends along the way, but this is where I am focusing on adding to my winners. I bought a few extra shares on the 30th, as I got another notification the share price was under its 200-day moving average. Shares peaked around $122. I bought at $100 when I got that alert, and after rebounding following the election, shares sit around $114 at the time of this writing.

Charts and Graphs

Dividends

This chart covers a rolling 3-month average of my dividend income. With a quarterly view, I can smooth out the variations from month to month. What's been interesting is how well the data has fit the trend line over time.

There was a downward period in 2018, when I moved some money to growth stocks. Later, that trend reversed, which led to the current peak of over $1,200 in March. The recent drop is all surrounding coronavirus and the impact it has had on dividend payments around the country. I'm still above the $1,000/month average, though just barely so.

The aqua bars for 2020 were all trending higher before having several lackluster months. September reversed the trend where both July and August were lower months than in 2019.

October was almost identical what I earned back in July. The biggest difference was having sold my shares of Cisco, so I didn't receive its dividend. For the most part, there were incremental improvements across the board, and Altria had its dividend increase take effect. The biggest difference is that over the past few months, I have more extra cash on the sidelines.

Dividends by Position Size

The bubble graph maps expected yearly dividends (y-axis) by the percentage in my portfolio (x-axis). The third data point, yield on cost, is represented by the size of the bubble.

AAPL and SPYD battle for my largest holdings. It's taken me some time to finish writing the article, so after the large market pop on November 9th, SPYD is over $31/share now. I had been adding all throughout the $20s, and the impact was finally felt with the share price pop. SCHD is just behind in third place. On the income side, SPYD also provides the most dividends, though it is just trailed by SDIV. Percentage-wise though, SDIV is a much smaller component of my portfolio. Everything else is colorfully sprinkled.

Growth

Highlighted first is my quarterly view. Of course, with just one month in the books in Q4, the total amount shows a massive loss compared to 2019. What I wanted to highlight, though, is that on a YTD basis, I've already eclipsed my total income in all of 2019. Every dividend in November and December will continue pushing the new high-water mark.

Switching to the monthly view, I didn't show much improvement over October of last year, but summing up the dividends through October for 2020 versus 2019, I'm up 37%.

Finally, stepping back to my projected income, I remain approximately flat with where I was in April. I've experienced some dividend cuts and suspensions, and my cash is at a much higher level than it historically has been. Eventually, that will turn into more perpetual income. The market is extremely elevated, and there is still a lot of news to cycle through. As of this writing, Pfizer (PFE) has announced its vaccine candidate, which is great news for humanity.

Target Portfolio

I have a target portfolio that captures my need for various dividend sources, while also having a growth allocation. Here's how I would like to allocate money across different equity (not asset) classes. I'm an equity guy, though I've found value in fixed income as a place to park extra cash.

I first allocated 15% to growth stocks. A growth allocation scratches my itch for having shares in Berkshire (BRK.A) and some of the FANGs. I'm also optimistic that at least some will be the dividend growers of the future (most likely to be Berkshire or Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) at this point).

Next is a 20% (was 25%) allocated to high-yielding stocks. I use these as the income portion of my dividend machine. Dividends will be reinvested if current prices are right, or they will be harvested and tactically allocated to the best investment idea at the time. It also helps me shore up my "balance sheet" by having more cash generated alongside my regular contributions. I also added a 5% to fixed income - these are more income-generating ETFs under bonds or preferred shares.

The central portion of the portfolio at 55% is core dividend growth. I aim to pick names that I expect to surpass the high yielders decades down the road. I would consider names like Apple, Nike, or Home Depot to be generational winners. Selections can also be ETFs such as SCHD, which have been designed to hold dividend growth companies.

Lastly, the remaining 5% is cash. I think any active investor must always have some money on the sidelines for opportunities that present themselves. Frequently, these opportunities may only last a day, and with no money available, could either lead to a missed opportunity or a need to scramble to sell something else. Having this rule will help prevent FOMO (fear of missing out).

Another way to view the core portfolio would be through a Venn diagram across the three equity categories.

For illustrative purposes, I mostly have the circles overlapping to highlight the focus on dividend growth stocks.

Actual Portfolio

I'm in the ballpark of where I'd like to be. High yield took a large hit in March and hasn't quite recovered yet. I may look to add here, as it's a little below my allocation target and we have had a half a year for the underlying companies to settle down. Dividend growth makes up about 2/3rd of my portfolio, and I could use some more raw growth. I do plan on adding growth when valuations settle.

Here's how I classify my holdings to create the above pie chart. I try to be logically consistent, but it can be a little subjective. Altria is listed as a dividend growth stock, but AT&T is a high-yield company. Their current yields are similar, but the dividend growth rates have been quite different. Disney currently has a suspended dividend, but I believe that as the pandemic winds down, the company will return to dividend growth.

Ticker Classification AAPL Dividend Growth ABBV Dividend Growth ABT Dividend Growth AMZN Growth BLK Dividend Growth BRK.B Growth DIS Dividend Growth DIV High Yield FOF High Yield GLW Dividend Growth GOOG Growth HD Dividend Growth HYLB Fixed Income IDV High Yield JPM Dividend Growth MA Dividend Growth MDT Dividend Growth MLPA High Yield MO Dividend Growth MSFT Dividend Growth NKE Dividend Growth O Dividend Growth PFFD High Yield PRU Dividend Growth REM High Yield SBUX Dividend Growth SCHD Dividend Growth SDEM High Yield SDIV High Yield SPG Dividend Growth SPYD Dividend Growth SRET High Yield TROW Dividend Growth TRV Dividend Growth V Dividend Growth

Visualizations

Income by Sector

ETFs continue to provide the lion's share of dividends, which has moved up over time to sitting at 62% now. The rest is allocated over some of the other sectors. I don't have specific holdings in several sectors.

Sector Allocations

40% of my investment dollars are in an ETF. I receive north of 60% of my income, which hopefully should make sense. I index and bundle up my high-yield holdings, and my core dividend growth companies tend to yield a lot less.

Champion, Contender, Challenger View

Lastly, when analyzing my picks, I categorize them based on their dividend growth history (Kings 50+, Champions 25+, Contenders 10+, Challengers 5+). I will use this to help keep me focused on quality, and while it has been beneficial, it is not entirely predictive. Disney suspended its dividend with the theme parks and movie theatres struggling.

This field on my spreadsheet is an automated pull from my API. I have a "King" status for those with streaks over 50 years. I want to note that the Abbotts per the CCC list are not Champions, though, by legacy S&P rules, they are both Dividend Aristocrats.

Watch List

My watch list for new holdings would be for growth names. Some examples might include:

WisdomTree Cloud Computing ETF (WCLD)

WisdomTree Cloud Computing ETF (IBB)

Any of the ARK ETFs for thematic growth

Last month, I wrote I would consider Prudential; shares popped not from earnings but the general bullishness in the market. Medtronic reports on the 17th, so I'll watch that one closely should shares pull back some. I was close to adding to Starbucks but missed the recent pullback.

Things Coming Up

The election is over, but there seems to be plenty of fallout to deal with. I'm not wishing for a large pullback, but I'm ready and willing should one appear. My list of core holdings has been trimmed over the course of the year, and I have plenty of cash available.

Here are the dividend announcements I'm still waiting on this year:

Mastercard

Nike

Conclusion

I earned $747 in dividends in October. That amount was 2% higher than that a year ago, and it was 2% lower than that in July of this year. Year to date, I've received $10,611 in dividends, which is up 37% from this time last year.

My forward-looking income is still hovering at around $14,000, which is approximately flat for the year. I performed some portfolio consolidation by selling two holdings and adding to ten existing ones. I remain at 9% cash.

As always, thanks again for reading, and I hope you enjoyed this. I encourage you to "Follow me" if you don't already!

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL, ABBV, ABT, AMZN, BLK, BRK.B, DIS, DIV, FOF, GLW, GOOG, HD, HYLB, IDV, JPM, MA, MDT, MLPA, MO, MSFT, NKE, O, PFFD, PRU, REM, SBUX, SCHD, SDEM, SDIV, SPG, SPYD, SRET, TROW, TRV, V. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.