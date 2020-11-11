Summary

During a recessionary environment is historically when VCs make a ton of money.

Narbe Alexandrian, President and CEO of Canopy Rivers, the venture capital arm of Canopy Growth, returns to the show.

We discuss its portfolio, TerrAscend capitalizing on New Jersey going legal, and building one's thesis in the cannabis market.

We also cover creating brand equity, being customer obsessed and finding the disruptors.

Pushing edibles to the next level with automation and why most companies wouldn't choose vertical integration unless they had to.