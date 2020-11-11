Prepared by John R Savage analyst at BAD BEAT Investing

We last traded Coupa Software (NASDAQ:NASDAQ:COUP) in the late summer. We have been watching a massive tech selloff and think that this stock is a potential buy in the $250-$260 range for another run up. Sure this comes after another 20%-plus decline in the stock over the last few weeks. While it is expensive on a valuation basis, it has a long runway for growth. For those unfamiliar, this is a leader in the emerging Business Spend Management market that helps organizations maximize the value of every dollar spent through an intuitive cloud-based platform. So-called Business Spend Management, or BSM, is really just getting started with somewhat low but rapidly growing adoption, and it is touted to be an opportunity worth $50-75 billion.

This company is interesting providing a cloud-based business spend management platform that gives organizations greater visibility into and control over their spending. Coupa's platform enables businesses to achieve savings that ultimately drive profitability. Coupa has owrked toward scale for virtually every company in the world, unlocking massive amounts of untapped value.

It is quite impressive. Coupa's cloud-based business spend management platform provides visibility into and control over enterprise spending, which helps businesses to generate savings that drive profitability.

A higher volume of transactional data generated across the Coupa platform improves the AI-based insights that help it grow. This has been evidenced by the growth in Q2. We will check back in on Q2 numbers as we await Q3 results.

More on Q2 and what to watch for in Q3

When it comes to the key metrics of these high flying software companies, we have have to be concerned with a number of key metrics. First we start with the top line, which we will closely be watching in Q3 when it is reported in jsut a few weeks. Total revenues were $125.9 million, an increase of 32% compared to the same period last year. But what really matters is subscription revenue. Well, subscription revenues were $111.6 million, an increase of 34% compared to the same period last year. That is huge. We do not so much care about income, though it is starting to make money on an adjusted basis.

GAAP operating loss was $31.9 million, compared to a GAAP operating loss of $22.8 million for the same period last year. Non-GAAP operating income was $12.3 million, compared to a non-GAAP operating income of $4.8 million for the same period last year. It was good to see positive adjusted income operationally. We will closely be watching to see how the company manages expenses and how this impacts earnings going forward. But for Q2, we see as reported earnings that are negative with a small adjusted profit.

GAAP net loss was $43.1 million, compared to a GAAP net loss of $20.0 million a year ago. Naturally, like any other tech, it's losing money on a GAAP basis. GAAP net loss per basic and diluted share was $0.64, though that factors in a 12-cent impact from the issuance of 2026 Notes, compared to a GAAP net loss per basic and diluted share of $0.32 for the same period last year.

Now tf we make adjustments, there were gains and improvements. Adjusted net income was $15.2 million, compared to 5.3 million for the same period last year. Adjusted net income per diluted share was $0.21, compared to adjusted net income per diluted share of $0.07 a year ago.

As we look to Q3, we are targeting adjusted EPS of $0.03-$0.05 on revenues of $123.5-$125.0 million.

In Q2, cash flows were strong as a reminder. Operating cash flows and adjusted free cash flows were positive $23.4 million and $35.7 million, respectively. We will also be watching cash flow closely next month.

Cash position

We have to keep an eye on cash. Cash at quarter-end was $1.34 billion, up from $706 million last quarter. A lot of this came from the issuance of 2026 convertible notes of $1.38 billion.

At the end of Q2, Coupa still has approximately $16 million of principal remaining from the 2023 notes. There have been some other areas the company has spent money however.

Keep in mind COUPA also used $84 million of cash this quarter towards the acquisition of BELLIN and ConnXus. With this addition, Coupa's BSM platform now offers organizations a complete view of their treasury management (cash, liquidity & associated risks) in addition to other finance departments.

Coupa's BSM platform now breaks down several more organizational silos, thereby offering customers higher optimization of working capital and a broader view of risks across the organization.

We should also keep in mind they announced last week that it has acquired LLamasoft, a leader in AI-powered supply chain design and planning for a purchase price of approximately $1.5 billion, which will hurt the cash position of course.

Looking ahead to Q3

As we look to the third quarter of fiscal 2021, we see that total revenues are expected to be $123.5 to $125.0 million. Subscription revenues are expected to be $112.0 to $113.0 million. We think they hit $114-$115. Professional services and other revenues are expected to be approximately $11.0 million, which is about what we expect. Adjusted income from operations is expected to be $4.5 to $5.0 million, and we see it coming in at the high end, with $0.03 per share of income.

One thing we like is that it is picking up new customers left and right. Walmart (NYSE:WMT) has selected Coupa's Business Spend Management platform to improve its visibility into global spending, create better efficiencies, and drive incremental savings in the end-to-end procurement process. That was just announced and is positive.

For the full year fiscal 2021, we are looking for total revenues are expected to be $497 to $499 million. Adjusted net income from operations is expected to be $34 to $36 million with $0.44 per share of income.

Well, it is at a near 20x FY22 EV/sales valuation with under 10% billings growth, which is definitely something that was a warning flag for us and, of course, other analysts and investors as the stock sold off. But we think you need to look at the pipeline, strong management, expanding asset management, more spend, and minimal competition.

Take home

Tech is getting hit hard. If this stock falls under $270 again, we think you can do some buying for the long-term.

If you like winning trades, be sure to click "follow" and if you want to get in the game, you should immediately join BAD BEAT Investing below