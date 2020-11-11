Following a resilient FQ4 earnings report, I am increasingly bullish on Johnson Controls International's (JCI) improved cash generation profile - the company's latest guidance for $1.7 billion in fiscal 2021 FCF not only drives the capital return potential, but also highlights JCI's consistent execution through COVID-19. With additional tailwinds from Indoor Air Quality and OpenBlue, I think earnings could surprise to the upside in the upcoming years. In sum, JCI's solid execution and improved fundamentals support the case for a closing valuation gap relative to peers.

A Closer Look at the Solid FQ4 '20 Results

JCI's execution in FQ4 '20 was top class, delivering decremental margins of 13% on an EBIT basis (in line with management guidance) and moderating Y/Y organic revenue declines to -6% Y/Y on the back of strength in North America. The biggest highlight was North American Residential HVAC organic growth, which was up over 30% Y/Y, well above Trane Technologies (TT) in the high-teens % Y/Y and Lennox International (LII) at +13% Y/Y, suggesting JCI gained share.

Meanwhile, EBIT margin of 12.9% was flat Y/Y despite volume declines and mix headwinds, as cost actions ($200 million related to COVID-19), along with synergies/productivity gains, boosted margins. As a result, JCI reported adj. EPS of $0.76, well above consensus expectations of $0.73. The higher net income drove a significant increase in cash generation, with adj. FCF reaching c. $1.0 billion (after c. $0.2 billion of restructuring/integration costs). Much of the cash was allocated toward share repurchases of c. $750 million for the quarter, bringing total repurchases in fiscal 2020 to an impressive $2.2 billion.

A Positive Fiscal 2021 Outlook

On the top line, JCI sees organic sales growth in the low to mid-single digits %, as residential and commercial growth is offset by declines across industrial, government, and institutional. Building on the strong FQ4 performance, where JCI likely gained some share in NA Residential HVAC, management also sees continued market share gains despite the uncertain macro backdrop, which is encouraging.

However, margins are expected to normalize lower as temporary cost actions reverse - the corporate expense guidance at $300-330 million for fiscal 2021 compares to the $269 million in fiscal 2020.

JCI did not provide a specific fiscal 2021 EPS guidance number, but based on its expectation for $1.7 billion in FCF and using a conversion of c. 95%, along with the guided 722 million shares outstanding, I believe the implied fiscal 2021 EPS guide stands at c. $2.48-2.50. This should be positive news for the market, with consensus EPS expectations slightly lower at $2.46 prior to FQ4 '20.

A Closer Look at the Indoor Air Quality and OpenBlue Growth Drivers

Interestingly, management also outlined an emerging new growth driver with Indoor Air Quality (IAQ). Backed by higher renovation and retrofit demand for IAQ solutions going forward, IAQ alone represents a multi-billion-dollar opportunity for JCI. Furthermore, with JCI's fiscal 2021 pipeline already at a "couple of hundred million dollars," the near-term revenue opportunity could be massive. I do not think JCI's market size estimates are too aggressive either - Carrier (CARR) has also estimated a similar market size of $9-10 billion and an order pipeline of $150 million. Like Carrier and Trane, JCI sees incremental opportunities around energy efficiency and service as well.

Also worth noting is the growth potential from the OpenBlue platform, a product of past cycle investments and successful tech partnerships. While the size of the opportunity remains unclear, the platform is expected to benefit JCI in several ways, including lead generation, improved attachment rates, and enhanced revenue per user. On the back of OpenBlue, management expects a sustainable 2-3% increase in the services growth rate amid the shift toward integrated systems.

Generating Cash Flow Through the Cycles

In FQ4, JCI generated c. $980 million of operating cash flow, with FCF of c. $1.0 billion (after accounting for $0.2 billion of integration/restructuring costs). For the full year, reported FCF totaled $2,036 million (+76% Y/Y), with an adjusted FCF of c. $1.9 billion implying a conversion of 121% relative to adjusted net income on the back of lower capex and COVID-19-related cash tax benefits. I think the fact that the cash generation remains strong through COVID-19 is a key positive, as it highlights the company's sustained ability to generate above-average FCF through the cycles.

However, the 100+% FCF conversion seen in fiscal 2020 is likely not sustainable, and therefore, I still view the initial guidance for $1.7 billion FCF (pre-dividends) in fiscal 2021 and the 95% FCF conversion as a positive. The continued focus on FCF generation should underpin shareholder value creation over time, allowing JCI to continue deploying capital to fund growth initiatives and accelerate capital return to shareholders. Looking ahead, the remaining $1 billion of power proceeds have also been flagged for share repurchases, with the fiscal 2021 share count guided to shrink to 722 million (from 753 million in fiscal 2020).

Closing the Valuation Gap

JCI's ability to sustain cash generation through COVID-19 is impressive, and the market appears to be catching up after a solid quarter where the company generally executed solidly relative to its targets. Heading into fiscal 2021, however, I think the guided EPS framework could prove conservative, considering the IAQ/OpenBlue tailwinds into the upcoming years. Furthermore, valuation remains relatively modest at c. 16x P/E, a considerable discount to its peer group. Therefore, I continue to see room for stock price appreciation as the company drives growth in a recovering market environment and builds on its solid track record of execution.

