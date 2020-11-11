Long term the company is setting itself up to drive continued outperformance for shareholders.

The company is heavily undervalued with its exciting asset base. 2021 results will be similar to 2020, but with less capital spending.

Western Midstream has an impressive portfolio of assets and it's focused on continuing to drive strong shareholder returns.

Western Midstream (WES), with its recovery to a near $5 billion valuation, now has a valuation nearly half that of its parent company Occidental Petroleum (OXY). The company is still nearly half of where it was at the start of the year. As we'll see throughout this article, the company's financial picture highlights the potential for continued shareholder rewards.

Western Midstream Structure

Western Midstream is fundamentally the midstream company for Occidental Petroleum, which has the primary stake in the company.

Western Midstream is 52.5% owned by Occidental Petroleum with 47.5% owned by Public Unitholders. The company is moving towards Occidental Petroleum giving its control and moving from a 50% stake. Western Midstream owns Western Midstream Operating, LP which has both the company's debt along with its various operating assets.

Western Midstream's impressive asset picture here and structure means that the company will still have a large customer in one of the largest shale producers, Occidental Petroleum.

Western Midstream Navigating Downturn

Western Midstream is focused on continuing to navigate the overall market downturn.

Western Midstream has significantly improved its business since pre-COVID 2020 in its ability to drive shareholder rewards. The company has seen volume decrease by 4% in throughput and its adjusted EBITDA exceeded high-end guidance. The company significantly cut its capital spending by $500 million driving up $1.3 billion in new FCF enhancements.

The company's improvements to navigate the downturn should be able to drive much more significant shareholder returns.

Western Midstream 2021 Guidance

The company expects all of this to drive strong returns through 2021 for shareholders.

Western Midstream's latest adjusted 2020 EBITDA guidance was roughly $1.875 billion, and the company is expecting the same performance through 2021. The company is expecting a massive decline in capital expenditures, even from its new 2020 levels, to be roughly $325 million versus $500 million in 2020. The company's new leverage target is 4.0x.

We'll discuss this in the next section, but Western Midstream is expecting significant potential shareholder returns. The company is expecting a per-unit cash distribution of >$1.24/share and unit repurchases of $250 million. That means double-digit dividends along with mid single-digit returns from the unit repurchase program.

All of this will drive strong double-digit returns.

Western Midstream Shareholder Returns

Western Midstream's potential for shareholder returns is incredibly significant at the current time.

Western Midstream improved its financial positioning significantly in 2020 and expects to continue that into 2021. The company had $194 million in repurchased debt, $696 million in cash distributions, and $255 million in unit buybacks. All of that together drove $1.15 billion in shareholder rewards, worth almost 25%.

In 2021, the company is expecting a 4.0x leverage ratio at YE, giving it total debt of ~$7.5 billion. The company will be repaying a $431 million maturity as a part of this, driving a near 10% return assuming its EV remains constant. At the same time, the company seems to clearly understand its undervalued nature and its ability to drive shareholder returns.

The company's cash generation will be >$1.24/unit in cash distribution. That represents a double-digit dividend yield alone. The company is also expecting $250 million in unit buybacks, as it focuses to optimize the portfolio. That alone will drive $30 million in annual dividend savings, and another 5% return from unit buybacks.

Overall, this together will drive nearly 25% shareholder returns through 2021. More so, from the company's financial picture, it helps highlight how undervalued the company is.

Western Midstream Balance Sheet

Western Midstream has a strong balance sheet that it's continuing to focus on as a company.

Western Midstream has a respectable $138 million in cash and nearly $2 billion in revolver capacity it can use as required. The company has $431 million in 2021 short-term maturities that it can comfortably cover and $845 million in 2022-2024 maturities. These are all comfortably covered under the company's revolver, and highlights its relative financial strength.

It's also worth highlighting here that the company's relative share price strength means that, should worse come to worse, the company could comfortably issue equity to cover maturities. However, we expect that this will definitely be unnecessary, and the market, based on their valuation of the company's equity, also doesn't believe the same thing.

Western Midstream Risk

Western Midstream's risk is the company's continued reliance on Occidental Petroleum as a shale company, along with continued oil capital spending. We see this as a minimal risk for shareholders, the company continued to maintain performance through 2020, and we're expecting it to continue its performance into 2021, based on its guidance.

This will help to support increasing shareholder rewards, which the company has said it's focusing on.

Conclusion

Western Midstream had incredibly strong earnings driving strong shareholder returns, as the market reacted positively. The company has maintained continued strong guidance into 2021, which will drive increased FCF. The company has cut its plans for capital spending dramatically, which we're glad to see, as it finds better ways to invest capital.

Western Midstream plans nearly 25% of shareholder returns for 2021, counting debt decreases, share buybacks, and dividends. Share buybacks highlight how undervalued the company feels it is, and the company is one of the few to make what we feel is an incredibly intelligent financial move during the downturn. This will enable the company to outperform in the future.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WES. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.