The biggest problem stems from their very weak liquidity and the onerous repayment terms of their credit facility that remove any margin of safety by consuming their free cash flow.

Introduction

Many months have passed since Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) reduced their distributions by a massive 75% earlier in 2020, thereby leaving their current distribution yield at a moderate 6%. It would only be natural that many unitholders are hoping the worst now sits in the rear-view mirror, and they can now look forward to a steady and climbing income, albeit from a low base. Sadly, not only does it appear that their distributions will not be staging a comeback in the foreseeable future but further reductions are still a possibility.

Executive Summary & Ratings

Since many readers are likely short on time, the table below provides a very brief executive summary and ratings for the primary criteria that were assessed. This Google Document provides a list of all my equivalent ratings as well as more information regarding my rating system. The following section provides a detailed analysis for those readers who are wishing to dig deeper into their situation.

Image Source: Author

Detailed Analysis

Image Source: Author

Instead of simply assessing distribution coverage through distributable cash flow, I prefer to utilize free cash flow since it provides the toughest criteria and best captures the true impact on their financial position. The main difference between the two is that the former ignores the capital expenditure that relates to growth projects, which, given the very high capital intensity of their industry, can create a material difference.

When looking at their historical distribution coverage from 2017 to 2019, the first warning signs of a risky distribution were apparent with their coverage struggling to get above 100%, which is especially relevant because the partnership had virtually zero capital expenditure. This means that their weak distribution coverage did not simply stem from large investments but rather from them simply not generating sufficient cash, and thus, their ability to reinstate their previous distributions is very limited and possibly may never eventuate.

Since they reduced their distributions by approximately 75%, the situation for their distribution coverage has obviously improved significantly. Based on their latest outstanding unit count of 23,208,171, their current quarterly distributions of $0.12 per unit cost them $11m per annum. Even if their free cash flow of $46m from 2019 was halved, their distribution coverage would still be very strong at over 200%, and thus, this provides them a sizeable margin of safety. Whilst this would normally indicate that their distributions are now safe and sustainable with room to grow, like always, their capital structure, leverage, and liquidity will still play important roles.

Image Source: Author

When reviewing their capital structure, the situation is quite alarming with their equity sitting deep into the negative territory, as their liabilities are significantly larger than their assets. Although this alone does not necessarily indicate that they are facing issues remaining a going concern, it nonetheless sets a negative precedent for their overall leverage.

Image Source: Author

After reviewing these financial metrics, the overall picture of their leverage becomes rather mixed with differing results. On one hand, their gearing ratio is essentially off the charts at a seldom ever seen very high level of 214.68%, which is due to their deeply negative equity, whereas, on the other hand, their net debt, when compared to their earnings, is not particularly worrying, as primarily evidenced by their moderate net debt-to-EBITDA of only 2.16 and interest coverage of 6.02.

Ultimately, their leverage was deemed to be moderate since their debt forms a very large portion of their total liabilities at 69.73%, plus their ability to service their debt with their earnings is more important than its value relative to the accounting value of their assets. Whilst this leverage alone does not necessarily pose any risk to their ability to remain a going concern nor sustain their new lower distributions, their negative equity is still not ideal, and thus, deleveraging would likely pull back on any future distribution growth.

Image Source: Author

The biggest problem going forward arises when looking at their very weak liquidity, whilst their current and cash ratios of 0.33 and 0.00, respectively, are bad enough on their own merits, the situation deteriorates further when digging deeper into the terms of their credit facility. Several months ago, back in June 2020, the total amount available was reduced from $200m to $135m, which barely leaves them much breathing room since they have already drawn $118m. Following their massive distribution reduction, they are now producing free cash flow after distribution payments, which relieves a degree of this pressure and related risk.

At this moment, their liquidity may not be sounding too negative, but this situation changes when reviewing their debt maturity profile, all of which stems from their credit facility. Starting back in October 2020, they are required to make $2.5m monthly principal payments until April 2021, when they increase further to $3.2m per month. Whilst this will help them deleverage in a nice and steady fashion, it consumes up a very large portion of their free cash.

Once their monthly principal payments hit $3.2m in April 2021, they will be consuming $38m of their free cash flow per annum. To put this into perspective, their annualized operating cash flow from the first nine months of 2020 is $46m, which is essentially the same as their $47m from 2019. In order to meet both these debt maturities and distribution payments, they will require an operating cash flow of $49m even if their capital expenditure was to sit at zero. Since $49m is only slightly above what they have historically generated, it remains possible to achieve, but it completely removes any margin of safety that was otherwise provided, and thus, their distributions remain risky.

Conclusion

Even though their unitholders have already endured a massive reduction to their distributions, unfortunately, they should still remain braced for further reductions due to the onerous repayment terms of their credit facility. Given this situation, I believe that a neutral rating is appropriate.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from Green Plains Partners’ Q3 2020 10-Q, 2019 10-K and 2017 10-K SEC Filings, all calculated figures were performed by the author.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.