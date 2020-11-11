The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an actively-managed ETF investing in companies focusing on disruptive innovation, usually tech or tech-adjacent, think biomedical research or robotics. ARKK is a growth fund, investing in very speculative companies, almost all unprofitable and with no dividends, but with the potential for market-beating shareholder returns. ARKK has significantly outperformed since inception, due to savvy stock selection, and because of the tech rally earlier in the year.

Although I believe that ARKK is an outstanding fund, I'm also quite wary of the valuations and prices of the fund's holdings. Many of these seem overvalued, product of an ill-advised bubble in tech, startups, and similar stocks, and unmoored from underlying fundamentals. Although I'm concerned about ARKK at these prices, I believe that the fund's strong performance track record is indicative of an excellent investment strategy and management team, and that the fund should continue to outperform, at least in the very long term. I think the fund would be an excellent (small) addition to an investor's portfolio, or as a replacement for an investor's tech holdings or funds. A large position would probably be too risky, in my opinion at least.

Fund Overview

ARKK is an actively-managed ETF, and it is very actively-managed, with the fund focusing on a select number of industries and companies, all hand-chosen by ARKK's managers, and without any pretension to constructing a low-risk or diversified portfolio. Investing in ARKK means investing in a specific management team and vision, more so than investing in the average actively-managed equity fund, let alone equity index fund. I think investors should take a close look at all relevant fund papers and factsheets, see here, although I've summarized the important bits below.

The above significantly increases portfolio risk and volatility, as well as potential losses, although potential returns are even greater. As such, ARKK is an appropriate investment opportunity for less risk-averse long-term investors, willing to make more speculative investments. At the same time, ARKK is less appropriate for more conservative income investors or retirees, although it could still hold a small position in the portfolio of these investors.

ARKK focuses on companies engaged in disruptive innovations, or technologies with the potential for significant world-altering effects. These companies have the potential for outsized returns, but are sometimes difficult to evaluate or analyze, so a high-conviction strategy like ARKK's makes sense. The idea is for the fund's managers to select technologies with explosive future growth, to further select the companies best-suited to develop and implement these, and to avoid frauds, unsuccessful companies, or overvalued stocks, think Nikola Corporation (NKLA), at least as of three months ago.

Easier said than done, but a straightforward plan.

The fund's management has identified four disruptive innovations, each of these has an associated ETF. ARKK itself invests in companies from all four themes:

Genomic Revolution - ARKG: Gene editing, bioinformatics, targeted therapeutics, molecular diagnostics, stem cells, agricultural biology

Gene editing, bioinformatics, targeted therapeutics, molecular diagnostics, stem cells, agricultural biology Autonomous Technology and Robotics - ARKQ: Self-driving cars, robotics and automation, 3D printing, batteries, space exploration

Self-driving cars, robotics and automation, 3D printing, batteries, space exploration Next Generation Internet - ARKW: Cloud computing, E-commerce, Big Data, AI, Internet of Things, Social Platforms, Blockchain technologies

Cloud computing, E-commerce, Big Data, AI, Internet of Things, Social Platforms, Blockchain technologies Fintech Innovation - ARKF: Blockchain technologies, Funding and Customer Platforms, Transaction Innovations

The four innovations are pretty self-explanatory, and they do seem to fit with the fund's overall investment theme. If investors are particularly bullish or interested in one of the particular themes, they should check out the corresponding ETF, if not, ARKK is the better, more diversified choice.

ARKK's holdings themselves are also consistent with the themes above, its top ten holdings are as follows:

(Source: ARKK Corporate Website)

As can be seen above, ARKK's holdings are highly innovative companies, and usually market leaders in new(ish) markets, such as Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) in electric cars and batteries, or CRISPR (NASDAQ:CRSP) in gene editing. Most of these aren't tech companies per se, although they share some similarities with the industry (highly innovative and technical, high valuations, etc.). ARKK's industry / tech weights are as follows:

(Source: ARKK Factsheet)

Readers interested in the fund or these holdings should consider reading more about the companies, these generally work on really cutting edge tech, usually very interesting stuff. As an example, CRISPR has developed a gene editing technology which can be used to develop more nutritious crops, prevent genetic diseases, or even alter entire species, CRISPR holds a lot of potential, and the same is true for most of ARKK's holdings.

In general terms, I think that ARKK's overall investment strategy and holdings are fantastic, and that the focus on cutting-edge technologies should lead to market-beating shareholder returns in the future. That has definitely been the case in the past, with the fund significantly outperforming the broader equities market, the tech industry, and most tech funds since inception:

Data by YCharts

Performance has been beyond stellar for most other relevant time periods, especially this past year, as the ongoing coronavirus outbreak boosts the fortunes of tech and tech-adjacent companies:

(Source: ARK Corporate Website)

Although past performance is not indicative of future results, I believe that ARKK's past performance is indicative of the fund's outstanding investment strategy and holdings.

In my opinion, and taking into consideration the above, investing in the right companies focused on disruptive innovations is a surefire way to generate market-beating shareholder returns, and ARKK's investment managers are able to consistently accomplish this. As such, I expect ARKK to continue to outperform, especially in the very long term.

Notwithstanding the above, ARKK's outperformance is anything but certain, as the fund is incredibly risky and volatile. I believe this for three reasons.

First is the fact that the fund is highly concentrated, with only 35-55 holdings, and with the top ten of these comprising upwards of 50% of its value. Concentration increases portfolio risk and volatility, as the fund's price and performance are dependent on the behavior of just a few stocks: if these underperform, so would the fund. As mentioned previously, although this is true of all funds, it is much truer of ARKK, as the fund's holdings are more concentrated than average. As an example, the S&P 500's top ten holdings only comprise 28% of the value of the fund / index:

(Source: ETF.com)

Most equity index funds are constructed in such a way as to ensure a relatively diversified portfolio with similar weights as above. At the same time, most active equity managers construct diversified portfolios, to reduce risk and volatility. ARKK's holdings are very concentrated, and uncharacteristically so, so risk and volatility are higher than average.

Second is the fact that many of the fund's holdings are still unprofitable companies, strongly dependent on raising capital for continued growth and the hope of future profitability. These companies could easily go bankrupt if capital dries up, economic and industry conditions worsen, or if they simply prove uncompetitive. Most equity funds focus on more mature, profitable companies, with proven business models and strong financials, so are significantly less risky. At the moment, six of the fund's top ten holdings are unprofitable, although LendingTree (TREE) is only barely so:

Data by YCharts

Third, and somewhat related to the above, is the fact that the fund's holdings are currently very richly valued, even by tech standards. I've decided to include information about both ARKK and its sister funds, all with broadly similar figures:

(Source: ETF.com)

ARKK's frothy valuation is partly due to the fact that the fund has performed exceedingly well since inception. As mentioned previously, this is mostly because the ongoing coronavirus outbreak boosts the revenues, earnings, and valuations of most tech and tech-adjacent companies, especially of those focused on Next Generation Internet and Fintech Innovation (fund themes). At the same time, it seems possible that many investors, mainly retail, have invested quite heavily / speculated in some of these names. I know many people think this is the case for Tesla, and the same might be true for other fund holdings.

Although rising tech fortunes are understandable, they seem excessive to me, and unmoored from underlying industry and company conditions, at least in some cases. ARKK's holdings have more than doubled in price these past few months, but most of these have not seen comparable revenue or earnings growth.

As an example, Invitae (NVTA), the fund's second-largest holding, focuses on genetic testing, has seen its stock price skyrocket by more than 166% this past year:

Data by YCharts

This has been the case even though the company's sales and revenues have decreased:

(Source: Invitae Investor Presentation)

Invitae is a particularly egregious case, but many of these companies are in similar situations: lackluster financial performance combined with skyrocketing share prices. It is possible, perhaps likely, that industry and company valuations will drop as economic conditions stabilize and investors trade their more speculative holdings for cyclicals and old-economy names. That has definitely been the case since Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) announced positive preliminary results of the company's COVID-19 vaccine:

Data by YCharts

It seems possible that ARKK has already experienced all/most of its gains for the next two, three years these past few months, and for the fund to remain flat for a while.

Conclusion

In my opinion, ARKK's investment theme is fantastic, and the fund's managers have proven themselves capable of selecting appropriate and best-performing stocks in the past, but the fund's selected industries and holdings are looking overvalued. Investors should weight ARKK's outstanding investment strategy and (potential) returns with the fund's sky-high valuation, and the possibility of a tech bubble and attendant correction. I think that the fund could serve as a replacement for an investor's tech holdings, as the fund is likely to outperform these, but would be unwise or excessively risky for the fund to be a significant portion of an investor's portfolio, in case share prices and valuations continue to drop.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.