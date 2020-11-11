We advised our members to buy under $30, and so far, that has turned out pretty well.

The company is experiencing a cash flow bonanza that can be put to work after the Mobile Posse earn-outs are paid.

The Mobile Posse acquisition is already one of the best we've seen from any company, producing high-margin recurring revenue and strong growth, and the best is yet to come.

Plenty of growth opportunities left, and much of that goes to the bottom line, given the tremendous operational leverage.

Another terrific quarter, and the end of their expansion isn't in sight.

We told you not so long ago that Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) was killing it, and after another stellar quarter, we have no reason to change our opinion. If you want to sum it up, the CEO does a pretty good job (earnings PR):

We set all-time revenue, profitability, and free cash flow records, and we accelerated top-line growth and profitability amid powerful secular tailwinds that are driving strong demand for both our Application Media and Content Media service offerings. While still early in our efforts to fully leverage our extensive global distribution footprint and further penetrate select target markets, it is clear that our diversification strategy is working and that we are adding measurable value for the partners and advertisers on our platform.

But let's look at some of the finer print.

Growth

The company's growth story is pretty simple:

Ignite footprint (Application Media)

RPD

Content Media

New products

The company's Application Media platform Ignite had a bumper quarter despite a stagnant US market and a declining Android market worldwide. It gained another 60M+ mobile installations (+60% y/y), bringing the total to over 500M mobile phone installations worldwide.

So, all the growth is international, and there is no reason to assume that this will come to a halt anytime soon as the company has numerous agreements with big OEMs like Samsung (OTC:SSNLF), Xiaomi, and Nokia (NYSE:NOK) and carriers like Telecom Italia (TI), Telefonica (NYSE:TEF), América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) and the like (apart from big US carriers).

We're also getting closer to what will become a 5G upgrade cycle, which is likely to give installations another boost.

Perhaps, even more encouraging, RPD (revenue per device) keeps on increasing as app providers compete for a limited space, leading to (Q2CC, our emphasis):

Our overall Application revenues grew by 50% year-over-year, driven by nearly 40% revenue per device or RPD growth in the US, combined with over 100% revenue growth internationally.

The company's Content business also showed tremendous growth, with Q3 revenue up more than 60% organically y/y despite a 5% decline in the previous quarter, helped by the new platform and improved advertising rates.

The segment now boasts 10M daily active users, up 18% y/y and 11% sequentially. This revenue is recurring and now comprises 40% of the company's revenue, up from 10% a year ago (but, of course, greatly boosted by the February acquisition of Mobile Posse), greatly improving visibility.

Management believes that there are still tremendous revenue synergies ahead as their Content business has only began to scratch the surface of their 500M device footprint.

Then, there are the (relatively) new products, like SingleTap and Notifications. SingleTap had teething problems, making its installation cumbersome, but these have been solved earlier this year, and it's now on a solid growth path (Q2CC):

we break it out into two categories. One is our social media integration with our large US partner. And that's historically been the driver for us. And that consistently is a seven-figure quarterly business for us. But the exciting part - the other part of our SingleTap business, which has recently been ramping in on last earnings calls includes [ph] in early August

That second category is now also a seven-figure business, and management expects it to be a growth catalyst for next year. Notifications is ramping even faster.

Then, there are emerging businesses like doing the same in set top boxes as the company is doing for mobile phones; the company is investing in this, but didn't provide much detail beyond the following (Q2CC):

We continue to make positive progress on our television offerings, as we discussed on our last earnings call and look forward to those launches occurring in 2021.

Q2 results

The results were basically terrific. Here's a little summary:

Revenue: $70.9M (+116%)

Application Media $49.1M (+50%)

Content Media: $21.8M

GAAP net income was $0.4M, but this contained a $10.8M adjustment to the contingent earn-out for the Mobile Posse acquisition (they obviously met their targets).

Non-GAAP net income: $14.5M or $0.15 EPS, up from $4.1M and $0.05 last year.

Adjusted EBITDA: $16.5M, it was just $4.5M a year ago.

Guidance

From the earnings PR:

Revenue of between $72 million and $75 million

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA of between $17 million and $18 million

Non-GAAP adjusted EPS of between $0.15 and $0.16, based on approximately 97 million diluted shares outstanding

Margins

Data by YCharts

Gross margin rose 400bp to 42% (non-GAAP, it was 43%). The Content business does not only bring in recurring revenue but also generates higher margins (close to 50% per the Q4 2020 CC).

This shift towards Content business explains for most of the margin improvement but their Application Media business also experienced rising gross margin as RPD is still increasing.

As you can see in the graph above, there is tremendous operational leverage. Gross profit grew by 50% on a pro-forma basis whilst operating cost only grew 8% on a pro-forma basis.

Cash

Data by YCharts

Sometimes a picture, or in this case a graph, says more than a thousand words, and we believe this is one of those cases. Free cash flow was $21.5M in Q2, up $17M versus last year.

The company didn't issue a single share for its Mobile Posse acquisition, which should already count as a classic and the best is yet to come from that. Despite now substantial earn-outs, the company's cash balance is already back to $33M.

Before long, they will buy back their own shares or embark on another smart acquisition, although we have a hard time imagining one as productive as the last one (Mobile Posse). Share based compensation nor dilution are a problem at these levels.

Data by YCharts

Valuation

Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

After the terrific run-up in the shares they are no longer cheap. Analyst expect EPS at $0.60 this fiscal year (ending in March 2021) rising to $0.75 in FY2022. The latter seems rather conservative to us, given the tremendous operational leverage and the growth potential.

The risk to the shares is what we have experienced a couple of weeks ago when the shares came back sharply from $42. This is a market in which high-flyers could suddenly be brought down, but in our view that opened up a buying opportunity, and indeed, the recovery has been even more swift:

Conclusion

The stock is a gift that keeps on giving, raking in another wonderful quarter and a good buying opportunity just passed.

The shares might be vulnerable to a technology and/or general market selloff, but that would only increase the buying opportunity as we think this is a story that hasn't played out yet.

The situation is simple. Growth is very strong and will likely remain strong as the company still has lots of installs ahead from OEMs and carriers, there is the 5G replacement cycle coming and RPD is still rising briskly.

Then they haven't really scratched the revenue synergies with their content business, there is a large opportunity here producing recurring revenues at almost 50% gross margin.

Then there is a great deal of operational leverage, which already produces tons of free cash flow, adding to an already strong balance sheet. In short, apart from the steep valuation, what's not to like?

