This article focuses on the fundamentals and what the real value is versus the current share price.

The company has also stated it will increase its third quarter cash dividend by 5%, for a payout of $0.21 per share of common stock.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (AWI) is leading innovation amid the global coronavirus pandemic. The company recently announced a new AirAssure ceiling system that self-seals into the ceiling grid to prevent leaks and contains an in-ceiling ultraviolet (UV-C) air purification system. These adapted technologies are aimed at providing affordable and effective solutions for offices, schools, and other spaces, so employees can return safely and with greater confidence.

During its third quarter results call, Armstrong World Industries announced an increase to its quarterly cash dividend of 5% for a payout of $0.21 per share of common stock. President and CEO Vic Grizzle cited strong cash flows despite the current market challenges. On the other hand, share price for Armstrong has dropped 32% over the last year, with a decline of 1.3% in the last weeks of October. It remains to be seen if Armstrong can turn the situation around and increase share price in the coming months.

While current news stories, good or bad can sway our opinion about investing in a company, it's good to analyze the fundamentals of the company and to see where it's been in the past and in which direction it's heading.

This article will focus on the long-term fundamentals of the company, which tend to give us a better picture of the company as a viable investment. I also analyze the value of the company versus the price and help you to determine if AWI is currently trading at a bargain price. I provide various situations that help estimate the company's future returns. In closing, I will tell you my personal opinion about whether I'm interested in taking a position in this company and why.

Snapshot of the Company

A fast way for me to get an overall understanding of the condition of the business is to use the BTMA Stock Analyzer's company rating score. It shows a score of around 82/100. Therefore, Armstrong World Industries is considered to be a good company to invest in since 70 is the lowest good company score. AWI has high scores for 10-year price per share, ROE, earnings per share, ability to recover from a market crash or downturn, and gross margin percent. It has a mediocre score for ROIC. It has a low score for PEG ratio. A low PEG ratio score indicates that the company may not be experiencing high growth consistently over the past 5 years. In summary, these findings show us that AWI seems to have above-average fundamentals since the majority of categories produce good scores.

Before jumping to conclusions, we'll have to look closer into individual categories to see what's going on.

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer)

Fundamentals

Let's examine the price per share history first. In the chart below, we can see that price per share has fluctuated slightly over the last 10 years. It increased over the first several years, saw a dip in 2016, then grew exponentially from 2016 to 2019. Overall, the share price average has grown by about 92.5% over the past 10 years or a compound annual growth rate of 7.55%. This is a moderate return, but nothing spectacular.

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer - Price Per Share History)

Earnings

Looking closer at earnings history, we see that earnings have grown in a mostly consistent fashion over the past 10 years. The earnings were lackluster and somewhat stagnant from 2011 to 2016. Then, the stock showed significant earnings growth from 2016 to 2019.

Consistent earnings make it easier to accurately estimate the future growth and value of the company. So, in this regard, AWI is not an ideal stock to accurately estimate future growth or current value.

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer - EPS History)

Since earnings and price per share don't always give the whole picture, it's good to look at other factors like the gross margins, return on equity, and return on invested capital.

Return on Equity

The return on equity has been nearly picture-perfect and consistently increasing from 2015 to 2019. Five-year average ROE is excellent at around 40%. For return on equity (ROE), I look for a 5-year average of 16% or more. So, AWI easily meets my requirements.

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer - ROE History)

Let's compare the ROE of this company to its industry. The average ROE of 42 Building Materials companies is 14.05%.

Therefore, Armstrong World Industries' 5-year average of 40.4% and current ROE of 68.5% are well above average.

Return on Invested Capital

The return on invested capital has been stable and consistently increasing. Five-year average ROIC is slightly lower than I'd like to see at around 15%. For return on invested capital (ROIC), I look for a 5-year average of 16% or more. So, AWI doesn't quite meet my standards, but the good news is that the ROIC has been trending upward and has been above 16% for the past 2 years.

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer - Return on Invested Capital History)

Gross Margin Percent

The gross margin percent (GMP) has been mostly stable and increasing over the last five years, with the exception of a slight decrease in 2018. Five-year GMP is good at around 33%. I typically look for companies with gross margin percent consistently above 30%. So, AWI has proven that it has the ability to maintain acceptable margins over a long period. Gross margin percent is also trending upward, which is a positive sign.

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer - Gross Margin Percent History)

Looking at other fundamentals involving the balance sheet, we can see that the debt-to-equity is greater than 1. This can be a concerning indicator because it tells us that the company owes more than it owns.

AWI's current ratio of 2.44 is good, indicating that it has a good ability to use its assets to pay its short-term debt. Ideally, we'd want to see a current ratio of more than 1, so AWI exceeds this amount.

According to the balance sheet, the company seems to be in so-so financial health. In the long term, the company could improve its debt level with regards to its debt-to-equity. In the short term, the company's financial situation is good.

The price-earnings ratio is not disclosed. This is because AWI's EPS TTM (trailing twelve months) is negative (-$1.58). Therefore, we can't get a good read on the current PE ratio. But if we consider the low yearly earnings forecast of $3.58, then the current PE ratio is about 17. This PE ratio indicates that AWI might be selling at a high price when comparing AWI's PE ratio to a long-term market average PE ratio of 15. The 10-year and 5-year average PE ratios of AWI have typically been between 26.9 and 24, so this indicates that AWI could be currently trading at a low price when comparing to AWI's average historical PE ratio range.

AWI currently pays a dividend of 1.31% (or 1.36% over the last 12 months).

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer - Misc. Fundamentals)

The Story Behind The Dividend

In regards to dividend history, I'm first interested in knowing if the payout ratio is sustainable. At this time, it's around 15%, which means that there is still plenty of room to grow the dividend. Also notice that AWI has some history of buying back shares, which contributes to higher payout ratios.

If we look only at the dividend yield, we see a range of 0.30% to 1.33%. This stock pays out a small dividend. Although dividend yields have increased Y-O-Y, dividend payouts have not been regular throughout the company's history, so this stock may not be desirable for serious dividend investors.

If I were currently interested in buying AWI now for the dividend, I would be trying to buy when the dividend yield was highest relative to its past. From the chart below, we can see that the dividend yield is near a somewhat low point relative to the past 10 years. Therefore, it's not an ideal time to buy now if my priority is a better than average return through dividends.

Overall, the dividend situation with AWI is worse than average. The dividend yield is small and doesn't have a long and consistent track record. In addition, the dividend has not had a long history of being a regular dividend.

This analysis wouldn't be complete without considering the value of the company vs. share price.

Value Vs. Price

For valuation purposes, I will be using a low yearly forecasted EPS of $3.58. I've used various past averages of growth rates and PE ratios to calculate different scenarios of valuation ranges from low to average values. The valuations compare growth rates of EPS, book value, and total equity.

In the table below, you can see the different scenarios, and in the chart, you will see vertical valuation lines that correspond to the table valuation ranges. The dots on the lines represent the current stock price. If the dot is towards the bottom of the valuation range, this would indicate that the stock is undervalued. If the dot is near the top of the valuation line, this would show an overvalued stock.

(Source: BTMA Wealth Builders Club)

According to this valuation analysis, AWI is undervalued.

If AWI continues with a growth average similar to its past 10 years earnings growth, then the stock is undervalued at this time.

If AWI continues with a growth average similar to its past 5 years' earnings growth, then the stock is undervalued at this time.

If AWI continues with a growth average similar to its past 10 years' book value growth, then the stock is about fairly priced at this time.

If AWI continues with a growth average similar to its past 5 years' book value growth, then the stock is about fairly priced at this time.

If AWI continues with a growth average similar to its past 5 years' total equity growth, then the stock is about fairly priced at this time.

According to AWI's typical PE ratio relation to the S&P 500's PE Ratio, AWI is undervalued.

If AWI continues with a growth average as forecasted by analysts, then the stock is overpriced.

This analysis shows an average valuation of around $72 per share versus its current price of about $61, this would indicate that Armstrong World Industries is undervalued.

Forward-Looking Conclusion

According to the facts, Armstrong World could use improvement in the long-term sense in having enough equity as compared with debt, but in the short term, its current ratio indicates that it has enough cash to cover current liabilities.

Other fundamentals are mostly solid and on an increasing trend, including ROE, ROIC, gross margin percent, and EPS.

The dividend situation is worse than average as the company pays a small dividend that has only had a short history of being a regular dividend.

Lastly, this analysis shows that the stock is undervalued.

It can be revealing to compare the past performance of AWI vs. the benchmark S&P 500 as seen in the chart below. Notice that the S&P 500 typically outperforms AWI during the majority of the time. Additionally, the S&P 500 experiences more growth consistently, while AWI has long periods of stagnation. Additionally, during recessions, such as the economic crisis of 2008 and the Coronavirus crisis, AWI and its industry suffer greater losses than the S&P 500. This tells me that in most cases, I would be better off investing in a low-fee S&P 500 index fund rather than investing in the less diversified, underperforming AWI.

Predicted Growth

Future growth estimates are terrible for the company/construction industry and unreliable at best since the economy is in such an unpredictable situation at this time.

For example, Zacks Investment Research reports AWI's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -24.01%, compared to an industry average of -5.4%.

"Over the next five years, the analysts that follow this company are expecting it to grow earnings at an average annual rate of 0%. This year, analysts are forecasting earnings decrease of -24.01% over last year. Analysts expect earnings growth next year of 8.4% over this year's forecasted earnings." (Source: Forecast Earnings Growth)

For me, the choice is certain. I would take an objective look at this company and realize that Armstrong World Industries is a good company with solid and increasing fundamentals, overall. However, its lack of growth potential, the current construction industry, and US economic situation prevent me from investing in AWI at this time. From the factual data provided above, it's obvious that AWI doesn't perform as well as the general market during most times and actually declines more than the market during periods of recession. I feel that my money is better invested in other higher growth opportunities or at least in a low-fee S&P 500 index fund.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.