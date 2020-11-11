If oil can get back into the mid to high $40 range, we still see a profitable 2021.

We told you it is always darkest before dawn and encouraged buying in the energy space heavily in late September through October.

Prepared by Chris, CEO of Quad 7 Capital and Team Leader at BAD BEAT Investing

Are energy stocks really rallying 10%, even 20% in the last week or so? Why yes they are. We told you a few weeks ago that it is always darkest before the dawn, and with the prospects of a COVID-19 vaccine showing 90% plus efficacy, the market is pricing for a world that is reopened. Congratulations to those who did buy in the last month or two. Gains are here, and there is more to come. As we told you, our service started buying in the most-hated sector in the market in late September and through October, which of course was energy. We went overweight and encouraged our members to do the same, It has paid off in spades. Sure, demand is poor right now and there is a ton of supply is ample. Still, the future looks bright and we believe that Exxon Mobil (XOM) is a strong buy even after the rebound.

Why might this be? Well, Exxon Mobil has survived every major downturn in energy and emerged stronger each time. While pricing impacts revenues, expect Capex spending to focus on bringing new projects on-line, but these can be cut and done so dramatically if the situation worsens. With this flexibility, as we move forward, we expect substantial improvement in all segments, as oil prices have stabilized and started to rebound. Buying now means you still get paid a near 10% dividend yield at these levels, though that could be cut if this oil rally is not sustained.

XOM is staring at a huge cash crunch as bets on rising demand sour, which will force the company to cut jobs and may put its dividend in jeopardy. That said, winter is coming fast and we are seeing a little demand rising with back to work/school, more cars on the road, snow and cold weather already hitting parts of the US. With our bullish view we want to check in on the Q3 performance of the company.

Pricing is still a big pressure

The price of oil and gas is what pretty much drives revenue for the company, in addition to changes in volumes.

As energy commodity prices move higher, Exxon Mobil makes more money. With that said, revenues have begun to fall this year along with energy prices. While volumes matter, as do movements in balance sheet line items, there is no denying the clear correlation with oil prices and revenues for the company. Oil prices rebounded from 2016 into 2019 but as we know were crushed in 2020 with COVID-19.

The last few quarters have been rough, and the recent Q3 2020 revenues reflect this pain. The decline in oil prices directly led to revenue declines. Revenues fell to $46.2 billion from $65.0 billion last year, which is a decline of 29%. The results also missed the Street consensus by $2.6 billion. Let's discuss why revenues were down.

The revenue decline

Low commodity pricing weighed on segment performance. The oil price action hurt the company's upstream operations versus a year ago, contributing to the overall revenue decline. Production upstream dropped to 3,672 koebd, down 227 koebd from a year ago. Average third quarter realizations for crude oil improved significantly, as market prices increased following the second quarter's challenging environment. Natural gas realizations declined, primarily due to a lag in crude-linked LNG contract pricing.

When turning to the downstream side of things, in supply chain optimization, higher product sales due to increased demand, and higher marketing margins more than offset lower industry fuels margins driven by market oversupply and high product inventory levels. In addition, the third quarter saw the best reliability and process performance in the last 10 years, while average refinery utilization increased about 6 percent from the second quarter on demand recovery. Refining capacity sparing decreased to about 25%.

Reasons to be positive moving forward

Exxon Mobil announced that it has funded the Payara development offshore Guyana, following government and regulatory approvals. The third major project in the Stabroek Block will have the capacity to produce up to 220,000 oil-equivalent barrels per day after expected startup in 2024. That is very positive news.

Exxon Mobil also made its 17th and 18th discoveries at the Yellowtail-2 and Redtail-1 wells, respectively, increasing the estimated recoverable resource to nearly 9 billion oil-equivalent barrels on the Stabroek block.

Exxon Mobil continues to improve its industry-leading development opportunities, as illustrated by the growth of the recoverable resource base in Guyana to nearly 9 billion barrels of oil equivalent, and other high-value assets in the U.S. Permian Basin, Mozambique, Papua New Guinea and Brazil.

Given the high quality opportunities in ExxonMobil's portfolio and the constraints of the current market environment, the corporation is assessing its full portfolio to prioritize assets with the highest value potential within its broad range of available opportunities. This effort includes an ongoing re-assessment of North American dry gas assets currently included in the corporation’s development plan.

Planned reductions to the company’s capital investment program for 2020, from $33 billion to $23 billion, are ahead of schedule, reflecting increased efficiencies, lower market prices, and slower project pace. The expected decrease in cash operating expenses of about 15% is also ahead of schedule, capturing savings from increased efficiencies, reduced activity, and lower energy costs and volumes.

Earnings followed revenues lower

We will closely be watching the company's expense management as we move forward. If energy prices retract further, we expect Exxon Mobil will take even more severe cost-cutting measures like it did in 2015. However we have seen a small amount of reprieve in recent weeks. When factoring in the revenue result and all sources of expenses, earnings per share fell from last year. On an adjusted basis, EPS beat consensus estimates by $0.07, losing $0.18. This is the third straight quarter of losses.

Looking ahead

If oil can get back into the mid to high $40 range, we still see a profitable 2021. Our target for 2021 is $55 oil and this factors in a COVID vaccine being made available.

Based on our assumptions and the performance of the company in the most recent quarter, we are now targeting 2021 revenues of $205-240 billion.

We also expect non-GAAP EPS $1.50-$2.50. However, it does depend on energy.

Still on the low end, at $36 a share, that is still 24X forward EPS, which is attractive we believe, but is highly attractive at the higher end, which is 14.4X.

We think shares are a buy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XOM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.