China Index Holdings Limited (CIH) CEO Yu Huang on Q3 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

China Index Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CIH) Q3 2020 Earnings Conference Call November 11, 2020 7:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jessie Yang - Investor Relations

Yu Huang - Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by and welcome to the China Index Holdings Limited FY 2020 Third Fiscal Quarter Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. There will be a presentation, followed by a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] I must advise you that this conference is being recorded today, November 11, 2020.

I would now like to hand the conference over to Jessie Yang. Thank you. Please, go ahead.

Jessie Yang

Thank you, operator. Hello, everyone, and welcome to China Index Holdings third quarter 2020 earnings conference call. Joining us today to discuss CIH's results are our CEO, Ms. Yu Huang; and Financial Controller Ms. Lili Chen. After these prepared remarks, our management will answer your questions.

Before we get started, I would like to remind you that during the course of this conference call, we may make forward-looking statements that are not historical facts, including statements about our beliefs and expectations. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainty. A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements.

CIH assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, in this conference call and elsewhere. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to those outlined in our public filings with the SEC, including our Form F-1.

Now I would like to walk you through our third quarter 2020 results, after which Ms. Huang will answer your questions for the Q&A session.

CIH reported total revenues of RMB 170.9 million in the third quarter of 2020, an increase of 8% from RMB 158.3 million in the corresponding period of 2019. Revenues from information and analytics services staff were RMB 88.8 million in the third quarter of 2020, an increase of 14.4% from RMB 7.6 million in the corresponding period of 2019.

This is primarily due to an increase in the number of customers. Revenues from marketplaces were RMB 82.1 million in the third quarter of 2020, an increase of 1.7% from RMB 80.7 million in the corresponding period of 2019. Cost of revenue was RMB $29.3 million in the third quarter of 2020, which was stable compared to RMB 29.2 million in the corresponding period of 2019.

Operating expenses were RMB 55 million in the third quarter of 2020, an increase of 4.8% from RMB 52.5 million in the corresponding period of 2019. Selling and marketing expenses were RMB 30.2 million in the third quarter of 2020, an increase of 9.8% from RMB 27.5 million in the corresponding period of 2019. This is primarily due to an increase in personnel costs resulting from the growing number of selling and marketing personnel headcount.

General and administrative expenses were RMB $24.8 million in the third quarter of 2020 which was stable compared to RMB 25 million in the corresponding period of 2019. Operating income was RMB 86.6 million in the third quarter of 2020, an increase of 13.1% from RMB 76.6 million in the corresponding period of 2019.

The income tax expenses were RMB 13.3 million in the third quarter of 2020, an increase of 20.9% from RMB 11 million in the corresponding period of 2019. The income tax expenses were RMB 13.3 million in the third quarter of 2020, an increase of 20.9% from RMB 11 million in the corresponding period of 2019. Net income was RMB 76.1 million in the third quarter of 2020, an increase of 15.3% from RMB 66 million in the corresponding period of 2019.

Based on current operations and market conditions, the management remains confident that the company will maintain a double-digit growth momentum both on its annual revenue and on its net profit for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2020. These estimates represent management's current and preliminary view, which are subject to change.

Thank you again for joining us today and we're now open for questions. Operator, please go ahead.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, we will now begin the question-and-answer session [Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from Gary Zhou [ph] from TL Capital. Your line is open.

Unidentified Analyst

[Foreign Language] Okay. I will translate my question. My first question is we are aware that there's a slowdown in total revenue growth in third quarter 2020. What's the reason behind this? And how do you see this impact on the company's revenue in the future?

And my second question is in the balance sheet, we can find that the total balance of cash and short-term investment account for around 80% of your total assets. If this trend continue, the company will accumulate around $100 million by the end of the year. Does the company have any plans for these assets? Maybe some investments? And my last question is what is the company's business plan for the fourth quarter 2020 and specifically next year 2021? Thank you.

Yu Huang

[Foreign Language]

Jessie Yang

Thank you for the question. I will now do a translation brief translation on Ms. Huang's response. In response to the first question, yes we do see that Q3 revenue has slowed. This was impacted by the tighter regulatory environment from a macroeconomic perspective including on real estate as well as on the financial services sector.

So this regulatory environment has impacted the cash flows of our clients including our financial services clients. And as a result CIH was also impacted. So under this tightening macroeconomic background, we did provide discounts to our clients and this was one of the reasons for the slow in our Q3 growth.

Internally, we have also increased our investment in the database building as well as R&D in new technologies. Although, we have slowed in recent months we are confident in our future prospects in terms of both client recognition, as well as products and services growth.

Regarding question two and question three, I will answer them together. We are looking to develop in the following areas: one is to increase the number of cities that we're currently based in throughout China. Our goal at the beginning of this year was to have 40 offices throughout China.

In quarter one, we did slow down due to the pandemic in China. And in Q2 the pandemic was seen as being under control, but there was also an emergence of a cluster in Q2 in Beijing. In Q3 and Q4 of this year we do hope to catch up and complete this goal by the beginning of 2021. Internally in terms of big data development, as well as research and development, we have increased our investments in this area. We are looking to increase investments and business development in big data, as well as new technologies.

However, currently we're in the research and development stage. And this includes researching good target companies for potential investment opportunities. We are cautious in our approach in investments, but we are looking actively for opportunities in big data and technology, especially companies with synergies that could have synergies with China Index Holdings. Thank you.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you. [Foreign Language]

Operator

[Operator Instructions] There are no further questions at this time. I would now like to hand the conference back to our presenters.

Jessie Yang

Thank you, operator, and thank you everyone for joining China Index Holdings' third quarter earnings call today. We look forward to speaking with you again for our fourth quarter 2020 earnings call. Thank you.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, that concludes our conference for today. Thank you for participating. You may now all disconnect.