Now that we officially have the results from the U.S. elections, we have passed a major event risk for investors. However, these events have also opened the door for sustained differences in U.S. economic policy that have the potential impact on the banking industry in a very direct way. Specifically, massive declines in U.S. Treasury yields have made it very difficult for the banking industry to generate favorable growth trends in earnings.

Prior expectations for U.S. interest rates have been characterized by extended guidelines, but now that we are seeing potential for major change in the country's economic policies, it seems possible that these timelines could be extended even further. If this turns out to be the case, we could see lower market valuations throughout the banking industry, and this is why we are currently weighing a potential "sell" decision with regard to our long position in Bank of America (NYSE:BAC).

Source: Author via Tradingview

Needless to say, it's clear that Bank of America has failed to participate in the coronavirus "recovery" rallies that have been visible in other areas of the market. Interestingly, this major disconnect between the financial sector and the S&P 500 occurred as the short-term downtrend (shown above) began to build in momentum:

Source: Author via Tradingview

In our view, the most critical factor for BAC investors lies in the market's expectations for potential changes in future interest rate policy. Since banks typically rely on the net interest income that is driven by lending, long-term changes in market interest rates can have a tremendous impact on corporate profitability.

In the chart below, we can see that the yield on the 10-year Treasury note has fallen dramatically and currently stands at 0.96%. Unfortunately, this creates significant concerns for BAC shareholders, and it suggests that the stock might have some difficulties in reclaiming its previous highs.

Source: CNBC

Unfortunately, recent comments from the Federal Reserve have suggested that a lack of fiscal stimulus has exacerbated growth concerns in ways that could surpass prior expectations. If the Federal Reserve determines that this means interest rates should stay lower for longer (in order to make up for the additional jobs that have been lost), we would expect the financial sector to continue suffering on a comparative basis.

Moreover, there are arguments which suggest that Bank of America might be more vulnerable to declines when compared to some of its key competitors within the sector. For example, Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) currently trades with a price-to-book value of 0.89x, and this is below BAC's price-to-book value of 0.95x.

Source: YCharts

However, Goldman is typically thought to have its exposure centered in other areas of the market when compared to Bank of America. Specifically, recent market volatility has helped drive trading revenues for Goldman Sachs, and this is a market trend that could continue to support GS share prices well into 2021.

Source: Goldman Sachs, Bloomberg

During the third-quarter reporting period, Goldman Sachs generated bond trading revenues of roughly $2.5 billion (showing a growth rate of 49% and beating analyst expectations by about a half-billion dollars).

Goldman's equities trading segment generated $2.05 billion in revenue for the period, and this beat Bank of America's trading revenues ($1.2 billion) by a wide margin. Apparently, this largely confirms that Goldman Sachs has retained its prior status, and the bank remains a dominant force in these sections of the financial markets.

Source: Bloomberg

Going forward, income investors must also look at trends in the stock market's broader volatility levels because there is still clear potential here which suggests that the financial sector could be punished more severely than other industry sectors when things get chaotic.

According to Bloomberg, the CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) recently surged to its highest levels since June, and these upward trends could continue if we start to see declines in U.S. macroeconomic data reports.

Source: Bank of America

Given the uncertainty that is still present in the market, these types of declines would probably not come as much of a surprise to most income investors, and this is why we think a more defensive posture should be taken when considering new positions in Bank of America.

For all of these reasons, we will be paying special attention to Bank of America's net interest income figures in its next earnings report. Currently, the trends have held in surprisingly stable territory, and this largely explains why we have not yet exited our long position in BAC. In our previous article on Bank of America, we explained:

In Q3, Bank of America's net interest income figure dropped to $10.2 billion and net interest margin came in at 1.72%, with both figures missing analyst expectations for the period. Lower consumer fees and reduced interest rates were particularly impactful in the bank's consumer business and this turned out to be one of the most striking figures in Bank of America's most recent quarterly report.

During the third-quarter reporting period, Bank of America posted -17% declines in net interest income, but CEO Brian Moynihan has recently explained that these negative performances should show improvements over the next several quarters. In our view, income investors should only maintain long positions in BAC if these projections turn out to be true.

Source: Seeking Alpha

For these reasons, Bank of America's fourth-quarter earnings report will be even more critical in terms of its ability to help income investors determine the long-term viability of BAC as a favorable dividend stock.

At current price valuations, Bank of America still offers income investors a strong dividend yield of 2.96%, but recent declines in share prices indicate the emergence of slowing momentum. We are currently watching support levels near $22.40 (which marks the low from July 9th, 2020), and a downside break here targets a re-rest of the May 14th lows near $20.10.

Source: Author via Tradingview

Will future share price declines be enough to effectively remove the BAC's advantages as a stable dividend stock? Of course, this seems as though it is yet to be determined. However, any future rallies in Bank of America's share price will likely depend on underlying strength in U.S. macroeconomic data because these reports will define the potential needs for changes in policy at the federal level.

Overall, trends in Bank of America's net interest income figures will probably continue to mark the central point of weakness, and this is the metric we will be watching as we decide whether or not to sell our current position in the stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BAC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.