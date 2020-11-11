Columbia is a reasonable place to do business. However every few years there are business interruptions.

Management also has "their foot in the door of several other South American countries.

GeoPark (GPRK) management took advantage of a decent acquisition that still looks good even during this downturn. This oil and natural gas producer made an offer for Amerisur (LON:AMER) to add to both the company production and the acreage held by the company in Columbia, South America last fiscal year. Even though the cost of this acquisition increased the company debt load, the breakeven costs in Columbia are low enough to make this acquisition work in the current environment. Then once commodity prices return to the previous range from the current low pricing, this company will be poised to benefit even more from better commodity prices.

Source: GeoParks Limited September 2020, Corporate Presentation.

Anytime finding and development costs, and "Opex" costs are as low as shown above for wells that produce a lot of oil, then the company with those costs will be comfortably profitable in the current low price environment. These wells breakeven at some of the lowest costs in the industry. In the third quarter, management further reduced operating costs to $6.30 BOE.

The profitability numbers have some larger competitors now reviewing prospects in Columbia. So a company such as GeoParks could easily attract attention as a takeover candidate in the future. Furthermore, Columbia oil and gas producers generally trade at a discount to much of the industry.

Columbia itself is a supporter of the industry. The government is generally seen as stable. However, there have been business interruptions in the past that needed to be dealt with. The threat of possible future business interruptions adds some uncertainty to the earnings prospects in the eyes of the market.

Also there is some guerilla activity as you get closer to the Venezuela border. Venezuela itself borders on anarchy. So while there are no concerns about the Columbian government, there are some concerns about the neighbors.

Furthermore, this company has diversified throughout South America.

Source: GeoParks Limited September 2020, Corporate Presentation.

The two most important producing assets are shown above in Columbia. The infrastructure needed to minimize transportation costs is really still developing. There is a significant discount from Brent to get the oil to market reflects not only oil quality but also the infrastructure needed to lower transportation costs more. That discount should slowly disappear over time as the industry continues to develop the country resources.

Source: GeoParks Limited September 2020, Corporate Presentation.

It should surprise no one that the low costs shown before enable these wells to quickly reach payback. That means that the acquisition made last year during better times may still prove to be very valuable during the time of coronavirus demand destruction.

Even though the company took on a fair amount of debt when completing the acquisition, this company could still make some decent money.

Source: GeoParks Limited September 2020, Corporate Presentation.

The key financial debt ratio is well within acceptable limits. The second quarter is likely to prove to be an outlier. Therefore the debt ratio really should not deteriorate much more.

Even if the debt ratio should go about the allowed amount shown above, the most likely "cure" for that would be a covenant variance for a fee and a higher rate of interest. During times like these, banks do not think about foreclosure and forcing bankruptcy on companies that normally are considered healthy. Instead banks charge a fee, raise the interest rate, and wait for the company to solve its immediate problems. The finding and development costs combined with the low operating costs would lead one to conclude that these wells break even below oil prices received of $30 per barrel and may breakeven below oil prices received of $20 per barrel. Either of those figures would be exceptionally low for the industry.

Furthermore, the debt is financed so that it is not due for several years. So there is plenty of time for the industry to recover from the current situation. The company also has a strong cash position and a more than adequate credit line.

Occidental Partnership

Occidental Petroleum (OXY) will be a partner for some of the acreage. This will benefit both Occidental and GeoParks.

Source: GeoParks Limited September 2020, Corporate Presentation.

One of the hidden potential assets that are in the Occidental portfolio is this joint venture. As shown above, these wells breakeven at prices so low, that this venture is profitable even at current prices.

Occidental is a large company and would actually need a fairly significant effort to develop this acreage in a way that would help the company finances. But the option is certainly available and portends a possible way for Occidental to begin digging out from under the debt load. That would be good news for the much smaller GeoParks. Occidental will also be selling assets to strengthen its balance sheet. But a prospect like the one above is likely to be a material part of the process.

Source: GeoParks Limited September 2020, Corporate Presentation.

Most of the business is currently located in Columbia. That is likely to continue for the foreseeable future. However, this company "has its foot in the door" in a number of places that could prove to be excellent places to do business in the future.

The relatively low costs of wells throughout South America per barrel of oil should allow for production growth even under some of the more pessimistic forecasts of industry pricing in the years ahead.

Conclusion

GeoParks is now well past the startup stage because it has a significant amount of production. Current events have provided a decent entry point for a potential investment in a low cost growing producer.

Source: GeoParks Limited September 2020, Corporate Presentation.

The stock price is now back where it was about three years ago. Yet the company appears to have far more production and made a profitable acquisition. The future for this low cost producer appears bright even in the current environment.

This company could well be worth holding until it gets acquired by a larger producer. The steady growth shown before the challenges of the current year should resume in the future. Debt appears to be more than reasonable even considering the additional debt from the acquisition. At the current price, any negative events due to the current industry conditions appear to have been fully accounted for. The coming cyclical industry recovery provides a lot of upside potential.

Source: GeoPark Limited Third Quarter 2020, Earnings Press Release

The figures show a margin that many United States companies report at higher oil prices. But the margin for adjusted EBITDA is during the coronavirus demand destruction challenges.

When normal pricing returns, this company will easily be able to repay the debt incurred for the acquisition. The adjusted EBITDA above is worth about $50 million for the quarter. That is sufficient to properly service the net debt load. Not many companies are in that position during this challenging fiscal year.

