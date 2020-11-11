The company's very long-term-oriented approach to its capital allocation strategy is highly rewarding for shareholders.

Since I first covered Heineken (OTCQX:HEINY) back in April, the company's share price has appreciated by 28%, compared to 23% for the S&P 500. That is why, after we take into account Heineken's low beta of 0.64, the company has generated significant alpha over the past seven months.

Heineken has also been the best performer of the large cap beer breweries over the past year - appreciating about 9.5% over the period, compared to a decline of between 15% to 20% for the other players in the industry, except Carlsberg (OTCPK:CABGY).

If we take an even longer horizon, Heineken's outperformance relative to the rest of its peers is even more pronounced.

The key metric that helps explain these returns and that shareholders should be looking at is Return on Invested Capital, which is the key driver of companies' share prices in stable industries, such as Brewers.

Source: Author's calculations based on data from annual reports

On a cross-sectional basis, ROIC is the key factor affecting valuations, such as Price to Book multiples.

Source: Author's calculations based on data from annual reports

Return on Capital - the long-term perspective

Going back all the way to 2004, Heineken's Return on Invested Capital has noted a significant and sustained decline following 2007 and 2012 periods and then another one during the past 12 months, caused by loss of on-trade channels during the pandemic lockdowns.

Source: Author's calculations based on data from annual reports

The reason for the 2008 decline was not that the business has changed massively following the Financial Crisis, but rather accounting-driven. In 2008, Heineken and Carlsberg made a joint cash bid to buy and break up Scottish and Newcastle (S&N). Thus, the drop in ROIC was caused by the increase in total debt from EUR 2.4bn in 2007 to around EUR 10bn in 2008. While operating profit fell during 2008, due to the Financial Crisis, it quickly recovered in the following year.

As part of the deal, Heineken acquired S&N's UK operations including Strongbow cider, while Carlsberg acquired the company's business in Russia that was later a subject to a large impairment loss. It appears that the deal was a much better decision for Heineken as the UK is now among the most important markets for the Dutch brewer and it also allowed Heineken to benefit from the ongoing premiumization trends in the country.

The 2012 decline in ROIC was once again caused by a large deal. The $5.7bn all-stock acquisition of FEMSA gave Heineken significant exposure to the high growth markets in Latin America.

The effect of these large acquisitions on Heineken's balance sheet could be seen below, with the vast majority of intangible assets being booked on the company's balance sheet resulting of the acquisitions made.

Source: Author's calculations based on data from annual reports

Although ROIC declined due to accounting reasons, these two deals were very important from a strategic point of view and became important growth drivers in the following years. That is why Heineken's valuation did not suffer, even though the two deals resulted in significantly lower ROIC.

Source: Author's calculations based on data from annual reports

This also shows why, even though ROIC is a very useful measure on a cross-sectional basis over a shorter periods of time, it is a rather poor measure on a very long-term time series basis due to accounting issues.

Why becoming a global brewer was so important

Through these two large acquisitions and years of organic growth, Heineken has transformed itself from a mostly a European based business to a truly global business.

Source: Author's calculations based on data from annual and quarterly reports

Scaling up operations globally, while not compromising competitive advantages has been very important for three major reasons.

Firstly, by having the most international premium beer brand and a number of strong regional ones, Heineken has capitalized on the global premiumization trend in the industry.

Source: Heineken Investor Presentation

Doing so, without cannibalizing your own local premium brands, is an extremely difficult and long process that as we see above nobody in the industry has managed to do as successfully as Heineken did. By scooping the premium beer segments globally, Heineken managed to retain its industry-leading gross profitability over a very long period of time.

Source: Author's calculations based on data from annual reports

Even though gross margin did fall to historical lows over the past year as highly profitable on-trade channels were lost during the pandemic, this is a trend that will reverse rather quickly once economies reopen. In the meantime, Heineken's strong brand portfolio and efficient large-scale operations allowed the company to retain its industry-leading gross margin.

* based on H2 2020 results for companies

Source: Author's calculations based on data from annual reports

Secondly, having exposure to Emerging Markets provides a significant source of volume growth as these markets still lag behind the well-established ones in terms of beer consumption per capita.

Source: AB InBev Investor presentation 2019

With the China Resources deal, Heineken is now among the best- positioned global breweries to capitalize on the future expected growth in China while the company's already strong presence in markets such as Brazil, India, Mexico, Vietnam and the U.S. will be a significant tailwind for volume growth in the future.

Source: AB InBev Investor presentation 2019

Finally, large scale operations offers significant competitive advantages in terms of economies of scale and working capital efficiencies.

Due to its larger size, Heineken has significantly improved its Cash Conversion Cycle - going from a negative 25 days in 2004 to negative 108 days over the past twelve months.

DPO - days payable outstanding; DSO - days sales outstanding; DIO - days inventory outstanding

Source: Author's calculations based on data from annual reports

The massive working capital improvement was driven by stretching accounts payable and thus increasing Days Payable Outstanding (DPO) from 161 to 260 days. As we see below, larger size translates into increased bargaining power with suppliers and thus improved DPO.

Source: Author's calculations based on data from annual reports

This significantly improves Heineken's cash flow generating ability and plays a crucial role in share price performance.

Conclusion

High profitability, volume growth and working capital efficiency will continue to provide Heineken with a significant free cash flow tailwind going forward. Thus, the company could easily overcome the bump in 2020, the same way it did during 2008.

Source: Author's calculations based on data from annual and quarterly reports

In addition, strong brands and large global scale operations present a sustainable competitive advantage that will allow Heineken to retain its high Return on Invested Capital and premium valuation. Last but not least, the company's multi-decade M&A and capital spend approach is a guarantee that management goals are aligned with those of long-term shareholders and key investments will not be compromised even during the worst of times.

