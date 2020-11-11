Freeport-McMoRan's Incredible Journey As Copper Gets Ready To Make A New High

Copper has been in bullish mode since falling to a low of $2.0595 per pound on the nearby COMEX futures contract during the risk-off period in March. The March low was the lowest price for the nonferrous metal since 2016. Since then, the price has moved steadily higher, reaching a peak of $3.2180 on October 21, the highest price since June 2018. The red metal rallied from a four-year low to a two-year high. On November 10, the price of December futures settled near the recent peak at $3.1555 per pound.

Copper is a bellwether commodity that often goes by the nickname “Doctor Copper” because of its history as diagnosing the global economy’s health and wellbeing. Since China is the world’s leading copper consumer, the base metal’s price action is a barometer of economic conditions in the world’s most populous nation.

Copper was sitting near the highs, with critical technical resistance at $3.3220 per ounce, the late 2017 high. Freeport McMoRan (FCX) is one of the leading copper producers in the world. The US-based company has mining interests worldwide, with a significant footprint in the Grasberg mine in Indonesia. Since the March low in copper and the US stock market, FCX shares have more than quadrupled in value.

Copper moves towards the recent high

If the price of nearby December copper futures can settle above $3.0505 per pound at the end of November, it would mark the seventh out of eight months of gains in the red metal. Meanwhile, the only month when copper posted a loss was in September when it was down less than 1c.

Source: CQG

As the monthly chart highlights, copper’s V-shaped recovery from the March low continues as the price is just below the recent $3.2180 high from September. While the total number of open long and short positions has been steady at around 230,000 contracts since July, open interest remains substantially higher than in early May when it hit a low of 161,571 contracts. Rising open interest as the price rallied was technical support for the bullish trend in the nonferrous metal. Price momentum and relative strength indicators were rising towards overbought territory. Monthly historical volatility reached its highest level of 2020 in September at 26.51% before moving to the 22.03% level on November 10. Copper is stalling near the recent high.

Source: CQG

Meanwhile, the daily chart displays the pattern of higher lows and higher highs in the copper futures market. Moreover, price momentum and relative strength metrics were just above neutral readings, leaving room for a challenge of the recent high at just below the $3.22 level.

The latest reason why commodities are moving higher

Those who read my pieces know that I believe central bank liquidity and government stimulus are a potent bullish cocktail that weighs on fiat currencies and support gains in commodities over the coming years. I have written that I believe the global economy's current environment looks a lot like it did in 2008. While the global financial crisis was a different event than the worldwide pandemic, central banks and government have employed the same tools to stimulate economic conditions. I expect that we will see much higher commodity prices over the coming years as the US central bank has become a cheerleader for inflation.

Meanwhile, the November 3 US election results add another reason to the list why the path of least resistance for commodity prices is on an upward trajectory.

In late 2008, during the financial debacle, President Obama and Vice President Joe Biden won the election. In 2008 and early 2009, copper fell to a low of $1.2475 per pound. In 2011, the base metal peaked at $4.6495. FCX shares fell to a low of $7.85 in 2008 and rose to $61.34 in early 2011. In 2020, the former VP appears to have beaten President Trump. Over the first four years of Obama-Biden, the dollar index trended lower, and commodity prices rose to multi-year or all-time highs. The coming four years of a Biden-Harris administration could lead to a similar result.

Freeport McMoRan is a leading producer of the red metal and other commodities

Freeport McMoRan (FCX) produces a wide range of commodities, including copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, other metals, and oil and gas. Aside from its interests in Indonesia, FCX extracts commodities from the earth’s crust in North and South America.

Source: Statista

The chart highlights that FCX was the fourth leading copper-producing company in the world in 2019.

Freeport was trading at just below the $20 per share level on November 10. The company had a market cap of around $29 billion and trades an average of almost 19 million shares each day.

An incredible recovery in FCX shares since March

The last time I wrote about FCX on Seeking Alpha was in a piece on February 24. At that time, the stock was trading at almost half the current level at $11.86, on its way to less than half that price. I wrote, “I believe that the price of copper will eventually head higher in 2020, and any periods of price weakness will present buying opportunities in both the red metal and the shares of FCX.” Anyone who bought too soon had to sit through a very ugly March that took the red metal and FCX shares to multiyear lows. However, a scale-down approach to copper and FCX yielded an attractive average on long positions and significant profits based on the prices on November 10.

FCX has beat consensus EPS projections over the past four consecutive quarters.

Source: Yahoo Finance

In the third quarter of 2020, FCX reported an EPS of 29 cents, compared to a projection of 21 cents. The trajectory of earnings over the past three quarters is higher. The current average estimate for Q4 is for an EPS of 30 cents. A survey of seventeen analysts on Yahoo Finance has an average target of $20.21 per share for FCX, ranging from $16 to $25.

Source: Barchart

The chart highlights the rally in FCX shares from $4.82 on March 19 to its most recent high of $21.29 on November 9. The shares more than quadrupled over the past seven months and were trading at just under $20 on November 10.

Levels to watch in FCX

FCX already moved above its first technical resistance level at the January 2018 $20.25 high on November 9.

Source: Barchart

The next level to watch on the upside is at the May 2015 peak of $23.97 per share. Above there, the stock traded to $39.32 in July 2014, $43.65 in September 2012, $61.34 in January 2011, and $63.62 in May 2008. FCX shares correlate closely with the price of copper. A break above the critical technical resistance level at the late 2017 $3.3220 high could lead to explosive gains in copper and FCX shares.

If 2020 turns out like 2008, 2021-2024 could be a bullish period in the commodities asset class, and copper is a leader and bellwether market. Copper appears to be on a path to challenge the 2017 high. FCX has over quadrupled in value since March 2020, but the stock could have lots of upside potential from the $20 level over the coming years.

