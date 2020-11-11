Vietnamese stocks will attract more attention in the coming months and years. The possibility of another "Asian Miracle" creates a potential high return setup.

The real estate sector in Vietnam has also been thriving in spite of the pandemic.

Vietnam's export sector has grown consistently in the past decade, and recent trends are accelerating this growth. Increased FDI will drive higher consumer spending in the near future.

Vietnam managed to control COVID-19 without excessive damage to its economy. As a result, it's one of the few countries that will grow GDP in 2020.

The COVID-19 pandemic was an economic stress test that hit emerging markets especially hard. However, Vietnam managed to balance the public health and economic tradeoffs. The Vietnamese government went beyond WHO recommendations to quickly and comprehensively cut off virus transmission. They also conducted aggressive contact tracing to root out potential future cases. According to the Guardian, one reason for Vietnam's success is the government's careful study of past SARS outbreaks in China.

Vietnam's COVID-19 case count has stayed much lower than other countries in Asia:

Source: Bloomberg

Although the initial lockdowns in Vietnam were strict, they were never a political issue, and the government started to lift them as soon as the virus relented. Once the initial phase passed, policymakers quickly switched gears to bolster the economy. The IMF has highlighted Vietnam's COVID-19 response as an example for other countries to follow.

In a year when most countries in the world are experiencing recession, Vietnam is a rare pocket of growth. According to Bloomberg, Vietnam's economy is expected to grow at 2.4% this year, faster than any other country in Asia. Starting from a low base compared to developed markets and even other Southeast Asian countries creates room for much larger upside. Vietnam is following a similar path to Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and Mainland China, the other post world war II "Asian Miracles"

A key driver of Vietnam's recent success and future potential lies in manufacturing exports and foreign direct investment.

Exports and FDI Growth

Vietnam's export sector has grown consistently in the past decade, and favorable trends are likely to make it accelerate. In 2019, Vietnamese exports to the US totaled $66.6 billion, up 36% vs. 2018, and up 442% since 2009, according to the US Trade Representative. Since 2016, Vietnam has benefited as more companies shift production away from China to avoid getting caught up in the US- China trade war. COVID-19 accelerated the global reordering of supply chains that is poised to drive further economic growth in Vietnam.

Vietnam's exports have proven anti-fragile to the pandemic. Even after global trade collapsed, Vietnamese exports to the US were up 11% year over year in the third quarter.

Source: Asia Frontier Capital

The recent success of Vietnam's export sector will drive a positive feedback loop that leads to more FDI as more companies build manufacturing capacity in the country. Bloomberg recently highlighted how an influx of foreign investment from companies such as Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) and Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has created new wealth in formerly poor rural areas. Other companies such as Boeing (NYSE:BA) and General Electric (NYSE:GE) have also increased sourcing from Vietnam recently. FDI has continued to grow even through the pandemic. The local impact of the surge in FDI will play out over the coming years, leading to better employment prospects and a stronger consumer class.

How can investors capitalize on the macro trends driving Vietnam's future? Vietnam's stock market is relatively difficult to access. Fortunately, there is one pure play ETF available to US investors: The VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (VNM).

Portfolio

VNM holds a portfolio of 27 stocks that are listed in Vietnam, and/or derive the majority of their revenue from Vietnam. The 0.66% expense ratio is reasonable given it is the only pure play Vietnam ETF available to US investors. In fact, it's slightly lower than the 0.68% expense ratio of the popular iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM).

VNM's portfolio is concentrated in industries that have proven resilient to COVID-19. VNM's largest allocation is to real estate, accounting for 28% of its portfolio. Other major industry exposures include information technology (21%) and consumer staples (15%).

Source: Fund Website, Author's Calculations

The real estate sector in Vietnam has been doing well throughout 2020. Danh Khoi Real Estate JSC, a major real estate broker in Ho Chi Minh City noted that in 2020Q2 the number of transactions for houses and villas increased 42% compared to 2020Q1. This level is well below 2019 because many construction projects were halted by COVID-19, and there is a lack of new supply in the market. On the other hand, this also drives up the value of transactions. Asia Frontier Capital noted that real estate developers started actively marketing new projects this fall.

Real Estate has long been one of the most popular investments in Vietnam and a recent survey on a popular Vietnamese website indicated that a lot of Vietnamese plan to invest more in Real Estate soon.

Source: Asia Frontier Capital

So far, there are very few foreigners invested in Vietnam's real estate market. However, that could change as Vietnam becomes a more important manufacturing hub. Notably, the real estate developer with the largest share of apartment sales to foreigners, Vingroup JSC, is also the largest holding in VNM, accounting for 9.4% of the portfolio. Vinhomes JSC and Nova Land Investment Corp, account for 6.8% and 6.4% of the portfolio, respectively. Holding these stocks through an ETF is an easy way to get indirect exposure to future growth in the Vietnamese real estate market.

Valuation and Conclusion

Vietnam is cheaper than the broader world market, but not as cheap as emerging markets. Its average P/E ratio is 18, compared to 19 for the iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI), and 16 for EEM. The slightly higher valuation is justified because of the growth potential.

In spite of its favorable positioning, VNM has underperformed emerging and frontier markets over the past five years.

Source: Thomson Reuters Eikon

Vietnamese stocks will attract more attention in the coming months and years as its COVID-19 performance becomes more widely known, and the supply chain trends favoring it continue. Emerging and frontier market investors should consider adding VNM to their portfolio.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VNM,EEM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.