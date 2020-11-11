Between its 9.2% yield, 4.0-5.0% annual earnings growth potential, and 4.4% annual valuation multiple expansion, shares of Altria Group are positioned for turbocharged returns over the next decade.

Adding to the case for an investment in Altria Group is the fact that I estimate shares of the stock are trading at a 35% discount to fair value.

While Altria Group's balance sheet isn't as strong as I'd prefer, the company's interest coverage ratio of ~7.8 (factoring out the recent $2.6 billion JUUL write-off) is reasonable.

Despite a year that has been difficult for most companies, Altria Group has delivered 5.3% YTD YoY net revenue growth and 5.6% YTD YoY adjusted diluted EPS growth.

Altria Group's adjusted diluted EPS and FCF payout ratios YTD of 74.8% and 82.5% represent moderate improvement over the previous year of 75.2% and 88.0%, respectively.

In an operating environment fraught with uncertainty such as the current one, I believe it is crucial for dividend growth investors to prioritize investing in proven businesses with strong brands.

One company that I believe perfectly fits this profile is that of Altria Group (MO).

As I'll discuss below for the first time since I last covered Altria Group back in August, Altria Group's dividend remains well covered and mid-single digit annual growth potential remains intact, Altria Group's operating fundamentals are holding up well, and the stock is priced at a significant discount to my estimated fair value, which is why I am reiterating my buy rating for the stock at this time.

Dividend Coverage Has Improved And Mid-Single Digit Growth Potential Remains Intact

Although I believe that it is always important to evaluate the safety of a stock's underlying dividend regardless of whatever its yield may be, I believe that it is especially key to do so in the case of Altria Group given that its 9.21% yield is over 5 times that of the S&P 500's 1.68%.

With that in mind, I'll be examining Altria Group's adjusted diluted EPS and FCF payout ratios year to date.

Through the first 9 months of this fiscal year, Altria Group has generated $3.37 in adjusted diluted EPS against $2.52 in dividends/share paid during that time, for an adjusted diluted EPS payout ratio of 74.8%.

This is a slight improvement over the 75.2% adjusted diluted EPS payout ratio through the first 9 months of FY 2019 (per data sourced from page 5 of Altria Group's Q3 2020 earnings press release), which supports my argument that Altria Group's dividend remains rather safe for the foreseeable future.

Moving to FCF through the first 9 months of this fiscal year, Altria Group generated $5.844 billion in operating cash flow against $162 million in capital expenditures, for total FCF of $5.682 billion (according to data sourced from pages 9-10 of Altria Group's most recent 10-Q).

When measured against the $4.690 billion in dividends paid out during this time, Altria Group's FCF payout ratio works out to 82.5%.

This is a marked improvement from the 88.0% FCF payout ratio through the first 9 months of FY 2019.

Given that Altria Group's payout ratios are in an ideal range, I expect that the company's long-term dividend growth will be roughly in line with whatever earnings growth it is able to deliver in the long term.

When considering that Yahoo Finance is forecasting 5.6% annual earnings growth over the next 5 years from Altria Group, I believe that I am justified in maintaining my long-term dividend growth expectation of 4.25% annually.

Altria Group's Resiliency Is Once Again Demonstrated

Source: Altria Group Third-Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call Presentation

Given the challenges across the economy as a whole this year, I believe that it's fair to characterize Altria Group's operating results for the third quarter as building on yet another solid year for the company.

Altria Group managed to deliver 4.9% YoY net revenue growth, taking its net of excise tax revenues to $5.678 billion in Q3 2020 (data sourced from page 1 of Altria Group's Q3 2020 earnings press release).

Going into Altria Group's segment results, Altria Group's Smokeable Products segment experienced only a 0.4% YoY decline in reported domestic cigarette volumes during the third quarter. When adjusting for trade inventory movements, segment cigarette volumes declined YoY by about 1%, as indicated by CEO Billy Gifford's opening remarks during Altria Group's Q3 2020 earnings call.

Higher pricing, which was partially offset by the lower volume as noted above and higher promotional investments, allowed Altria Group's Smokeable Products segment to grow its net of excise tax revenues 5.7% YoY from $4.643 billion in Q3 2019 to $4.906 billion in Q3 2020 (as per page 7 of Altria Group's Q3 2020 earnings press release).

When also taking into account Altria Group's 220 basis point expansion in adjusted OCI margins from 55.3% in Q3 2019 to 57.5% in Q3 2020, Altria Group managed to deliver a 9.9% YoY increase in adjusted OCI from $2.568 billion in Q3 2019 to $2.823 billion in Q3 2020 (also sourced from page 7 of Altria Group's Q3 2020 earnings press release).

Moving to the Oral Tobacco Products segment, Altria Group once again benefited from higher pricing that was partially offset by lower shipment volumes and higher promotional investments, which allowed the segment to generate 3.4% net of excise tax revenue growth from $587 million in Q3 2019 to $607 million in Q3 2020 (page 10 of Altria Group's Q3 2020 earnings press release).

The Oral Tobacco Products segment reported a 1.1% YoY decrease in domestic shipment volumes, which was mostly driven by retail share losses and trade inventory movements. When adjusted for calendar differences and trade inventory movements, the Oral Tobacco Products segment reported a 4% YoY increase in domestic shipment volumes (data sourced from page 10 of Altria Group's Q3 2020 earnings press release).

Similar to the Smokeable Products segment, the Oral Tobacco Products segment benefited from a 60 basis point expansion in adjusted OCI margins from 71.9% in Q3 2019 to 72.5% in Q3 2020, which helped the segment to deliver 4.3% YoY growth in adjusted OCI from $422 million in Q3 2019 to $440 million in Q3 2020 (data also sourced from page 10 of Altria Group's Q3 2020 earnings press release).

Altria Group's smallest reportable segment, Wine, reported a 6.2% YoY decline in net of excise tax revenue from $162 million in Q3 2019 to $152 million in Q3 2020, which was primarily driven by a 3.9% decline in reported wine shipment volume (page 12 of Altria Group's Q3 2020 earnings press release).

The Wine segment reported a 330 basis point expansion in its adjusted OCI margins, taking its adjusted OCI margins from 9.9% in Q3 2019 to 13.2% in Q3 2020, which was due to lower SG&A costs. This helped Altria Group's Wine segment to generate a staggering 25% YoY increase in adjusted OCI from $16 million in Q3 2019 to $20 million in Q3 2020 (data also sourced from page 12 of Altria Group's Q3 2020 earnings press release).

All told, Altria Group's adjusted diluted EPS remained unchanged from Q3 2019 to Q3 2020 at $1.19 (as per page 1 of Altria Group's Q3 2020 earnings press release).

Through the first 9 months of this fiscal year, Altria Group has delivered impressive 5.3% YoY growth in net of excise tax revenues to $15.786 billion (data also sourced from page 1 of Altria Group's Q3 2020 earnings press release).

The higher net of excise tax revenues that I discussed in detail above across Altria Group's tobacco segments in combination with Altria Group's improved adjusted OCI margins allowed Altria Group to post solid 5.6% YoY growth in adjusted diluted EPS through the first 9 months of this fiscal year.

Source: Altria Group Third-Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call Presentation

As a result of Altria Group's strong performance through the first 9 months of this fiscal year, the company updated its adjusted cigarette volume decline rate estimates to be in the range of flat to down 1.5%.

In response to a question from Morgan Stanley analyst Pamela Kaufman regarding guidance for 2020 industry volumes and the implied wide range for the fourth quarter in Altria Group's Q3 2020 earnings call, CEO Billy Gifford indicated that the headwinds of an absence of government stimulus at this time and elevated unemployment will largely offset the tailwinds of consumers spending less on gasoline and entertainment, as well as consumers adding more nicotine occasions to their days as a result of the stay-at-home practices that are being advised and/or enforced by local and state governments.

Source: Altria Group Third-Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call Presentation

As pointed out by CEO Billy Gifford's opening remarks during Altria Group's Q3 2020 earnings call, the company continued to make significant progress on its vision to responsibly lead the transition of smokers to a non-combustible future as on!'s store count increased by an astounding 16K stores from 40K in Q2 2020 to 56K in Q3 2020.

As a result of Helix Innovations' (parent company of the Burger Group subsidiaries that manufacture and sell on! in which Altria Group owns an 80% stake) highly successful push to get on! into retail stores, on!'s retail share year to date has been 2.1%.

With the strong consumer demand for less harmful means of satisfying nicotine cravings and Helix's effective campaign to get into as many retail stores as possible, I believe that on! is poised to meaningfully expand its retail share in the years ahead, which should bode well for Altria Group's operating results as the years go on.

Source: Altria Group Third-Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call Presentation

Moving to another key part of Altria Group's transition to a non-combustible future, Altria Group is leveraging its recent FDA authorization of a reduced exposure claim on the IQOS system.

Altria Group believes that an approach of marketing IQOS as a modified risk tobacco product and that providing consumer-friendly options to learn about IQOS and purchase devices will help the smokers to progress on their journey from awareness to conversion, as CEO Billy Gifford explained in his opening remarks during Altria Group's Q3 2020 earnings call.

To that end, Altria Group is providing age-verified smokers with a video chat option to connect directly with IQOS experts for product education and support via their mobile phones, as well as virtual tutorials, and at home delivery with proper age verification.

I believe that the steps Altria Group is taking to market and distribute IQOS in the United States, along with Philip Morris International's (PM) demonstrable success internationally with IQOS, will provide a significant growth runway for Altria Group going forward to deliver on its strategic objective of a non-combustible future.

Source: Altria Group Third-Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call Presentation

With all but one quarter in the books for this fiscal year, Altria Group provided its final guidance for the fiscal year when reporting its results for the third quarter.

Altria Group narrowed its guidance for this fiscal year from $4.21-$4.38 in its guidance last quarter to $4.30-$4.38 at the time of its Q3 2020 earnings call in late October, the latter of which would represent YoY adjusted diluted EPS growth of 2-4% over the 2019 base of $4.21.

Given all that has transpired this year, it's a true testament to the resiliency of Altria Group's collection of businesses that the company is going to deliver low to mid-single digit earnings growth this year.

Moving to Altria Group's balance sheet, Altria Group boasts ~$4.1 billion in cash and cash equivalents as of September 30, 2020, which provides the company with a significant buffer to endure any additional adversity that comes its way (data sourced from page 3 of Altria Group's most recent 10-Q).

As far as Altria Group's interest coverage ratio is concerned when accounting for the $2.6 billion write down of the company's JUUL stake, Altria Group maintains a respectable interest coverage ratio of ~7.8 through the first 9 months of this fiscal year (as per data sourced from page 5 of Altria Group's most recent 10-Q).

While this is a weaker interest coverage ratio than Altria Group has put up in past years, all things considered with how the JUUL and Cronos Group acquisitions have played out thus far, Altria Group is in a fair position from a balance sheet perspective.

When I take into consideration Altria Group's operating results year to date, the company's IQOS and on! growth avenues, ample liquidity, and respectable interest coverage ratio, I believe that Altria Group is capable of being a great long-term investment if shares are acquired at or below their fair value.

Risks To Consider:

Even though Altria Group is a Dividend King, that doesn't make the company immune from risk, which is why investors would be wise to occasionally monitor Altria Group's risk profile to ensure that the investment thesis remains fundamentally sound.

It is with this in mind that I will be revisiting several key risks associated with an investment in Altria Group as outlined in Altria Group's previous 10-K.

The first key risk to Altria Group is one that has been a constant throughout at least the past several decades, which is that of lawsuits (page 5 of Altria Group's previous 10-K).

According to page 30 of Altria Group's most recent 10-Q, Altria Group and its subsidiary, Philip Morris USA are involved in 142 individual smoking and health cases, 1,471 cases brought by flight attendants seeking compensatory damages for personal injuries allegedly caused by exposure to environmental tobacco smoke or ETS, and 1,145 E-vapor cases.

Although it is likely that Altria Group and its subsidiaries will prevail in the majority of these cases or settle on minimal terms for Altria Group's size and scale, it's worth noting that Altria Group's pre-tax charges for tobacco and health litigation have increased substantially from $43 million in the 9 months ended 2019 to $73 million in the 9 months ended 2020.

Aside from these lawsuits, the more notable lawsuit that was filed against Altria Group in April was when British American Tobacco (BTI) filed a lawsuit against Philip Morris International and Altria Group's PM USA subsidiary alleging patent infringement relating to IQOS.

If BTI's lawsuit proves to be successful, Altria Group would be prohibited from selling IQOS in the United States unless the company paid a significant licensing fee to BTI.

This could adversely impact Altria Group's profitability as it relates to its agreement with Philip Morris International to distribute IQOS in the United States, which would limit the promise of a significant growth catalyst for Altria Group in the years ahead.

Another risk that partially overlaps with the above is the competitive nature of Altria Group's industry (page 6 of Altria Group's previous 10-K).

Lawsuits between the likes of industry giants such as Altria Group and BTI are common occurrences as the companies are constantly competing against each other to establish themselves as the company that is on the cutting edge of consumer preferences.

Whether Altria Group will be able to continue upon its legacy of enriching shareholders will depend largely on its ability to establish itself as the premier company in next-gen nicotine delivery technology, such as IQOS and on!.

While Altria Group has been able to adapt to shifting consumer preferences over the duration of its corporate history, there is no guarantee that the company will be able to continue to outmaneuver its competitors. If the company isn't able to entrench itself as the leader in next-gen nicotine delivery technology, the company will likely experience difficulties in meeting its long-term growth targets.

Rounding out my discussion of Altria Group's risk profile is the fact that while Altria Group has attempted to get out ahead of its competitors to win the next generation of business, Altria Group has committed its fair share of mistakes in the process such as its acquisitions of Cronos Group and JUUL.

Altria Group reported that it wrote another $2.6 billion off of its JUUL investment in the third quarter, citing "revised international expansion plans and U.S. e-vapor and associated competitive dynamics," in its Q3 2020 earnings press release with its 35% stake in the company down nearly 90% from the $12.8 billion it paid for its stake in the company to a valuation of only $1.6 billion as of September 30, 2020.

Altria Group's $1.8 billion acquisition of Cronos Group has been reduced to a valuation of less than $1 billion as of September 30, 2020, due to a number of reasons, including governmental action requiring closures or limited occupancy of retail stores in the United States as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fortunately, I believe that Altria Group's agreement with Philip Morris International to distribute IQOS in the United States and its 80% stake in on! will prove to be significant growth catalysts for the company going forward that will more than offset the volume declines in its core Smokeable Products segment.

While I have discussed several key risks associated with an investment in Altria Group, the above isn't intended to be a complete discussion of Altria Group's risk profile. For a more thorough discussion of Altria Group's risks, I would refer interested readers to pages 4-11 of Altria Group's previous 10-K, page 85 of Altria Group's most recent 10-Q, and my previous articles on the stock.

Altria Group Is A Vastly Undervalued Dividend King

Despite the fact that Altria Group has generated significant wealth for long-term shareholders, it remains important for both prospective and current shareholders to avoid overpaying for shares of the stock to minimize the risks of a lower starting yield, valuation multiple contraction, and lower total return potential.

Therefore, I will be using two valuation metrics and a valuation model to arrive at a fair value for Altria Group's shares.

The first valuation metric that I'll utilize to arrive at a fair value for shares of Altria Group is the TTM yield to 13-year TTM median yield.

As indicated by Gurufocus, Altria Group's TTM yield of 9.07% is significantly higher than its 13-year TTM median yield of 4.96%.

Assuming a reversion to a yield of 6.00% and a fair value of $56.33 a share (which I believe adequately factors in Altria Group's risk profile), Altria Group's shares are trading at a 33.7% discount to fair value and offer 50.7% upside from the current price of $37.37 a share (as of November 8, 2020).

The next valuation metric that I will use to determine the fair value for Altria Group's shares is the TTM price to FCF ratio to 13-year median TTM price to FCF ratio.

As demonstrated by Gurufocus, Altria Group's TTM price to FCF ratio of 8.51 is well below its 13-year median TTM price to FCF ratio of 18.84.

Factoring in a reversion to a TTM price to FCF ratio of 13.00 and a fair value of $57.07 a share, Altria Group is priced at a 34.5% discount to fair value and offers 52.7% capital appreciation from the current share price.

Source: Investopedia

The valuation model that I'll be utilizing to assign a fair value to shares of Altria Group is the dividend discount model or DDM.

The first input into the DDM is the expected dividend/share, which is simply the annualized dividend/share. Following Altria Group's 2.4% increase to its dividend in July, Altria Group's annualized dividend/share is currently $3.44.

The next input into the DDM is the cost of capital equity, which is the annual total return rate that an investor requires from their investments. While this typically varies from one investor to another, I require a 10% annual total return rate because I believe that such returns amply reward me for the time and effort that I dedicate to researching investment opportunities and occasionally monitoring my investments.

The third input into the DDM is the annual dividend growth rate over the long-term or DGR.

Although the first two inputs into the DDM only require data retrieval to find the annualized dividend/share amount and subjectivity to set an acceptable annual total return rate, accurately predicting the long-term DGR requires investors to consider multiple factors, including a stock's payout ratios (and whether those payout ratios are positioned to expand, contract, or remain the same over the long-term), annual earnings growth potential, industry fundamentals, and the strength of a stock's balance sheet.

When I consider that Altria Group's payout ratios are right around the company's long-term objective of 80%, I believe that it is reasonable to conclude that dividend growth going forward will roughly track earnings growth.

Because I believe that Altria Group is poised to deliver mid-single digit earnings growth annually over the long-term, I am reiterating my expectation of 4.25% annual dividend growth over the long-term.

When I plug these inputs into the DDM, I am left with a fair value of $59.83 a share, which indicates that Altria Group's shares are trading at a 37.5% discount to fair value and offer 60.1% upside from the current share price.

Upon averaging the three fair values above, I compute a fair value of $57.74 a share, which implies that shares of Altria Group are priced at a 35.3% discount to fair value and offer 54.5% capital appreciation from the current share price.

Summary: Altria Group's Current Valuation Doesn't Reflect The Operating Results

While Altria Group's 51 consecutive years of dividend increases are impressive, I care just as much about a stock's dividend growth potential going forward as I do about pedigree.

When I take into consideration that Altria Group has managed to both grow its net revenues 3.9% YTD YoY and achieve 5.6% YTD YoY growth in its adjusted diluted EPS, Altria Group's fair balance sheet, and the company's numerous strategic partnerships to drive future growth, I continue to believe that many years of dividend growth lie ahead for Altria Group.

Further adding to the case for an investment in Altria Group, is the fact that I estimate shares of the stock are trading at a 35% discount to fair value.

Between its 9.2% yield, 4.0-5.0% annual earnings growth potential, and 4.4% annual valuation multiple expansion potential, shares of Altria Group are positioned for turbocharged returns over the next decade.

It is with the foregoing points in mind that I am confident in maintaining my buy rating for shares of Altria Group at the present time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MO, PM, BTI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.