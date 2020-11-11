On July 5, 2020, Dominion Energy (D) announced that they would start working out to become a lean and efficient "Pure-play"company. So far, they have been on track but somehow Mr. Market has not noticed the progress made till now. By early 2021, Dominion Energy will have repositioned itself in the utilities industry. Factoring these changes into the current share price reveals excellent mid-term gains for the investor.

Using the earnings guidance, provided by the management for 2021, in a dividend distribution model to value the common stock, the value of the share expected in early 2021 is $124 with a Value to Earnings ratio of 32.3 (current P/E (NYSE:TTM) is 31.97), which provides significant upside potential to investors buying the share at the current trading price. However, an intelligent investor must know the ifs and buts of the valuation model and in this article, I have tried to explain and justify the model output.

Indications that share is underpriced

One of the major indications that the share is underpriced is when the management decides to buy back their share in the open market. Such a decision, especially from the company insiders, points to the conclusion that management finds the market price of its stock favorable and is using this opportunity to reduce the float. In June 30's news release, Dominion Energy announced its intention to buyback around 16% of its outstanding shares in a "Dutch Auction"self-tender between the range $82- $92, which further cements the idea that the current trading price of $83 is at the bottom end of favorable share buyback price for Dominion Energy. Further, in an update to their share repurchase initiative, Dominion Energy announced completion of share repurchase of $2 B in open market prices with the intention of repurchasing another $1 B by early 2021.

Another implied indication is seen in the developed dividend discount model to value the current share. The exact valuation model and its output is discussed later, but, using reverse calculation (Goal-seek in Excel), an implicit beta of 0.97 (almost 1) is required to match the current market price of share to the share's fair value. This means that the return of Dominion Energy common stock should be in lock step with the S&P 500 to have a beta of 0.97. It is visually evident from the chart (below) comparing S&P 500 with Dominion Energy that such a high correlation between these two does not exist and hence the beta cannot be a value close to 1.

Source: Yahoo Finance

As an example, Accenture's beta is 1.07 and it is observable, from the chart below, that its return are highly correlated to S&P 500 returns.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Changes in dividend distribution policy

In the July 5 announcement of divestment, Dominion Energy laid out its plan for dividend distribution from 2021 onwards as follows.

The company now expects to target an approximately 65 percent payout ratio to be effective upon completion of the transaction. This new payout ratio implies a 2021 dividend payment of around $2.50 per share. The projected reduction in the annual dividend reflects the absence of income from the divested assets and a revision to the company's target payout ratio to align with best-in-class industry peers. Beginning in 2022, the company expects annual dividend-per-share increases of approximately 6 percent per year. This represents a significant increase from previous long-term dividend per-share growth guidance of 2.5 percent.

Historically, Dominion Energy has distributed dividends with the objective of maintaining a stable dividend yield. Between 2011 and 2017, the target dividend yield was around 3.5%, and since 2018, this yield has been maintained at around 4.5%. To maintain the yield, the payout ratio has fluctuated all over, hence the dividend payments were not representative of company earnings. However, in 2021, the dividend distribution policy is changing to a fixed payout ratio of 65% and a fixed dividend growth rate of 6% thereafter. These changes make Dominion Energy shares a prime candidate to be valued using a dividend discount model, specifically a H-model with dividend growth rate starting at 6% and slowly tapering down to the stable long-term GDP growth rate.

Source: Created by author using annual financial data

Valuation using dividend distribution model

The inputs in the valuation model are expected dividend for next year, long term growth rate, short term high growth rate, number of years of transition between high growth to stable growth rate and expected return from the stock. Without going too deep into the calculation part, I present a snapshot of the model and the link to the model for access as a shared google drive file. Input variables are in light green text, all text in black is calculated from the input variables. Links to all sources for the input variable are available in the excel sheet.

All values are given on a per share basis and the guidance values provided are pre-adjusted to take into account the announced share repurchase effects. Although the model presents valuation using 2-stage DDM and H-models, I believe the H-model will be a better representation of realistic slowdown in growth to the long-term rate. Also, to note, the valuation is for the point of time after the company has completed its plan for repurchasing shares from the market.

The H-model values the share at $124 which is a 50% increment to the current market price. Facts that support this valuation are very low required return of 4%, due to the slowdown in economy, and very high implied ROE of 19% (calculated from earnings growth rate and payout ratio). If the company can deliver 19% returns when the market requires only 4% based on the company risk, then this presents an asymmetric risk-reward opportunity that an investor can cash in on now.

Challenges to the thesis

Like all forward estimations or valuation model, there are challenges (terms and condition in fine print) that can nullify the thesis and an intelligent investor needs to be aware of these. One of the main challenges is that the model is based on expected future earnings guidance given by the management. For the past 19 quarters, the quarterly earnings have either matched or exceeded management's midpoint guidance numbers, and the management frequently boasts this as a point of achievement in almost all the investor presentations. I'd caution you to not bias yourself with this data, commonly known as the "Hot Hand fallacy", but the historical performance suggests some consideration to expect the management guidance to be good starting point. Another challenge is the time it takes for Dominion Energy to buy back the shares as planned. Any change or delay in the repurchase plan would warrant a relook into the discount factors used in the model.

As mentioned earlier, the changes announced by the company in its July 5 announcement will lead to a complete change in the company's strategic positioning in the utilities sector. As such, the beta used to calculate the required return may not be the correct representation of company specific risks. Beta is a highly sensitive input in the model and minor changes leads to massive changes in the valuation. Reduced beta means an even higher valuation and vice versa. Regulated and contracted revenue in the Dominion Energy suggests a lower beta, however, uncertainty on completion of capital projects in the future raises the risk.

Finally, the possibility of underpricing of the share by the market is always there. A high valuation does not always mean that the share will trade at that value and hence even though valuation is high, it may take a long-time for the share price to reach its fair value in the market.

Conclusion

In 2019, Dominion Energy and Virginia Power (excluded Dominion Energy gas) segments earned approximately 86% of its revenue from regulated and contracted electric and gas supply, which means that the revenues for Dominion Energy are stable and predictable. This inference is given further strength due to the fact that Dominion Energy has matched or exceeded management earning guidance for the past 19 quarters. Hence, using the management's earning guidance for 2021 to value the current common stock price has strong support. Reducing float in the market, a completely revised dividend distribution policy and shifting the company strategy to a pure-play regulated utilities company focused on renewable projects are some of the reasons for the 50% possible share price upside predicted in this article.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.