Mastercard (NYSE:MA) is one of the stocks that was hit pretty hard in this ongoing correction. So far, Mastercard declined more than 21% since the highs in August 2020 (while the S&P 500 declined only 7.5%). And as Mastercard is one of the stocks that takes a top spot on my watchlist, it makes sense to take a closer look at the company (and the stock) again to determine if this might be a good buying opportunity.

Update And Results

Two weeks ago, Mastercard reported third quarter results, and it was obviously not what investors were expecting. Mastercard missed earnings expectations for revenue as well as earnings per share, and it became obvious once again that COVID-19 will continue to have a negative effect on Mastercard’s business for probably several months and quarters to come. And in combination with many countries going into different forms of shutdowns or lockdowns once again (after dramatically rising COVID-19 numbers), the hopes of a quick recovery and taking control over the pandemic were shattered.

In the third quarter, net revenue declined 14% compared to the same quarter last year, while operating income declined 21%, and diluted earnings per share declined even 26%. For a company that usually reported double-digit growth rates, this is a strange situation. When looking at the four different segments, domestic assessments (2% YoY increase), transaction processing (1% YoY increase), and other revenues (5% YoY increase) all showed a solid performance. But cross border volume fees decreased 48% YoY, leading to overall declines for Mastercard.

When looking at the first nine months of 2020, revenue decreased 10.3%, operating income decreased 17.1%, and net income decreased 23.1%. Fiscal 2020 will probably be the first year since 2002 in which Mastercard has to report a revenue decline as we can’t really expect fourth quarter results to be much better than the previous results – especially considering the fact that many countries are going into shutdowns again and people will travel less again.

Short-Term Pain, Long-Term Gain

When looking at future growth potential of Mastercard, we have to differentiate between the short to medium term and the long term. Over the next few quarters, I expect the performance of Mastercard to be similar as in the recent past – meaning that Mastercard won’t be able to report similar revenue and earnings per share as before the pandemic. Especially, for the next two quarters, I consider it extremely unlikely that Mastercard can report top- or bottom-line growth.

We can see that cross-border volume trends improved a little bit over the last few months, but especially for “card present”, we still see declines of 60% YoY, and in November and December, I expect the numbers to get worse again with many European countries being in some state of shutdown or lockdown again. And in the United States, cases are also rising to new record highs (over 125k at the time of writing) and even without officials and politicians imposing a shutdown, people will travel less and stay more at home. And this state could very well last until the spring months before we see an improvement again.

While COVID-19 will most likely be an issue in 2021 and maybe still in 2022, Mastercard will stabilize again and grow over the long run. It might take some time before people will travel again in a similar way as they travelled before, and many experts assume that it will take until 2023 before travelling will be at pre-COVID-19 levels again.

Long-Term Growth Potential

Despite all the short-term pain, the long-term growth story is still intact, and I see tremendous long-term growth potential for Mastercard – for Visa (V) as well. According to Nielson, the purchase volume on general purpose cards between 2017 and 2027 will increase 139% in Europe and 87% in the United States. But, as for many other sectors and companies, the highest growth numbers are expected in the Asia-Pacific region with 330% growth to $57.2 trillion in purchase volume.

Right now, the gross dollar volume of Mastercard in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Africa (APMEA) is $1.8 trillion, and the market share of the total purchase volume on general purpose cards is much lower than in the United States or Europe (giving the company even more room to grow – at least in theory).

When looking at the total global market, the payment volume was about $235 trillion, with the personal consumption expenditures making up about $50 trillion. This is basically the only segment where carded payments play a major role (about $28 trillion in payments were made with cards). But we also have business-to-business (B2B) payments, government-to-business (G2B) payments or government-to-consumer (G2C) payments. In this total market, carded payments only make up for 13% right now.

The next step for Mastercard will be to focus on B2B and G2B payments, which account for a payment volume of $125 trillion annually, and Mastercard’s market share is almost non-existent. With Mastercard Track, the company wants to modernize the B2B ecosystem and address pain points in the B2B commerce. The single connection enables access to multiple payment types, greater control, and richer data to optimize B2B transactions for buyers and suppliers. Mastercard Track was launched in 2018, and the Mastercard Track Business Payment Service will be rolled out globally – starting with the US market in 2020.

Wide Economic Moat

When looking at the different sources of an economic moat, we first of all can mention the company’s brand name. Mastercard is one of the best-known and most valuable brands in the world. But I don’t think this is the source of the economic moat of Mastercard as the brand name won’t influence customers’ behavior in such a way that customers might rather choose Mastercard instead of Visa or American Express (NYSE:AXP) or pay a higher price, and therefore, the brand name is not really creating an economic moat.

While the brand name is not really generating a wide economic moat for Mastercard, the credit card company is profiting from cost advantages it can create due to the trillions of gross dollar volume it is processing every year. Once the infrastructure is in place, additional payments don’t create much additional costs, and Mastercard can increase its profitability, which is creating an advantage a new competitor simply can’t match (this is also visible in the improving margins of Mastercard).

But the true source of Mastercard’s moat stems from the network which Mastercard created over the past decades. The resulting network effect is what makes Mastercard’s business model probably one of the best in the world. The company has built a powerful network by connecting customers that use Mastercard to shop on the one side and the shops, retailers and restaurants that accept Mastercard and use it as a way to collect the payments from the customers on the other side. The network is especially strong as it is a densely interconnected network. The network consists of many different nodes (every customer that owns a Mastercard credit card and every shop or restaurant that is accepting Mastercard), and it consists of many different connections as every customer can pay everywhere and every shop can accept the Mastercard of every customer. And although some retailers are responsible for a big part of Mastercard’s revenue (five customers of Mastercard are responsible for 21% of total revenue) and are therefore more important nodes in the network, it is still extremely difficult to copy the network. The network generates its strength by the fact that every customer can pay at every shop, and every shop can accept the card of every customer. Therefore, it is not enough to just copy a few nodes and connections, but a new competitor has to copy the entire network.

Immense Bargaining Power

Mastercard has also immense bargaining power as it is connecting two very fragmented groups - on the one side, everybody who likes to sell a product or a service and needs a way to collect cash, and on the other side, everybody who wants to buy a product and has to pay for it. Mastercard connects millions of nodes in its network (the merchants and customers), and aside from a few exceptions, every node is only responsible for a very small fraction of Mastercard’s GDV and revenue. Mastercard is therefore dealing with an extremely fragmented customer base. This gives Mastercard massive bargaining power over its business partners and customers as it doesn’t really hurt Mastercard if it loses a single customer. Of course, Mastercard has a few large customers, which are responsible for a large part of revenue, but these customers hardly can’t afford not to accept Mastercard any more. I assume that Walmart (WMT) is one of the biggest customers of Mastercard, and if Walmart wouldn’t accept Mastercard anymore, it would create a problem for millions of customers, which might stop buying at Walmart and maybe go to Target (TGT) instead. No retailer can afford to cut ties with Mastercard or Visa at this point (in my opinion).

Barriers To Entry

And Mastercard has not only bargaining power over its customers and business partners. The barriers to entry are also extremely high and keep new competitors at bay. We already mentioned the two major reasons, why barriers to entry are so high – the regulatory standards new competitors have to meet and especially the established, complex, dense and evenly distributed network of Mastercard, which is extremely difficult to attack. While meeting the regulatory standards is not necessarily expensive, it is at least time-consuming for new competitors. And matching the network of Mastercard or Visa seems almost impossible for small companies, which is the reason why mostly big tech companies are trying to enter this space – Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) or Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) are examples.

Balance Sheet And Financial Health

Additionally, when looking at the company’s balance sheet, there is also no reason to worry. On September 30, 2020, Mastercard had $12,754 million in long-term debt on its balance sheet, and compared to the company’s total equity of $5,856 million, the debt levels might seem problematic at first. A debt-equity ratio of 2.18 is much higher than we like to see for a business, but we have to put this number in context. First of all, Mastercard has $10,225 million in cash and cash equivalents on its balance sheet, which is already enough to repay a huge part of the outstanding debt. And with an operating income of more than $8 billion in the last four quarters, it would take only a year and a half to repay the outstanding debt. Overall, there is no reason to worry.

Intrinsic Value Calculation

Mastercard is a great business that will have to fight with the negative consequences of COVID-19 for some more quarters, but over the long run, the company will not only do fine, but probably outperform many other companies. The final question we need to answer is if the company is also a great investment at current prices.

We can start by looking at the company’s price-to-earnings ratio as well as the price-to-sales ratio. Although growth slowed down a little bit in the last few years, the price-earnings ratio and price-sales ratio got constantly higher over time. But the price-sales ratio might not be the best metric, as Mastercard could improve its margins, which is justifying a higher price-sales ratio over time.

But the P/E ratio is also trading at an extremely high level. Considering that growth rates are not really improving, the much higher P/E ratio should make us a little cautious.

While these simple valuation metrics – price-sales ratio and price-earnings ratio – are good to give us a sense how valuation evolved over time (for one company), it is not very accurate to determine if a stock is overvalued or not at a certain point in time. While, for one business, a low double-digit P/E ratio might match its true intrinsic value, a P/E ratio of 40 or 50 could in some rare cases be justified for high growth companies.

Hence, we also use a discount cash flow analysis to determine the intrinsic value of the stock. And for the DCF, we need to make several assumptions about the growth potential and cash flow in the years to come (and here it usually gets tricky). I often start by looking at past growth rates to get a feeling what growth scenarios seem possible and realistic – knowing very well that investing is about the future and not the past (as investing by solely relying on the past is like driving by only using the rear-view mirror, which will probably end in disaster). When looking at the long-term performance, we see extremely high and impressive growth rates in the last two decades. While net income growth slowed down over time, revenue growth is very stable at 12-13% annually, and although we see a slowdown in growth rates as well, we can make a reasonable argument that Mastercard might be able to grow its revenue in the double digits in the years to come.

Since 2002 Since 2009 Since 2014 Revenue 13.75% 12.71% 12.25% Net income 28.39% 18.80% 17.54%

Optimistic growth scenario

I usually provide only one intrinsic value calculation in my articles. In case of Mastercard, I will offer two different scenarios and will start with the optimistic one. In this scenario, we can assume that Mastercard will continue to grow its revenue at least 10% annually in the next decade (considering past growth rates and the growth potential the market offers, this seems realistic). Additionally, we can assume that the company will improve its margins, which might add another 1-2% growth to the bottom line. And finally, the company will continue to buy back shares, which might add another 1-2%. Overall, we can expect 13% bottom line growth for the next few years. According to Seeking Alpha Estimates, analysts are expecting similar (or even higher) growth rates for Mastercard in the years to come. For perpetuity (after the first decade), I will calculate with 6% growth (as I am always using that number). In case of Mastercard, I am quite optimistic that the stock might grow with a higher pace even after 2030, but I will be cautious as we never know what might happen (even in case of a high-quality business like Mastercard). For 2021, I assume free cash flow to be only $5.1 billion (an average of the last quarters as I assume the underperformance will continue for a few more quarters). For 2022, I assume, that Mastercard can return to pre-crisis levels. When using these numbers (and a 10% discount rate), we get an intrinsic value of $266.89.

Less optimistic growth scenario

In a second, less optimistic scenario, we assume that Mastercard cannot grow at that high level forever, and growth will slow down in the next few years. We never know if the pandemic won’t have long-lasting consequences after all (less travel for example). I don’t consider long-lasting negative effects from the pandemic on Mastercard’s business very likely, but we never know. Most assumptions are similar as above. We only assume that growth will slow down from 12% in 2023 to 6% in 2030. This would lead to an intrinsic value of $216.85 for Mastercard.

Conclusion

In case of Mastercard, I basically see two possible scenarios. On the one side, Mastercard can continue to rise, and the stock will keep trading with a premium in the years to come, and we will regret that we didn’t buy Mastercard right now (as I regret not having pulled the trigger on Mastercard in March 2020). On the one side, it is also likely that the stock will stagnate or decline for some time until valuation levels are at a more reasonable level. To be honest, I don’t know what to do about Mastercard, but right now, I think I will stay patient for a little longer and hope for lower entry prices.

