Being barely over two years since inception does prevent understanding how DWSH will perform long term but 2020 provided all market types in condensed form.

As a stand-alone investment, DWSH's effectiveness appears in short bursts. As part of a portfolio, it shows its real value. Both of those uses will be covered.

Introduction

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF (DWSH) provides investors with an ETF that can be used as a market timing investment or a long-term holding to reduce a portfolio's standard deviation. Over the last few years, many different kinds of ETFs have been launched either to amplify market movements (inverse & 2X/3X ETFs) or calm down those swings, something many retired investors appreciate. SWAN and TAIL fall into that second group.

With DWSH having limited history (7/18 inception), having a year like 2020 helps as we experienced the shortest recorded Bear market and fastest return to a Bull market ever. This year's performance highlighted the importance of knowing why you own any particular asset. As we will see, at times DWSH vastly outperformed and then trailed badly.

While the above chart covers DWSH's complete history, I will concentrate on its 2020 movements. From opening the year near $23, as the market crashed and volatility spiked, DWSH almost doubled, peaking at $45.92 as the market bottomed. For the first quarter, DWSH returned 56% annualized, which even trounced a 3X Bear ETF based on the S&P index (20%). Prior to 2020, DWSH showed small peaks of outperformance.

Since March, DWSH has done poorly. This would be expected in a Bull market but while the major indices barely moved above pre-March levels, DWSH dropped 50% below where it was at the start of 2020, almost 70% down from its peak. I will cover what all this means after we first delve into DWSH.

Looking under the hood of DWSH

This is how the Advisor describes this new ETF, launched in July 2018.

The AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF (Ticker: DWSH) is managed by Nasdaq Dorsey Wright a firm renowned for relative strength investing. Relative strength investing involves buying securities that have appreciated in price more than the other securities in their investment universe and holding those securities until they exhibit sell signals. In implementing DWSH's shorting strategy to its core philosophy of relative strength investing, Dorsey Wright identifies and short sells those securities with the highest relative weakness within an investment universe primarily comprised of large-capitalization U.S.-traded equities. DWSH's investment process is purely systematic and removes any human emotion from the day-to-day decision making.

The ETF currently has just over $100mm in AUM with an expense ratio of 3.67%, a result of the cost to short stocks. On the AdvisorShares website, they provide four reasons investors might consider adding DWSH to their portfolio.

Hedging Investment Tool - as part of a long/short strategy to provide an investor with a "buy and hold" alternative for hedging.

- as part of a long/short strategy to provide an investor with a "buy and hold" alternative for hedging. Alpha-Seeking Exposure - DWSH's systematic and selective approach offers the potential opportunity to add alpha to an investment portfolio, especially during a bear market.

- DWSH's systematic and selective approach offers the potential opportunity to add alpha to an investment portfolio, especially during a bear market. For Manager Diversification - Through an established portfolio manager, spreading your investment risk among equities not correlated to the broader market can help diversify and mitigate your overall portfolio risk.

- Through an established portfolio manager, spreading your investment risk among equities not correlated to the broader market can help diversify and mitigate your overall portfolio risk. For Strategy Diversification - The systematic portfolio management process seeks to limit unnecessary risk and maximize exposure to the momentum factor.

In a specialized ETF, knowing your sector exposure is critical. If you do not agree with AdvisorShares that Financials and Energy still provide the best stocks for shorting, why own it?

The next level of evaluation is the top holdings. Do you and other analysts agree these are stocks to be shorting? Again, if not, why own? None of the shorted stocks on this list were in the Top 10 last March (Article). DWSH is currently short 101 securities. While I could not find a turnover ratio for the ETF, I imagine it is high, which would add to the expense of managing this ETF.

Portfolio Strategy

Using DWSH to short the market is one strategy that does work IF you are a good market timer. Its effectiveness seems to be amplified by changes in VIX, but that is more observation than fact on my part.

Source: www.portfoliovisualizer.com

DWSH did managed to zig when SPY zagged through most times. As expected, SPXS, a 3x Bear ETF, zigged better. But if you bought and held DWSH, SPY not only outperformed but did it with half the StdDev. SPXS did worst on both fronts if held. For the shorting strategy, timing is critical.

Another use of DWSH is to remove some of the StdDev from your portfolio. While this is probably not a concern for younger investors, for some retirees, especially those making RMDs, it has greater importance.

Source: Portfolio Visualizer

I ran two portfolios combining SPY & DWSH, one with 5% DWSH and the second with 10%. The higher the percent in DWSH, the lower the StdDev and that includes comparing it against a balanced fund from Fidelity. About a 20% weight to DWSH seemed to generate the highest Sharpe ratio, a measure of risk-reward, of .51. So, if your main motivation is a portfolio with a higher Sharpe ratio, adding DWSH, even in small amounts, does help.

Of course, in your search for the best Sharpe ratio, there are other ETFs that could be used. I tested using the two others mentioned earlier, using the 10% allocation, figuring most investors wouldn't add more than that.

Source: www.portfoliovisualizer.com

Due to SWAN, this only dates back to 12/18. DWSH again provides the lowest StdDev but the other two have slightly higher Sharpe ratios. Both SWAN and TAIL use a combination of USTs and options as their risk management strategies so, in that sense, comparing them to DWSH is an apples-to-oranges one but still useful if the goal is Sharpe ratio maximization.

