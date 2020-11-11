We buy the dips with conviction, expecting GLDM to reach $21 per share over the next month.

Even though gold's positioning is heavily long, we think that it has room to become even longer in the weeks ahead, judging by our dry powder level analysis.

However, we think that the aftermath of the US elections will continue to elicit heightened uncertainty, in a context in which additional stimulus measures are needed to fight the COVID-19.

Investment thesis

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) has come under heavy pressure of late, defying our bullish near-term view on gold prices.

However, we think that macro uncertainty will prevail for longer in the aftermath of the US elections, in a context in which the US needs to unleash more stimulus to fight the COVID-19 crisis pandemic.

This should drive the dollar lower (even though its positioning is already short) and US real rates lower under downward pressure. As a result, we expect investment demand for gold to remain strong over the short run, pushing gold prices higher despite the unsupportive price seasonality in November.

While we acknowledge that dollar's spec positioning is heavily short and that the seasonality of gold prices is not necessarily supportive in November, we expect the appreciation in gold prices to continue.

Our trading range forecast for GLDM over a 1-month view is $18.00-21.00/share.

Source: Bloomberg, Orchid Research

Why GLDM?

For investors seeking exposure to the fluctuations of gold prices, there are different ETFs available, with the most common being the SPDR Gold Trust ETF (GLD).

We think SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust, which is the "mini-version" of GLD, is one of the best long-term investment vehicles to hold to play the gold bull run due to its very low cost of ownership. In fact, it presently offers the lowest total cost of ownership (expense ratio + spread) among gold ETFs.

GLDM's objective is to replicate the performance of gold prices less the Trust expenses. To do so, the Fund physically holds gold bars in a London vault and custodied by ICBC Standard bank. This physically-backed methodology prevents investors from getting hurt by the contango structure of the gold market, contrary to ETFs using futures contracts. The strong co-movement between gold prices and GLDM tracks very well the fluctuations of gold prices.

Positioning recap

Source: CFTC, Orchid Research

In the week to November 3, positioning in the gold market contracted by roughly 9 tonnes, according to our estimates. This was principally the result of speculative selling (~30 tonnes) and ETF selling (~14 tonnes). However, this was partly offset by an increase in swap dealer buying (~21 tonnes) and buying from other reportable traders (~11 tonnes). Over the corresponding period, the CME gold spot price dropped by just 0.30 USD/ounce, a second straight week of decline.

The positioning in the gold market has become heavily long during the COVID-19 crisis, even longer than the previous gold price peak in 2011.

Source: CFTC, Orchid Research

However, we think that the net long positioning in the gold market can continue to increase in the months ahead, especially in the currently supportive macro backdrop.

One way to determine how longer the positioning in the gold market can become is to analyze the dry powder level among money managers (i.e. speculators) in the CME gold futures market.

To do so, we distinguish money managers that hold long positions (MM longs) and money managers that hold short positions (MM shorts). For each category, we identify the number of traders reported by the CFTC. We plot this information in the following visualization.

Source: CFTC, Orchid Research

We can see that the number of MM longs (currently at 100) is not at an extreme high. This suggests that there is sufficient dry powder among this trader category to push gold prices higher in the near term.

Conversely, even though the number of MM shorts is relatively smaller, it is not yet at an extreme low. Therefore, the risk of fresh shorting exists but is not high, in our view.

Our dry powder analysis suggests that gold prices may move higher in the weeks ahead and months ahead.

Implications for GLDM

Because we think that the macro environment will be particularly bullish for gold due to the heightened macro uncertainty and the inflationary stimulus unleashed by the US, we think that GLDM is a great play to play the gold bull run.

Although the positioning in the gold market is heavily long, we think it has room to become even longer in the weeks ahead. As we showed, the dry powder level among money managers is not yet constrained. Therefore, GLDM is well placed to rise in the near term.

Our trading range forecast for GLDM is $18.00-21.00/share over the next month.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Our research has not been prepared in accordance with the legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Therefore, this material cannot be considered as investment research, a research recommendation, nor a personal recommendation or advice, for regulatory purposes.