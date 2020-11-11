The fund has done exceptionally well since its launch right before the market crash; with an IPO date of January 29th, 2020.

Written by Nick Ackerman, co-produced by Stanford Chemist

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (BMEZ) is proving to be an exceptional fund. It is still quite new as it doesn't even have one year of operation under its belt. That being said, it is a fund from BlackRock so I was more apt to get behind it at launch. Being the world's largest asset manager grants you some privileges. This spectacular performance was helped by a bit of luck as well. The healthcare sector was relatively sheltered from the most severe of the downturn earlier this year, and the "health sciences" category that this fund focuses on was a beneficiary.

(Source)

BMEZ has an objective to "provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation." They intend to achieve this through "investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries."

In tandem with this investment policy, they will "utilize an option writing strategy in an effort to generate current gains from options premiums and to enhance the Trust's risk-adjusted returns." The option strategy worked out very well for them entering the market when they did. They were able to utilize put writing to enter positions at lower prices, or to collect that additional premium while waiting for a better opportunity to put cash to work. They target 30 to 40% being overwritten. They last reported this as below the target, coming in at 20.71%.

This focus also includes "access to private market opportunities." Where the similar BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (BME) focuses on large-cap, well-known names, BMEZ will have a tilt towards smaller companies also involving some private. They will seek up to 25% being in these private investments.

This can change the risk/reward dynamic as volatility should presumably increase - so too should the potential reward. It also leads me to believe that if one is looking for a more conservative play in the healthcare space, BMEZ wouldn't particularly meet that objective. Though, for those more adventurous investors that want a steady monthly income as a bonus, this could be exactly for them.

The fund is incredibly large for a CEF, with managed assets of $3.058 billion. They charge a 1.25% management fee, with a total expense ratio of 1.30%. This might seem larger than some of the other BlackRock funds, but again, we are getting slices of private investments that can require more active involvement.

The fund is structured as a limited-term fund, in that it will liquidate around January 29th, 2032. This is to ensure that investors can receive full NAV. This has become a popular way to launch funds as we typically see CEFs operating at perpetual discounts. Of course, that is one of the draws of CEFs, though the term structure allows one to capitalize on the liquidation. Then, potentially put funds back to work in another term fund or similar fund to still keep the exposure. With BMEZ, there isn't a fund that is too similar at this time.

Additionally, it is possible that the fund may be changed to a perpetually trading vehicle after a tender offer of 100% of shares. Thus, one could reap the reward of the liquidation and then still have access to the fund should it continue to operate. The minimum is quite low to continue operation as well, as they put it at $200 million. We should also see a declining discount as we reach nearer that date in 2032.

Performance - Tech Like Performance

What is truly astonishing about this fund is that it was able to provide returns since inception that seems to be almost like it was invested in tech. We don't have a YTD performance metric as it was launched at the end of January and not before the beginning of this year.

Data by YCharts

Even more interesting is that the performance in relation to BME hasn't even been close. Yet, BMEZ enjoys an attractive discount of 7.15% - which has been pretty consistent since its launch as having a large discount. And, BME flirts with premium pricing.

Data by YCharts

BME hasn't done too terribly this year either. Though it is still a bit of an odd thing to witness between the two funds and how investors are pricing them. Essentially, BMEZ seems to be getting a discount due to either its length of existence, its more volatile holdings or simply because investors aren't aware of BMEZ.

Distribution - Low For A CEF, But Higher Than What You Will Get From Many Other Dividend Stocks

One area that BMEZ can't compete with other CEFs is with its lower than the usual yield at the moment. Of course, this also has to do with the fact that the fund has taken off like a rocket - but most investors in the CEF space aren't enticed by 4.67%. That being said, taking a look at other dividend stocks available makes BMEZ still quite attractive. This is especially true as interest rates are near-zero and there aren't many areas where income investors can get safe and reliable income.

Due to the fund's large discount, the NAV distribution rate is only 4.33% as well. This could mean a future distribution increase could be in play. We just saw two other sector funds from BlackRock increase their distributions as well. That is the tech-focused funds BlackRock Science & Technology Trust (BST) and BlackRock Science & Technology Trust II (BSTZ).

Of course, that doesn't always translate exactly what is happening in the underlying portfolio of each fund. It also is two different and distinct sectors of focus.

Data by YCharts

With that being said, let's just take a look at the total NAV returns of the funds above. BMEZ is right around the same performance as BST. Increasing NAV, especially so significantly, does tend to correlate with a fund needing to increase its distribution. This is based on funds being registered investment companies having to pay out certain requirements annually. At the very least, if they are harvesting some of these gains, there could be potential for a special year-end distribution.

Due to BMEZ's smaller, less established investments, the fund will rely considerably on capital gains and/or return of capital to fund the distribution. In fact, they have reported negative net investment income since its launch.

(Source - Semi-Annual Report)

This report was for the end of June, note how much more the fund has climbed in assets since that period of time. They have essentially doubled their previously reported unrealized appreciation.

This report also brings up an excellent point that I alluded to above. That is, if they realize gains they could potentially have a large year-end special. Well, that certainly could still be the case - though notice that they have only realized losses for the period. Thus, if they have done nothing since this report - no requirement for a large payout.

Additionally, this is where return of capital can come from that people get all nervous over. The fund has had massive gains, but none of these gains were realized. These can then be classified as ROC in a distribution. While, at the same time, assets are climbing like a rocket. ROC is a tax term - not a term classifying performance.

You should not draw any conclusions about the Trust’s investment performance from the amount of this distribution or from the terms of the Trust's Managed Distribution Plan.

Holdings - Not Your Typical Healthcare Holdings

BMEZ's holdings have only a few names that investors may recognize. Of course, if you are a diehard healthcare investor or work in the industry, your response would be different. For the typical investor though, I believe there would be only a few that they could identify by name.

This has to do with the fact that around 50% of their portfolio is in large-cap companies, while the remaining is split between mid and small-caps. The average market cap of BMEZ's holdings is around $18,180.7 million. For some context, BME reports their holdings as having an average market cap of $108,991.2 million. BME holds names in their top ten that almost any retail investor could name almost all 10.

Their focus on private investments of around 25% is also an interesting factor that sets this fund apart from other comparable healthcare funds. They reported that they "continue to perform due diligence on multiple new opportunities and expects to further increase exposure to private asset over the coming quarters given a robust pipeline of private transaction opportunities."

That being said, they have only allocated 1.9% of their portfolio at the end of June 30th, 2020 to private investments. This included 7 investments. Due to the massive performance in their portfolio, this has likely changed quite a bit as well.

This isn't a deterrent for me, as I believe that private deals should take some time. Again, this fund hasn't even been around for a year yet. They have also proven to be quite successful without even fully allocating to private deals.

(Source - Fund Website)

Genmab (GMAB) is the fund's largest holding. This is a biotech company headquartered in Denmark. On a YTD basis, the stock has done very well with a return of over 58%. Even after the March selloff, it wasn't spared from the significant declines but rebounded incredibly strong. They last reported their earnings in August. Overall, most analysts have a positive outlook for GMAB. The volatility of late has been more from the company's dispute with Johnson and Johnson (JNJ) over Darzalex and concerning royalty payments.

The second holding for BMEZ is Seattle Genetics Inc. (SGEN). This is another biotech company that "develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer..." They have also had an incredible run this year, up over 73% YTD. In this case, the company hardly dipped in price at all during the March market collapse. When they last reported their earnings in July, they had a beat on both EPS and revenue. These beats were by quite a spectacular margin as well.

The third-largest position for BMEZ is Oak Street Heatlh Inc. (OSH). OSH only came public a short time ago in August of 2020. The company operates a "platform to address the unmet needs of the chronically ill Medicare population in the United States." Investors seemed to be thrilled to have access to this company as soon as it came public, as investors bid the price up double from its IPO price - but then went on to go even higher since.

Data by YCharts

None of these companies pay dividends. This reinforces why we see negative NII for their last report. Again, reliance will be on capital gains to provide funding for distributions.

Conclusion

BMEZ trades at an enticing discount that doesn't seem warranted based on how well the fund has done in a short amount of time. That means investors are either nervous that it has run too far now, or that they simply might not know about this fund yet. Based on the current situation with COVID-19, holding a sizeable allocation to healthcare still seems to make sense. We are heading into the winter in the northern hemisphere and some suggest that could continue to push up the already rising number of cases. While complete lockdowns don't seem likely, localized lockdowns can in aggregate harm the economy. Thus, investing in more defensive areas of the market and what has worked might continue to work.

At the same time, BMEZ can provide an attractive and reliable distribution that is higher than most other dividend stocks. The discount helps shareholders receive larger sums, while the underlying portfolio doesn't have to even earn as much. This is a big positive, in my opinion. A shareholder still also receives something, even during times of panic selling as we saw in March of this year. That can make it much easier psychologically for an investor to just stay the course and get through the rough patches!

Profitable CEF and ETF income and arbitrage ideas At the CEF/ETF Income Laboratory, we manage ~8%-yielding closed-end fund (CEF) and exchange-traded fund (ETF) portfolios to make income investing easy for you. Check out what our members have to say about our service. To see all that our exclusive membership has to offer, sign up for a free trial by clicking on the button below!



Disclosure: I am/we are long BME, BMEZ, BST, BSTZ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article was originally published to members of the CEF/ETF Income Laboratory on October 23rd, 2020.