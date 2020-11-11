U.K. digital advertising group S4 Capital (OTCPK:SCPPF) has already been on a tear this year, up over 72% since first covered on Seeking Alpha in June with a strong buy recommendation. But the good news is, as the company's latest quarterly results show, it is on an absolute tear. With business performance continuing to show excellent strength and direction, there is further upside in the shares. Even after the runup in prices, I continue to be very bullish on S4 Capital.

Revenue is Growing in Double Digits Even without Acquisitions

Sir Martin Sorrell's business model is built around a strategy of acquisitions. That helped the company register an impressive third quarter revenue figure of nearly 53%. That approach shows no signs of slowing - indeed, during the quarter, the company announced another four mergers and acquisitions. Clearly, lockdown and the pandemic are not significantly denting the drive of the group, which reflects its digital focus.

However, what I find even more cheering is the organic growth. Stripping out the acquisitions, like for like revenue growth in the quarter still came in at almost 13%. That is further proof that the business model is working well, in terms of client retention and growing the size of client accounts. With acquisition activity remaining a focus and double digit organic revenue growth, I expect S4 Capital to continue to grow apace.

It was the content practice that drove the growth - revenue and gross profit were up there around 69% and 119% respectively in the quarter. The data and digital media practice, which is less than a third of the size of the content practice, grew revenue and gross profit by 10% and 9% respectively, which in most businesses would be a good result although here pales by comparison. It's good news that the well-regarded content practice, including MediaMonks, is growing so well. But it is also worth nothing a recent interview Sir Martin gave in Campaign in which he emphasized the importance of first party data, an area which seems to be clearly on his acquisition radar. This is important for his virtuous circle ("holy trinity") business model I previously discussed and has been mentioned in the comments section of S4 Capital articles here on Seeking Alpha on multiple occasions. I expect that the right first party data acquisition will help S4 Capital grow even more strongly, as with increased data privacy regulations coming into play, it is becoming critical for clients, as Sir Martin explains in the interview.

Post-COVID-19, Growth Momentum Has Been Improving

While COVID-19 remains a key concern in many countries, the company previously said that in terms of its business, the worst months were likely to be March and April, when growth was down but still present.

The company now seems to have turned the corner, with the third quarter showing a clear return to excellent growth momentum. Revenue and gross profit showed a higher like for like growth rate than in the first half. Additionally, there was sequential improvement each month. With this momentum, the company also said that EBITDA and EBITDA margin were both up "very strongly" in the quarter. That is also borne out by some of the high-level figures, with gross profit up 79% and up 23% on a like for like basis, which outpaces the growth seen in already impressive topline growth. These figures compare to the same quarter last year, not earlier this year. But they add weight to the narrative that the company's trajectory this year has been getting noticeably stronger since the weakest point in the Spring.

This looks set to continue. The company has identified "whoppers", clients which would represent $20m or more of revenue. It has won three such accounts already, including Google (GOOG) and BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY) and is working on landing another one. Audaciously, it is now targeting twenty such sized client accounts. I also expect that success breeds success here - as big clients sign big deals with S4 Capital, it will provide more confidence and proof of efficacy for further possible clients to sign up. I think Google is notable from investors' perspective - if as tech savvy a client as Google is willing to work with S4 Capital at scale, clearly S4 Capital's digital advertising offering is genuinely compelling.

The Shares Continue to Offer Value

There was a run-up in the shares ahead of the results announcement, such that while there was an initial bounce after the announcement, the gain was then reduced and shares traded around the 450p mark, close to where they ended last week.

I have previously discussed the difficulty of valuing the company. I expect it to continue dilution. Although it reported a net cash position of approximately £100 million, its acquisition heavy model relies on shares and cash, raised in part from issuing new shares as it did in June. So the total share float will likely continue to grow. Additionally, while the gross profit news this year has been good, the actual earnings per share remain small or non-existent, as seen in the half-year reporting when the basic EPS was -0.1p and the adjusted basic EPS was 2.3p. However, the company is only a few years old and at this stage, valuation is looking at growth prospects. These remain excellent, as I outlined above. The company reiterated "yet again" its three year plan of doubling revenue and gross profit organically - having made such a big noise about this repeatedly, I now feel it is compelled to deliver.

With another storming quarter, evidence continues to mount that Sir Martin is really building a large-scale, high-growth digital agency of prominence here and I am starting to take the view that he may outdo his own achievement over three decades building WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)(OTCPK:WPPGF). Momentum is improving and S4 clearly has the wind in its sails, so I expect further share price appreciation in the short, medium and long term. There is still an opportunity to get in now before further share price growth when the model is further proven and more acquisitions are announced.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SCPPF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.