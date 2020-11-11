Hopes of a coronavirus vaccine sent a good portion of the US market higher on Monday. With oil prices jumping, shares of Occidental Petroleum (OXY) surged more than 22%, helping the stock to a more than 43% rally from its multi-year low seen less than two weeks earlier. Unfortunately, the company's Q3 earnings report after the bell showed there is still a long way to go for this name before investors should fully dive in.

If you look at the initial headlines, you will certainly see a lot of red. Net revenues came in well below estimates, as did GAAP losses per share. Even when taking out certain one-time items in the quarter, the company still missed the Street by 12 cents on a non-GAAP basis. For the quarter, net revenues were down almost 46% from the prior year period. Total production volumes were up about 10% over Q3 2020, but realized prices were well below last year's levels.

In the company's quarterly earnings slides, management detailed non-GAAP free cash flow of $1.4 billion. This was before working capital changes of $829 million, so the true quarterly free cash flow figure was really $569 million. Even this number is a bit misleading, because the company spent just $246 million on capital expenditures, down significantly from over $1.71 billion in the prior year period.

Management said in its slides that it needs $2.9 billion in annual capital to sustain production from Q4 base levels in a $40 WTI environment, so even the Q4 capex forecast of $500 million to $700 million is well below that on an annual run rate. Total forecasted Q4 production of 1,105 to 1,155 Mboed, excluding roughly 33 Mboed of production with the Colombian onshore asset sale, is well below the 1,269 Mboed worldwide level from Q3 (or 1,237 Mboed from continuing operations).

While the company has made progress on its balance sheet, it has been replacing low rate debt with higher rate debt. There was a costly refinancing done earlier this year, and we saw another major debt sale a few months later. While debt levels are coming down slightly, the weighted average interest rate jumped 40 basis points from Q2 to Q3. Guidance for $400 million in Q4 interest expense is up significantly from the $310 million reported in Q2.

Another roughly $5 billion of debt is due by the end of 2022, with another $10 billion or so by the end of 2026, which may require more debt sales, further adding to interest costs. All of the company's near-term maturities contain very low rates, so more debt sales that have coupons in the 6% area or even higher are likely to add another $40 million or so in annual interest expense for every billion in debt refinanced. The company can only divest so many assets from here, which over time can really pressure production volumes.

Another problem for the company is that at the end of this year, a very favorably hedging program rolls off. As you can see in the graphic below, the company was realizing Brent prices plus $10 when Brent was averaging less than $45 a month, which is where we are now, and was getting $55 realized between $45 and $55. If the company loses all of that $106 million a month in enhanced cash flow, it could easily mean cash burn returns next year.

A bet on Occidental currently is a bet that oil prices are going to basically stay above $40 moving forward. Even with the positive vaccine news on Monday, we're still a long ways away from this pandemic being over. With lockdowns in Europe now in place and the US setting record case numbers basically every day now, it wouldn't be a surprise if oil falls back to the mid or even low $30s. So far in Q4, WTI oil's daily close has been a couple of percent below the average close from Q3.

If you combine potentially lower prices to begin with and the hedging program rolling off, 2021 might not be the great year some are hoping for. In addition, the company either has to pay $800 million a year in cash dividends on its preferred shares, or an equivalent amount in equity. That limits excess cash for common share dividends or further debt repayments, or it results in ongoing dilution. There were 929.3 million shares outstanding during Q3, up from less than 750 million in Q2 2019.

In the end, investors should most likely fade the rally in Occidental shares. A one-day jump in oil prices is not going to turnaround this name completely, and the company's Q3 results showed there is a lot of work yet to be done. The overall debt situation has improved slightly, but new debt has come with much higher interest rates, and sustaining capital expenditures need to be significantly above current levels. When you take into account a major hedge rolling off in less than two months, along with a near-zero dividend now, this 45% rally from the recent lows could evaporate rather quickly if oil prices pull back again.

