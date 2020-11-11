Best And Worst Q4 2020: Telecom Services ETFs And Mutual Funds

IXP is our top-rated Telecom Services sector ETF and VTCAX is our top-rated Telecom Service sector mutual fund.

Based on an aggregation of ratings of the 39 stocks in the Telecom Services sector.

The Telecom Services sector ranks fourth out of the 11 sectors as detailed in our Q4'20 Sector Ratings for ETFs and Mutual Funds report. Last quarter, the Telecom Services sector ranked first. It gets our Neutral rating, which is based on an aggregation of ratings of the 39 stocks in the Telecom Services sector. See a recap of our Q3'20 Sector Ratings here.

Figures 1 and 2 show the five best and worst rated ETFs and mutual funds in the sector. Not all Telecom Services sector ETFs and mutual funds are created the same. The number of holdings varies widely (from 23 to 113). This variation creates drastically different investment implications and, therefore, ratings.

Investors seeking exposure to the Telecom Services sector should buy one of the Attractive-or-better rated ETFs or mutual funds from Figures 1 and 2.

Figure 1: ETFs with the Best & Worst Ratings - Top 5

* Best ETFs exclude ETFs with TNAs less than $100 million for inadequate liquidity.

Sources: New Constructs, LLC and company filings

Figure 2: Mutual Funds with the Best & Worst Ratings

* Best mutual funds exclude funds with TNAs less than $100 million for inadequate liquidity.

Sources: New Constructs, LLC and company filings

Eight mutual funds (FLICX, FTICX, RYMIX, FONMX, FONLX, FNETX, RYMAX, WIREX) are excluded from Figure 2 because their total net assets (TNA) are below $100 million and do not meet our liquidity minimums.

IXP is the top-rated Telecom Services ETF and VTCAX is the top-rated Telecom Services mutual fund. IXP earns a Very Attractive rating and VTCAX earns an Attractive rating.

JHCS is the worst rated Telecom Services ETF and FTUAX is the worst rated Telecom Services mutual fund. JHCS earns an Unattractive rating and FTUAX earns a Very Unattractive rating.

39 stocks of the 2850+ we cover are classified as Telecom Services stocks.

The Danger Within

Buying a fund without analyzing its holdings is like buying a stock without analyzing its business and finances. Put another way, research on fund holdings is necessary due diligence because a fund’s performance is only as good as its holdings’ performance.

Performance of Holdings = Performance of Fund

Analyzing each holding within funds is no small task. Our Robo-Analyst technology enables us to perform this diligence with scale. More of the biggest names in the financial industry (see At BlackRock, Machines Are Rising Over Managers to Pick Stocks) are now embracing technology to leverage machines in the investment research process. Technology may be the only solution to the dual mandate for research: Cut costs and fulfill the fiduciary duty of care. Investors, clients, advisors and analysts deserve the latest in technology to get the diligence required to make prudent investment decisions.

Figures 3 and 4 show the rating landscape of all Telecom Services ETFs and mutual funds.

Figure 3: Separating the Best ETFs From the Worst ETFs

Sources: New Constructs, LLC and company filings

Figure 4: Separating the Best Mutual Funds from the Worst Mutual Funds

Sources: New Constructs, LLC and company filings

This article originally published on October 13, 2020.

Disclosure: David Trainer, Kyle Guske II, and Matt Shuler receive no compensation to write about any specific stock, style, or theme.

